The Timeless, Cult-Favourite Shoes That Celebrities Swear By
These days, it's started to feel like shoes—even those of the high-priced, designer variety—go in and out of style quicker than you can blink. The trend cycle is moving faster and faster every season, making it increasingly difficult to decode which pairs are timeless and worthy of investing in and which are better off skipping. As someone who shops for a living, I run into this roadblock often, so much so that I've come up with a foolproof solution. Simply put, your best bet is to only invest in designer shoes with lasting appeal and the receipts to prove it. When I started to think about which pairs fit that description, one name, in particular, came to mind immediately: Maysale.
Manolo Blahnik's most famous shoes were designed in 1991 when Isaac Mizrahi requested kitten-heel mules with a "pilgrim buckle" from the Spanish footwear designer for an upcoming show. For over 20 years, the Maysale, with its many iterations and colourways, has been a tried-and-true favourite among the celebrity set thanks to its comfortable design and timeless aesthetic appeal. The original mules with a 50-millimeter heel and soft suede exterior are especially lauded, with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley recently sharing ways to style her tan pair in multiple Instagram posts and Hailey Bieber choosing an on-trend red version for a Rhode press event in New York City last summer. Moda Operandi's Lauren Santo Domingo, Laura Harrier, Rosalía, Riley Keough, and, most importantly, Mary-Kate Olsen, have all been spotted in the mules. The Row's designer wore Bieber's same red pair for an event way back in 2019.
Over the years, the Maysale product line has expanded, moving into bridal (think satin and crystal detailing), exploring various heel heights and closures, and even becoming flats. The latter venture, which is available in both a mule and closed-back option, is seeing a specific spike right now as demand for non-heeled footwear skyrockets. In one of her recent viral TikToks, supermodel Jasmine Tookes pulled off her black pair of Maysale mules mid-video to call out how "obsessed" she is with them, and if you've seen any of her posts, you know very well just how chic her recommendations are.
Scroll down to check out one of fashion's most relied-upon designer shoes.
On Hailey Bieber: Marc Jacobs dress; Manolo Blahnik Maysale Mules; Ferragamo Wanda East-West Bag
On Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: The Row jeans and Sofia Mini Leather Shoulder Bag; Saint Laurent sunglasses; Manolo Blahnik Maysale 70mm Buckle Suede Mules
@jastookes ♬ Rewind - Instrumental Version - Aves
On Jasmine Tookes: Hermès bag; Manolo Blahnik Maysale Buckled Suede Point-Toe Flats
On Sophie Turner: AllSaints coat; Louis Vuitton ring; Manolo Blahnik Maysale 70MM Buckle Suede Mules
On Mary-Kate Olsen: Manolo Blahnik Maysale Mules
Shop the original 50-millimeter Maysale mules:
If you already own too many pairs of black heels like I do, go for this navy option instead. It's just as versatile but feels a touch more unique.
Going for an on-trend color like burgundy is a great way to make decades-old, classic shoes feel modern.
Shop new iterations of the iconic Maysales:
If they're good enough for Tookes, they're good enough for me.
What's more buy-worthy than shoes that have been approved by Olsen and Bieber? I'll wait.
These are bound to garner an obscene number of compliments.
I just know these will go with so many outfits in your wardrobe.
Shop more from Manolo Blahnik:
I'm seeing these with a floral midi dress and straw bag in summer.
T-bar shoes are having a resurgence this year.
Gold is a neutral in my eyes; these mules will go with nearly every other colour in your wardrobe.
If, like me, you don't do high high-heels, this kitten-heel pair is for you.
The Hangisi heel is another of the brand's iconic style.
There's something about the tie-up detail that just does it for me!
It's not just heels, Manolo Blahnik also does very chic sandals.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
