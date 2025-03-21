This “Affordable” The Row Bag Used to Be Rarer Than the Margaux, But Now It’s Back

Last night, I was winding down my evening with a scroll through Instagram, vaguely looking out for some style inspiration to take me into the new season on the front foot. Gauzy layers, pastel tones and structured silhouettes all made it into my saved folder, but the item that struck me the most? A low-key accessory that seemed to come up in every other image. Not a viral high-street hit, nor a trending layer—it was a perfectly minimal pouch that quietly enhanced all of the very best looks I spotted during my scroll.

Naturally, this subtly chic bag trend came from none other than The Row, whose '90s Shoulder Bag has been doing the rounds on social media this season, its quiet elegance slipping almost unnoticed into some of the most stylish wardrobes. At first glance, it’s so simple in design that I nearly overlooked it—until its signature hallmarks of sleek craftsmanship, discerning owners, and an undeniable je ne sais quoi made me pause.

The Row's ‘90s bag is a masterclass in restraint: a small, considered top-handle silhouette with a softly rounded finish, designed to carry just the evening essentials. Unlike trending crossbody bags, it’s meant to be held in your clutches, nestled in the crook of your arm, or looped around your shoulder. Its slightly slouchy structure adds a relaxed, undone elegance—the kind only the Olsens could dream up.

Unsurprisingly, the bag is already out of stock on The Row’s website, but I’ve tracked it down across a few multi-retailers. MyTheresa carries it in a rich cognac shade, Ssense stocks a classic black version and Selfridges still has a striking red style that I can't believe is still available.

Effortlessly versatile, the ‘90s Bag pairs just as seamlessly with a draped evening dress as it does with casual denim, instantly elevating a simple jeans-and-tee combination or lending polish to tailored trousers and skirts.

At £1020, this falls at the lower end of The Row's price points. While not exactly a cheap buy, the sleek shoulder bag makes its case via a cost-per-wear angle—styling so well with the neutral staples that make up a reliable capsule wardrobe, as well as the more vibrant pieces that you save for special occasions.

As The Row continues to perfect the art of wardrobe-defining accessories, this one is undoubtedly next in line. Read on to discover the ‘90s Bag below.

