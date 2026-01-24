Wait—Are Dakota and Elle Fanning the New Olsen Sisters?

When I spotted this endearing shot of Elle and Dakota Fanning walking arm-in-arm, sharing a laugh, I knew I ought to be analysing their outfits like a proper fashion editor. But instead, my mind was occupied—darting straight to another iconic sister duo. Between their matching blonde hair, the understated monochrome, and Dakota’s perfectly crinkled Balenciaga city bag, the Olsen parallels were impossible to ignore.
The more I thought about it, the more striking the similarities became. Elle and Dakota, like Mary-Kate and Ashley, share more than just sibling status and blonde locks. Style-wise, both sets have long gravitated towards imitably chic, “undone” outfits, effortless styling, pared-back palettes, and subtle bohemian touches. And, of course, both found fame at a remarkably young age.
What’s exciting is seeing Elle stepping into the spotlight a little more this year—on top of her cover for Who What Wear, she recently earned a Golden Globes nomination for her role in Sentimental Value, meaning that between the onslaught of press events, we’re lucky enough to catch glimpses of her style beyond the usual rare outings. Meanwhile, the original Olsen sisters remain particularly under the radar, leaving many of us nostalgic for their unique influence on fashion.
No one can replace the originals, of course, but with their own charm and playful cool, Elle and Dakota Fanning are, in their own right, becoming another iconic duo.
Read on to shop my Olsen and the Fanning-worthy edit below.
Shop My Olsen and Fanning Edit:
Pre-Loved Balenciaga
City Leather Handbag
All over again, Balenciaga's city bag is a fashion person's favourite.
COS
Double-Faced Wool Long Coat
Every great winter wardrobe starts with an oversized coat.
Marks & Spencer
Tassel Bead Pendant Lariat Necklace
The Olsen Twins have always had a penchant for the odd tassel accessory.
COS
Croc-Effect Leather Loafers
Style with tall socks for a preppy finish.
Massimo Dutti
Wool Blend Knit Polo Sweater
This also comes in cream.
Mango
Pleated Wide Leg Trousers
Wide-leg trousers are a pillar of my capsule wardrobe.
The Row
Mantia Scarf in Cashmere
Bundle-up like New York's chicest.
Matteau
Silk Crepe De Chine Midi Dress
Style with black flats or wear with a pointed-toe heel.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.