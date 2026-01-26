Swept in with the new year, stovepipe jeans are once again reigning supreme as the fashion person’s denim silhouette of choice. Usurping the stronghold baggy and low-rise styles have held on our wardrobes for the past few seasons, these slim-fitting, higher-rise cuts—with their sharper structure and inherently more polished energy—are completing all of spring's chicest looks.
With this sudden denim gear change, I’ve been trying to decode the shoe, and outfit, pairings that make this once-forgotten silhouette feel modern again. Luckily, inspiration arrived in droves when I spotted my perennial style icon, Alexa Chung, taking the trending jeans out for a road test this week.
In her typically effortless fashion, Alexa reached for what might just be the chicest shoe pairing I’ve seen for stovepipe jeans so far. Leaning into a distinctly London-girl aesthetic, she slipped into a pair of Maison Margiela Tabi loafers, allowing the split-toe detail to peek out from beneath the hem of her denim.
Perfectly toeing the line between playful and polished, the formal cut of the loafer nods to the London girl’s love of refinement, while the iconic Tabi design keeps the look knowingly unserious. While pointed-toe or square-toe boots will always work with this silhouette, the lightness of a loafer feels far more seasonally apt as we edge towards warmer months. Ballet flats, meanwhile, can stay in storage until spring sunshine is fully in play.
Layered with a striped scarf and a green cap, Alexa’s look was both practical and transitional—shielded against January’s icy gusts, yet lighter and fresher in feel. A cropped navy coat finished the outfit, landing just at the knee for a silhouette that felt spring-ready rather than winter-heavy.
Ever inspired by Alexa’s styling, read on to discover the best stovepipe jeans to shop now.
Shop Stove Pipe Jeans:
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation's Cynthia jeans are a fashion person's favourites.
H&M
Slim Straight High Ankle Jeans
Honestly, these look more expensive than they actually are.
Zara
Straight High-Waist Long Length
Style these with ballet flats or pair them with a square-toe boot.
Agolde
'90s Pinch Waist Jeans
These classic jeans are perfect for daily styling.
Mother Denim
The Rambler Zip Heel
These washed black jeans are so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
DALA
Alley Linear Repair Jeans
These have a high-rise cut, for a chic '90s finish.
Marks & Spencer
Mom High Waisted Ankle Grazer Jeans
These come in five different leg lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.