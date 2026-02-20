Sorry, Pastels—This Is the Anti-Spring Nail Colour Trend Gracing the Chicest of Hands Right Now

When a new season starts, you know that we'll be busy rounding up the biggest spring nail trends for you to try. Whilst the beginning of March usually sees an influx of fun pastel shades, this year, I've noticed more and more people gravitating towards what I would call anti-spring nail colours.
One look at Instagram and you'll notice everyone opting for earthy nails, from sophisticated green polishes to brown nail designs, and it seems that the experts are in on the trend. When speaking with top nail artist and celebrity manicurist Julia Diogo about the biggest spring nail trends, she told me that her clients were also gravitating towards these earthy shades, and I'm certainly not mad about it.
As a self-proclaimed neutral nail lover, I usually struggle to find a spring nail colour that works for me, but I was delighted to discover these more muted shades dominating the chicest of hands this season. Below, I've rounded up some of my favourite earthy nail designs, along with the earthy nail polishes that I'll be adding to my basket this weekend...
Earthy Nail Inspiration
This chestnut brown hue is undeniably chic, and a nice change from the deep brown shades that dominated in winter.
Forest green is always a firm favourite of mine.
How stunning is this lighter, almost sage green hue? Ideal for the changing season.
You can't go wrong with chocolate brown.
I'll be saving this earthy green and brown nail design immediately.
So simple, but so good.
For a hint of earthy goodness, why not opt for a green French tip?
I think this might be the chicest manicure I've ever seen.
The Best Nail Polishes for Earthy Nails
Manucurist
Khaki Nail Polish
I just know that this shade will be everywhere this season.
