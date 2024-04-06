The Timeless, Cult-Favourite Shoes That Celebrities Swear By

(Image credit: @jastookes; MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; @rosiehw)
These days, it's started to feel like shoes—even those of the high-priced, designer variety—go in and out of style quicker than you can blink. The trend cycle is moving faster and faster every season, making it increasingly difficult to decode which pairs are timeless and worthy of investing in and which are better off skipping. As someone who shops for a living, I run into this roadblock often, so much so that I've come up with a foolproof solution. Simply put, your best bet is to only invest in designer shoes with lasting appeal and the receipts to prove it. When I started to think about which pairs fit that description, one name, in particular, came to mind immediately: Maysale.

Manolo Blahnik's most famous shoes were designed in 1991 when Isaac Mizrahi requested kitten-heel mules with a "pilgrim buckle" from the Spanish footwear designer for an upcoming show. For over 20 years, the Maysale, with its many iterations and colourways, has been a tried-and-true favourite among the celebrity set thanks to its comfortable design and timeless aesthetic appeal. The original mules with a 50-millimeter heel and soft suede exterior are especially lauded, with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley recently sharing ways to style her tan pair in multiple Instagram posts and Hailey Bieber choosing an on-trend red version for a Rhode press event in New York City last summer. Moda Operandi's Lauren Santo Domingo, Laura Harrier, Rosalía, Riley Keough, and, most importantly, Mary-Kate Olsen, have all been spotted in the mules. The Row's designer wore Bieber's same red pair for an event way back in 2019.

Over the years, the Maysale product line has expanded, moving into bridal (think satin and crystal detailing), exploring various heel heights and closures, and even becoming flats. The latter venture, which is available in both a mule and closed-back option, is seeing a specific spike right now as demand for non-heeled footwear skyrockets. In one of her recent viral TikToks, supermodel Jasmine Tookes pulled off her black pair of Maysale mules mid-video to call out how "obsessed" she is with them, and if you've seen any of her posts, you know very well just how chic her recommendations are.

Scroll down to check out one of fashion's most relied-upon designer shoes.

Hailey Bieber wearing red Manolo Blahnik Maysale mules with a white dress while doing Rhode press in NYC.

(Image credit: MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Hailey Bieber: Marc Jacobs dress; Manolo Blahnik Maysale Mules; Ferragamo Wanda East-West Bag

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wearing a furry jacket, jeans, and Manolo Blahnik tan heels.

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

On Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: The Row jeans and Sofia Mini Leather Shoulder Bag; Saint Laurent sunglasses; Manolo Blahnik Maysale 70mm Buckle Suede Mules

@jastookes

♬ Rewind - Instrumental Version - Aves

On Jasmine Tookes: Hermès bag; Manolo Blahnik Maysale Buckled Suede Point-Toe Flats

Sophie Turner in Paris wearing a black coat and tan Manolo Blahnik Maysale heels.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Sophie Turner: AllSaints coat; Louis Vuitton ring; Manolo Blahnik Maysale 70MM Buckle Suede Mules

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen at an event in April 2019 where Mary-Kate wore red Manolo Blahnik Maysale mules

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

On Mary-Kate Olsen: Manolo Blahnik Maysale Mules

