I'm Building a Chic, Anti-Trend Wardrobe for 2026 and Beyond—These 5 Pieces Make the Cut

Over the years, I’ve built up quite an impressive collection of clothes. So much so, it now spans over multiple wardrobes. But the thing is, like most people, I of course, only wear a very small percentage of what I own. So this year, in a bid to be more conscious (always a tricky one when you work in fashion), be more organised ahead of a house move and to rediscover my personal style, I’m on a mission to carefully refine my collection so that I only keep hold of the things I truly love. And after spending the last few weekends sorting out each wardrobe, one by one, I’ve realised that the items I love the most are the ones that are versatile, wearable, comfy and easy to style with lots of other items.
What I’ve also realised is that I plan my outfits a lot less than I used to, so I want to be able to grab the pieces I know always suit me, and make me feel my most confident. And let me tell you, the silk Ganni top I’ve been holding onto in a size 8—that was always too tight for me, even in my 20s—is not doing that, so it’s finally going to a new home via Vinted. Instead, I’m keeping hold of the building blocks that I rely on each and every day. You know, the striped shirt that you can sling on over a T-shirt with jeans and be ready for work in 5 minutes (after a quick steam). Or the loose-fit wide-leg trousers that remove the “which shoes do I wear?” stress, as they look just as good with pointed-toe boots as they do withtrainers or ballet flats.
And when it comes to the jackets I always reach for as I dash out of the door, there’s no style that gets more airtime than my trusty black leather style. Add to this the big, practical bags I’ve switched to (after too many years of carrying a canvas tote bag as well as my handbag), and the midi skirts that never fail me and I would say these are my 5 most-worn and most-loved items. Although they may not necessarily follow the latest seasonal trends, they always manage to stay relevant across the years. And most importantly, I actually wear them on repeat.
So, here’s to buying items we actually enjoy wearing, rather than the items we think we should be buying in 2026. Scroll on to see the pieces making up my anti-trend wardrobe in 2026 and beyond.
The Pieces in My 2026 Anti-Trend Wardrobe:
1. V Neck Jumper
Style Notes: The fact of the matter is, in England, knitwear is a forever staple. Whether we're in the depths of winter or midway through spring, you're likely going to need to layer or two. This is where the V-neck jumper comes in. Yes, crew necks are classics, but V-necks are just as timeless. Choose a neutral shade like navy, grey or beige for an anti-trend piece that will go with everything.
Shop the Look:
Rise & Fall
Cashmere Merino V Neck Jumper
A cashmere jumper for less than £200? Yes please.
COS
Rounded Wool V-Neck Jumper
Gorgeous with skirts, jeans and trousers.
Rohe
Sculptural Compact V-Neck
I love this deep khaki shade.
Reformation
Beth Regenerative Wool V-Neck
Navy is such a classy shade.
2. Sleek Leather Jackets
Style Notes: There's no doubt about it, you own a leather jacket of some kind, don't you? Everyone does, and it's hardly surprising when they go with any outfit, are always there for those "do I need a jacket?" days and they often add a cool girl juxtaposition to the rest of the outfit—just how Marilyn shows with white trousers. While the biker will always be key, sleek, fuss-free designs are the ones to look out for in love-forever black.
Shop the Look:
H&M
Leather Jacket
The floaty silhouette makes it fit much like your favourite trench.
NOUR HAMMOUR
Priya Belted Paneled Leather Jacket
This belted version has me in a chokehold.
COS
Boxy Collared Leather Jacket
The best of the best—you can never go wrong with a simple cropped style.
Whistles
Black Clean Bonded Leather Jacket
There's a reason this one has been loved by fashion editors for years.
3. Striped Shirts
Style Notes: I find a striped shirt so much more wearable than a white iteration. While white can be quite stark, tricky to steam to perfection and resemble office-wear, a striped shirt can work just as well with jeans as it does on the beach over a bikini. Ever versatile, I'll be taking tips from Jen and tucking my new Yaitte style into a pair of brown trousers with a trench for the most perfect transseasonal ensemble.
Shop the Look:
Yaitte
Puglia Red Pinstripe Classic Shirt
One of my favourite labels.
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend: Fine Poplin, Blue Multi Stripe
We all know With Nothing Underneath does the best shirting.
H&M
Striped Cotton Shirt
The men's section is always a good place to look for striped shirts.
Massimo Dutti
Striped Flowing Shirt With Pocket Detail
I'll be wearing this with white jeans all spring.
4. Wide-Leg Trousers
Style Notes: While I love a barrel-leg as much as the next fashion editor, I tend to keep my trouser edit refined to silhouettes that I know always suit me. Especially if I'm spending more on pairs than I used to, which brings to be a classic: wide-leg trousers. No matter your style, size, height (I'm pretty much petite) or vibe, they'll always be the base to so many put together looks. And I fully appreciate how Div has added a tucked in shirt and cropped bomber.
Shop the Look:
Reiss
Wide-Leg Pleated Trousers
These also come in petite—something my 5'4" self is happy about.