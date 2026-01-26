Victoria Beckham Just Swapped Black For the Non-Boring Neutral That’s Even More Elegant

Forever my style reference point, there’s rarely a Victoria Beckham outing that doesn’t pique my interest. So when she stepped out this week—joined by her former Spice Girls bandmates—I knew we were in for something special. Unsurprisingly, she didn’t disappoint.
For the occasion, Beckham traded classic black for a deep espresso brown suit. Cut in an oversized silhouette, the rich, chocolatey hue added depth and dimension, elevating the pared-back tailoring and lending the look an opulent feel.
Rather than leaning into traditional polish, Beckham softened the suit with a crisp white tee. The contrast brought a relaxed energy that made the outfit feel that much more wearable. Where a shirt may have felt a little corporate, and a blouse too formal, the simple T-shirt gave the suit an ease that felt right for her evening occasion.
As we edge closer to spring, I’m taking this as my cue to step away from stark black and embrace warmer earth tones. Dark brown, in particular, is proving itself an enduring neutral: chic alongside charcoal and black in winter, yet just as compelling when paired with softer pastels like butter yellow or baby blue as the seasons shift.
The chicest way to do tailoring in 2026? Scroll on to shop the best dark brown suits below.
Shop Dark Brown Suits:
H&M
Double-Breasted Blazer
Honestly, this looks more expensive than it actually is.
H&M
Bootcut Twill Trousers
Style with the matching blazer or wear with a simple tee.
Max Mara
Wool Twill Blazer
The wool composition ensures a warm finish.
Max Mara
Technical Gabardine Wool Trousers
Style with tonal heels or contrast these with a black pump.
Marks & Spencer
Tailored Cinched Asymmetric Single Breasted Blazer
The asymmetric fastening gives this such an elevated finish.
Marks & Spencer
Satin Crinkle Palazzo Trousers
These comfortable wide-leg trousers are perfect for daily styling.
Nobodys Child
Chocolate Brown Crepe Double Breasted Blazer
Classic double-breasted blazers will never go out of style.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.