Yes, Beige Trench Coats are Chic, But in Paris, Fashion People Are Wearing This Rich-Looking Alternative Instead

I've been street style spotting in Paris—suddenly, French Women have swapped beige trenches for this elegant alternative.

Collage of French influencer wearing brown trench.
(Image credit: @emmanuellek_, @juliesfi, @sylviemus_)
As we approach the turn of the season, I've been on the lookout for any emerging new-season trends that I can energise my transeasonal rotation with. And when it comes to subtle, elevated styling cues, there’s nowhere I trust more than Paris.

After a recent street-spotting session in the French capital, I noticed that the perennial beige trench coat is getting far less airtime this season. In its place? The moodier, richer, and I'd argue, more elegant brown trench coat.

French influencer @juliesfi walks down the streets of Paris wearing a dark brown trench coat with tights and slingback heels.

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Where beige can lean classic and preppy, chocolate and espresso-toned trenches feel deeper, more directional—imbued with a kind of understated luxury that Parisian dressers do so well.

Practicality plays its part, too. With early spring’s grey skies and inevitable drizzle, darker outerwear makes sense. Brown carries the same timeless appeal as its beige counterpart, but with a depth that feels perfectly suited to glommier surrounds.

French influencer @sylviemus_ wears a brown suede trench coat with dark wash jeans and a black top.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Styling-wise, of course, it works beautifully with the deeper hues that often anchor a transeasonal wardrobe—think charcoal knits, indigo denim and black tailoring. But it’s the contrast with lighter spring shades that really elevates it. Dark brown paired with baby blue is one of the chicest combinations I’ve spotted lately. Butter yellow, too, feels all the more elevated when anchored by a rich chocolate layer, the warmth of the brown bringing balance to paler tones.

French influencer @emmanuellek_ wears a chocolate brown trench coat with brown knee-high boots.

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

If you’re looking to refresh your outerwear rotation without straying too far from the classics, consider this your cue. Scroll on to shop the brown trench coat trend below.

