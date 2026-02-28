I've Studied the Runways—These 5 Microtrends Are the Key to Looking Chic This Spring

As we draw closer to everyone's favourite time of year, we veer nearer to actualising those spring trends that we've spoken about for so long. Piratecore, colour-blocking and (dare I say?) florals, to name a few. Whilst each season brings its own aesthetics and rules of dressing, on occasion they're obvious (did I mention florals?), sometimes they're more unexpected (piratecore). But at times they're small, too. Not every styling hack is huge or promises vitality, every so often the real beauty in evolving trends is that they can be subtle—small yet mighty.
As such, as well as dissecting the bigger movements and fads, I always like to consider the microtrends as well. When I say I study the runways, I really mean it. As a seasoned fashion editor, with over a decade of experience, of course I've seen trends come and go, pass and wane. Spring/summer 2026 is one of, if not the most exciting times in recent fashion history. With so much change within the industry, as well as brands facing the pressure to compete with AI, new technologies and digital-first Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumer, really there's never been a more fascinating time to be in fashion.
In light of this, this coming spring season was all about joy and impact. Every new creative director wanted to make a statement, and they all prevailed in their mission. And whilst we've spent months decoding and listing the trends we think will take off—be it denim, It bags, even '80s nostalgia, there are few worth noting that aren't as flamboyant or dominant.
From jewellery and accessory trends that help elevate a look from basic to boujee to embroidered details or door-knocker jewels, these are 5 microtrends to know from SS/26.
5 Chic Spring/Summer 26 Microtrends to Know
1. Peplums
Style Notes: A trend the team at Who What Wear UK are readily backing, peplum silhouettes are set to be huge this spring. On the runway, designers like Magda Butrym and Erdem showcased ultra-feminine iterations, with delicate lace, boning and a puff sleeve and off-the-shoulder strap. For Dries van Noten and Khaite, the style was more pared-back. Sleek yet structured, the Khaite peplum top is styled with jeans, presenting an instant way to elevate an everyday staple. Dries van Noten's on the other hand wasn't structured but loosely fitted, and hung naturally at either side panel. In true Dries van Noten form, it was styled with something quite different. Tropical flower-printed shorts, which reminded me of the Quicksilver board shorts I wore in the early '00s. But don't consider peplum cuts to be kept just for occasional tops. From Agolde's peplum jeans to leather jackets (like seen on Charli XCX last week), there are many ways to wear this trend.
2. Tassel Trims
Style Notes: A trend that has already been adopted by stylists, editors and influencers alike, tassels—whether adorned on handbags, earrings or hair accessories—seem to be a rising microtrend. The most elegant way I've seen them styled, however, is as a trim on skirts and dresses. Alaia showed this on two skirts for S/S26, with thick and heavy tassels adorned the hemlines of an asymmetric silhouette, which especially on this chartreuse shade, felt impactful yet chic. Jacquemus' spring collection also featured tassels, again on the a hemline, but this time in a more neutral colour palette. So, whether you swing as a minimalist or maximalist, this trend could (read: should) be for you.
3. Furry Handbags
Style Notes: Hair, animal prints and faux fur have been common themes throughout autumn/winter 2025, so it's no surprise that the spring runways would adopt some furry textures in their designs. Whilst we come to expect this in the cooler months, and are not surprised to see such textures across clothing—a feather covered top here, a faux fur coat there—there's something joyful in the silliness and unexpectedness of a fluffy handbag. S/S26 provided these aplenty. Ferragamo feathers! Shearling at Fend! But my favourite? It had to be the pink pony skin at Bottega Veneta. Oof!
4. Embroidered Florals
Style Notes: A mictrotrend I'm personally very excited about is embroidery. Often embroidered botanical or bird motifs on silks, satins or brocade, this Rococo-style technique is making a subtle comeback. Whilst it feels quite Mary Kate and Ashley coded at Conner Ives, with Y2K-inspired neon hues, fringe trims and butterfly or orchid patterns, for Erdem, Dior and Chanel it is much more ethereal, whimsical and romantic. It's surprisingly prominent all year round, too, with floral embroidered silk halter-tops and dresses that allude to bikinis, beach clubs and Campari Spritz, yet when adorned on shearling coats or with faux fur trims, it's more winter-appropriate.