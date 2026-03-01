No, Not a Blazer—In Milan, Off-Duty Models Keep Coming Back to This Trending Silhouette

Street style spotting is quite literally my job, and I approach it with the kind of rigour usually reserved for runway reviews. So as we ripple through Fashion Month and the industry decamps from city to city, my trends radar is on high alert. After several days spent analysing the Milanese style set, I noticed the same jacket silhouette kept reappearing on the shoulders of off-duty models.
Not a blazer, not even a trench. Instead, as spring slowly begins to find its footing, Milan’s best-dressed are reaching for leather bomber jackets.
Slung over white T-shirts, shirts and knits, the silhouette consistently topped the most compelling off-duty looks. Styling was low-key: straight-leg jeans and relaxed trousers created an effortless, unfussy feel.
Compared to the polish of a blazer or the primness of neater, cropped outerwear, the leather bomber introduces ease. Yet thanks to its glossy, supple finish, it never veers into scruffy territory.
Of course, this isn’t happening in a vacuum. The silhouette has already been building momentum on the runways. Any fashion person will readily cite Saint Laurent’s A/W 2025 collection as one of the most impactful of recent seasons, where leather bomber jackets emerged as a hero piece.
And whilst the look may feel particularly at home in Milan right now, the leather bomber is steadily permeating wardrobes far beyond. Brands such as H&M and Reiss have already delivered compelling iterations, while houses like Saint Laurent continue to offer elevated takes.
If Milan’s off-duty models are anything to go by, this is the jacket silhouette to know now. Read on to shop the chicest styles below.
Shop Leather Bomber Jackets:
Mango
Oversized Leather Jacket
This also comes in dark brown.
H&M
Leather Jacket
Be quick—I can't see this staying in stock for long.
Reformation
Veda Harrison Leather Oversized Bomber
Pair this with denim or style with a knee-length skirt.
Nobodys Child
Black Leather Bomber Jacket
The leather bomber jacket trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Reiss
Oversized Leather Bomber Jacket
This also comes in suede.
Saint Laurent
Bomber Jacket in Lambskin
Shop the style that started the trend.
Ba&Sh
Jacket Kassia
Sling this over a white tee for a chic day-to-day look.
LEMAIRE
Suede-Trimmed Leather Jacket
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.