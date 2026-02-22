Not Black, Not Brown—This Elegant Neutral Is Quickly Becoming Fashion’s Chicest Shade

Method dressing has been the preferred sartorial route for red carpet punters in recent years. However, for the talented guests at London’s Southbank Centre for the 2026 BAFTA Awards, it wasn’t their respective movies that influenced their fashion choices, but the colour of the iconic River Thames that flanks them.
Indeed, with Hollywood’s elite descending on the United Kingdom, it’s only fitting that they take inspiration from their surroundings by saturating the red carpet in shades of navy blue. From homegrown talent like former Who What Wear UK cover star Olivia Cooke to three-time Academy Award nominee Carey Mulligan, this dark, moody and sophisticated neutral served as the shade du jour for the evening.
Leading the charge was none other than Emma Stone, who made her award season debut with this public appearance. Nominated for her role as the high-powered ‘she-e-o’ and potential alien in Yorgos Lanthimos black comedy Bugonia, Stone opted for a sleek column dress that featured a halterneck, keyhole cutout and short train.
Elsewhere across the event, Kerry Washington, who is presenting an award, arrived in a striking gown that boasts a sensual open back, pleated skirt and embroidered flowers that dusted the bodice. The top itself actually appeared to mimic an apron, which is a silhouette that’s been picking up moment after Mrs. Prada presented a range of smock-style dresses for Miu Miu’s spring/summer 2026 collection back in September during Paris Fashion Week.
However, the navy blue shade seemed to garner the most support from the British themselves. Given that the BAFTAs are held to fête their success in film and television, it’s only fitting that they steal the scene here. An honourable mention must be made to Adolescence star Erin Doherty in her peplum Louis Vuitton dress and striking Chaumet jewellery. Sitting down during the ceremony might be made difficult with the architectural number, but her continued commitment to structurally intriguing Nicolas Ghesquière creations deserves a nod in itself.
So, if you’re looking for a shade that’s an alternative to black or brown, but equally chic, this is proof that navy blue is it. And whilst it may take some time to adjust to, given how synonymous it is with military regalia like Napoleon jackets and school attire like knee-length pinafores, it’s actually proof that uniform dressing will always be stylish.
Shop the Navy Blue Colour Trend from the 2026 BAFTAs:
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.