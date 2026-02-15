Yes, Beige Trench Coats are Chic, But in Paris, Fashion People Are Wearing This Rich-Looking Alternative Instead

As we approach the turn of the season, I've been on the lookout for any emerging new-season trends that I can energise my transeasonal rotation with. And when it comes to subtle, elevated styling cues, there’s nowhere I trust more than Paris.
After a recent street-spotting session in the French capital, I noticed that the perennial beige trench coat is getting far less airtime this season. In its place? The moodier, richer, and I'd argue, more elegant brown trench coat.
Where beige can lean classic and preppy, chocolate and espresso-toned trenches feel deeper, more directional—imbued with a kind of understated luxury that Parisian dressers do so well.
Practicality plays its part, too. With early spring’s grey skies and inevitable drizzle, darker outerwear makes sense. Brown carries the same timeless appeal as its beige counterpart, but with a depth that feels perfectly suited to glommier surrounds.
Styling-wise, of course, it works beautifully with the deeper hues that often anchor a transeasonal wardrobe—think charcoal knits, indigo denim and black tailoring. But it’s the contrast with lighter spring shades that really elevates it. Dark brown paired with baby blue is one of the chicest combinations I’ve spotted lately. Butter yellow, too, feels all the more elevated when anchored by a rich chocolate layer, the warmth of the brown bringing balance to paler tones.
If you’re looking to refresh your outerwear rotation without straying too far from the classics, consider this your cue. Scroll on to shop the brown trench coat trend below.
Shop Brown Trench Coats:
Zara
Long Waxed Check Trench Coat
The waxed finish makes this such a practical piece to welcome into your spring wardrobe.
Topshop
Oversized Faux Suede Trench Coat
Style this over a fresh white tee or pair with with a wooly knit.
Zara
100% Suede Leather Trench Coat
I would easily believe you if you told me this was designer.
The Frankie Shop
Dursey Double-Breasted Belted Woven Trench Coat
Fashion people always come back to The Frankie Shop for their elevated outerwear.
Nobodys Child
Chocolate Brown Double Breasted Relaxed Coat
This also comes in a checked design.
Nour Hammour
Cisely Belted Leather Trench Coat
Style this with brown knee-high boots for a sleek co-ordinated look.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.