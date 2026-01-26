Victoria Beckham Just Swapped Black For the Non-Boring Neutral That’s Even More Elegant

When all-black feels boring—this is the chic neutral Victoria Beckham wears instead.

Victoria Beckham poses for a photo wearing an oversized suit with a white tank top.
Forever my style reference point, there’s rarely a Victoria Beckham outing that doesn’t pique my interest. So when she stepped out this week—joined by her former Spice Girls bandmates—I knew we were in for something special. Unsurprisingly, she didn’t disappoint.

For the occasion, Beckham traded classic black for a deep espresso brown suit. Cut in an oversized silhouette, the rich, chocolatey hue added depth and dimension, elevating the pared-back tailoring and lending the look an opulent feel.

Victoria Beckham poses for a photo wearing an oversized suit with a white tank top.

Rather than leaning into traditional polish, Beckham softened the suit with a crisp white tee. The contrast brought a relaxed energy that made the outfit feel that much more wearable. Where a shirt may have felt a little corporate, and a blouse too formal, the simple T-shirt gave the suit an ease that felt right for her evening occasion.

As we edge closer to spring, I’m taking this as my cue to step away from stark black and embrace warmer earth tones. Dark brown, in particular, is proving itself an enduring neutral: chic alongside charcoal and black in winter, yet just as compelling when paired with softer pastels like butter yellow or baby blue as the seasons shift.

The chicest way to do tailoring in 2026? Scroll on to shop the best dark brown suits below.

