5 Elegant Colour Trends French Women Never Tire Of

As I’ve gotten older, I’ve tried to shop in a more considered, sustainable way. Rather than buying on impulse, I take time to analyse my wardrobe and pinpoint what’s actually missing, instead of repeatedly purchasing variations of pieces I already own. To do this, I research current trends and consider whether they’ll work with what I already have—and, importantly, whether they’re pieces I’ll continue wearing beyond a single season. If there’s one fashion set I always turn to for this kind of inspiration, it’s French women.
There’s no doubt about it, French women are synonymous with timeless, elegant style. They have a way of making even the simplest outfits feel effortlessly chic and polished, which is why they’re always my first port of call. As a self-proclaimed minimalist, I’m naturally drawn to French women’s approach to style, which so often favours a pared-back, neutral palette. With that in mind, colour trends felt like the most natural place to start when refreshing my spring wardrobe, and luckily, nothing feels too far outside my comfort zone.
My main takeaway is that while neutral shades themselves aren’t new or revolutionary, it’s the styling that makes them feel modern. French women are leaning into head-to-toe colour dressing—think Grace in a full grey ensemble or Sylvie styled entirely in cream—but there is also some rule-breaking going on: Julie pairs navy with classic black, for example, proving that the old rule against wearing the two together is well and truly outdated.
Keen to know more? I’ve rounded up my five favourite French-girl neutral colour trends for 2026 below. Enjoy.
5 French-Girl Neutral Colour Trends for 2026:
1. Grey
Style Notes: As much as I love an all-black look, there’s something so elevated and chic about Grace’s all-grey outfit. Grey is also such a good base to work with when it comes to adding colour into a look too; it works so well with slightly punchier shades such as butter yellow, burgundy, olive or red.
2. Navy
Style Notes: I always followed that age-old rule of not wearing navy with black, however, after seeing the combo Julie has, my mind is completely changed. This year, I’m going to be adding more navy to my wardrobe to recreate her look and give mine a fresh, new feel.
3. Cream
Style Notes: There’s nothing I love more than an all-cream look, but I especially love how Sylvie has combined fabrics by pairing a knitted top with a chiffon skirt to create depth and texture to her look. The best bit? Cream is a colour that can be worn through the seasons to give a chic, light finish.
4. Black
Style Notes: An all-black outfit is my usual everyday go-to. In the winter, it was chunky jumpers and jeans, and as we start heading into a new season, I’ll be opting for tailored trousers paired with t-shirts and trainers. If a total black outfit isn’t quite for you, bring pops of colour in through your accessories.