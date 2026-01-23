For the past few years, Jennifer Lawrence has held her position as one of the fashion industry’s most referenced street-style stars. Consistently stepping out in chic silhouettes infused with her own distinctive styling flair, every outing feels like a fresh addition to my mood board.
After following her style evolution so closely, I’ve noticed one key detail that sets her apart from the rest of us: Jennifer relies far less on jeans. Instead, she repeatedly turns to trousers, experimenting with a variety of cuts, colours and styles throughout the week.
Keen to give my jeans a well-deserved break, I’ve been looking to Jennifer to pinpoint exactly which trouser trends she leans on. After digging through the archives, three key styles kept resurfacing—each forming the foundation of her best off-duty looks. Read on to discover the chic trouser trendsJennifer Lawrence consistently returns to.
Discover Jennifer Lawrence's Favourite Trouser Trends
1. Red Trousers
Style Notes: The pop-of-red colour trend shows no signs of slowing down, and Jennifer Lawrence proves that one of the chicest ways to wear the shade is via a pair of red trousers. A playful alternative to denim, the bold hue does all the heavy lifting—making an outfit feel intentional and chic, with minimal effort required.
Shop Red Trousers:
Reformation
Vida Low Rise Pant
These also come in seven other shades.
H&M
Straight Trousers
Style with a tonal top or pair with a classic white tee.
Loulou de Saison
Alera Silk-Twill Wide-Leg Pants
Add a pop of colour to your winter rotation.
2. Cigarette Trousers
Style Notes: While much of the fashion set is currently championing cigarette jeans, Jennifer Lawrence reminds us that their more polished older sister—cigarette trousers—has always been a stylish choice. Opting for a deep navy pair, she styles hers with pointed-toe pumps, creating an elegant ensemble that feels like the perfect sophisticated alternative to denim.
Shop Cigarette Trousers:
H&M
Cigarette Trousers
This comes in UK sizes 4—28.
Sézane
Gustavo Trousers
Style with ballet flats or pair with a sleek pointed-toe heel.
Marks & Spencer
Slim Fit Ankle Grazer Trousers
These come in five different leg lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
3. Track Pants
Style Notes: One of my favourite developments of recent seasons is how firmly track pants have cemented themselves within the fashion crowd’s everyday wardrobes. Jennifer’s beige marl pair feels particularly elevated, smartened up with the addition of a plush faux-fur coat. The result is a considered, high-low outfit I’d happily recreate on repeat.
Shop Track Pants:
Free People
Hudson Canyon Side Printed Pants
These also come in six other shades.
Marks & Spencer
Wide Leg Knitted Trousers
The cosy trousers are perfect for off-duty styling.
Reformation
Julien Poplin Pant
Style these with a cosy knit for a chic day-to-day look.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.