Laura Harrier Can't Stop Carrying This Timeless The Row Bag (and No, It's Not a Margaux)

Recently one of our favourite L.A. fashion girls spent the last few days of New York Fashion week, attending events. Of course, with her came a handful of awe-worthy ensembles, each one better than the next. There was the vintage Alaïa minidress she (and her stylist, Danielle Goldberg) styled alongside Manolo Blahnik heels for the Harper's Bazaar Icons Dinner, as well as the Kallmeyer miniskirt and tank she wore to the launch party for EE72 Magazine. At the end of the week, she got more casual (as we all did), donning a brown trench, navy sweater, and loose black trousers with Alaïa ballet flats. What did they all have in common? The Row's 90's Bag, a timeless and elegant staple in any fashion person's capsule handbag wardrobe.
Throughout the actress's trip, I spotted The Row's mini top-handle bag three times. Though there could easily be more that weren't photographed. It was undoubtedly her go-to handbag during fashion week, likely because of its simple, minimalist, and versatile design. All three times, she carried the black leather version. Though it also comes in white, burgundy, and more colour options that are equally easy to style for every occasion, from a buzzy fashion party to a day spent running errands.
Of course, The Row's lauded (and very elusive) Margaux bag is a favourite, but if you have a smaller budget, the 90's Bag is just as beloved by the fashion crowd. Scroll down to see how Harrier styled it during NYFW and shop her exact bag.
