Sorry, Pastels—This Is the Anti-Spring Nail Colour Trend Gracing the Chicest of Hands Right Now

Earthy nails are trending this spring, and these are the designs you'll want to screenshot.

A collage of earthy green and brown nail designs
(Image credit: @matejanova, @paintedbyjools, @matejanova)
When a new season starts, you know that we'll be busy rounding up the biggest spring nail trends for you to try. Whilst the beginning of March usually sees an influx of fun pastel shades, this year, I've noticed more and more people gravitating towards what I would call anti-spring nail colours.

One look at Instagram and you'll notice everyone opting for earthy nails, from sophisticated green polishes to brown nail designs, and it seems that the experts are in on the trend. When speaking with top nail artist and celebrity manicurist Julia Diogo about the biggest spring nail trends, she told me that her clients were also gravitating towards these earthy shades, and I'm certainly not mad about it.

As a self-proclaimed neutral nail lover, I usually struggle to find a spring nail colour that works for me, but I was delighted to discover these more muted shades dominating the chicest of hands this season. Below, I've rounded up some of my favourite earthy nail designs, along with the earthy nail polishes that I'll be adding to my basket this weekend...

Earthy Nail Inspiration

A close-up picture of a chestnut brown manicure

(Image credit: @matejanova)

This chestnut brown hue is undeniably chic, and a nice change from the deep brown shades that dominated in winter.

A woman&#039;s hands on a steering wheel with an earthy green manicure

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Forest green is always a firm favourite of mine.

A close-up of a light green manicure

(Image credit: @corrinnabianca)

How stunning is this lighter, almost sage green hue? Ideal for the changing season.

A woman holding a chocolate brown handbag with a matching manicure

(Image credit: @matejanova)

You can't go wrong with chocolate brown.

An earthy green manicure with brown nail art

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

I'll be saving this earthy green and brown nail design immediately.

A short, chocolate brown manicure

(Image credit: @bambinailss)

So simple, but so good.

A clear manicure with a green French tip

(Image credit: @matejanova)

For a hint of earthy goodness, why not opt for a green French tip?

A close-up of a short, chocolate brown manicure

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

I think this might be the chicest manicure I've ever seen.

The Best Nail Polishes for Earthy Nails

