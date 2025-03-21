This “Affordable” The Row Bag Used to Be Rarer Than the Margaux, But Now It’s Back

Last night, I was winding down my evening with a scroll through Instagram, vaguely looking out for some style inspiration to take me into the new season on the front foot. Gauzy layers, pastel tones and structured silhouettes all made it into my saved folder, but the item that struck me the most? A low-key accessory that seemed to come up in every other image. Not a viral high-street hit, nor a trending layer—it was a perfectly minimal pouch that quietly enhanced all of the very best looks I spotted during my scroll.

Naturally, this subtly chic bag trend came from none other than The Row, whose '90s Shoulder Bag has been doing the rounds on social media this season, its quiet elegance slipping almost unnoticed into some of the most stylish wardrobes. At first glance, it’s so simple in design that I nearly overlooked it—until its signature hallmarks of sleek craftsmanship, discerning owners, and an undeniable je ne sais quoi made me pause.

The Row's ‘90s bag is a masterclass in restraint: a small, considered top-handle silhouette with a softly rounded finish, designed to carry just the evening essentials. Unlike trending crossbody bags, it’s meant to be held in your clutches, nestled in the crook of your arm, or looped around your shoulder. Its slightly slouchy structure adds a relaxed, undone elegance—the kind only the Olsens could dream up.

Unsurprisingly, the bag is already out of stock on The Row’s website, but I’ve tracked it down across a few multi-retailers. MyTheresa carries it in a rich cognac shade, Ssense stocks a classic black version and Selfridges still has a striking red style that I can't believe is still available.

Effortlessly versatile, the ‘90s Bag pairs just as seamlessly with a draped evening dress as it does with casual denim, instantly elevating a simple jeans-and-tee combination or lending polish to tailored trousers and skirts.

At £1020, this falls at the lower end of The Row's price points. While not exactly a cheap buy, the sleek shoulder bag makes its case via a cost-per-wear angle—styling so well with the neutral staples that make up a reliable capsule wardrobe, as well as the more vibrant pieces that you save for special occasions.

As The Row continues to perfect the art of wardrobe-defining accessories, this one is undoubtedly next in line. Read on to discover the ‘90s Bag below.

SHOP THE ROW '90s SHOULDER BAG:

Black 90's Bag
The Row
'90s Bag

Style this looped over your shoulder or wear it in your clutches.

90s Leather Shoulder Bag
The Row
90s Leather Shoulder Bag

This warm brown hue is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Off-White 90's Bag
The Row
Off-White 90's Bag

Style this with a monochrome look for a chic and sophisticated silhouette.

90's Adjustable-Strap Leather Bag
The Row
90's Adjustable-Strap Leather Bag

Add a pop of colour to your spring wardrobe.

90s Leather Shoulder Bag
The Row
90s Leather Shoulder Bag

This warm caramel shade goes so well with other natural tones such as chocolate brown and beige.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE THE ROW BAGS HERE:

Mira Clutch in Leather
The Row
Mira Clutch in Leather

This also comes in olive green and beige.

India 12.00 Bag in Leather
The Row
India 12.00 Bag in Leather

The structured design is perfect for weekday styling.

Small to Go Tote Bag in Nubuck
The Row
Small to Go Tote Bag in Nubuck

This tiny tote is perfect for daily styling.

Bindle Three Bag in Leather
The Row
Bindle Three Bag in Leather

The slouchy silhouette gives this an effortless elegant finish.

George Duffle in Leather
The Row
George Duffle in Leather

I've not found a weekender bag that's chicer than this.

Bourse Clutch Bag in Leather
The Row
Bourse Clutch Bag in Leather

I'm banking this ahead of summer party season.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

