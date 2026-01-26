It's Not Even Spring, But Zara's Already Nailed the 5 Trending Jackets of the Season

From classy funnel-neck silhouettes to playful pops of colour, keep scrolling to discover the five chic jacket trends that Zara is backing for spring 2026.

Zara Spring Jacket Trends 2026
We might still be in the midst of winter here in the UK, but I have my sights firmly set on spring. More specifically, I’m desperate for the temperature to rise so that I can finally shed my bulky wool coats for lighter alternatives. And when it comes to spring 2026 jackets trends, it’s all about those extra details that make your outerwear feel just that little bit more elevated.

After browsing the spring/summer 2026 runways, I discovered five key coat styles that I’m eager to try out next season. And it should come as no surprise that high-street hero Zara has already leaned into the defining outerwear trends of 2026 far faster than its counterparts. And the best part? In true Zara fashion, the brand has managed to make every jacket trend elegant and expensive-looking, easily passing as a luxury buy.

Zara Spring Jacket Trends 2026

From the classy funnel-neck silhouettes fashion people can’t seem to get enough of, to playful pops of colour that are sure to boost your mood, keep scrolling to see and shop five of the spring jacket trends that Zara is backing for 2026.

1. Funnel-Neck Silhouettes

Style Notes: If you were into the funnel-neck hype that dominated the end of last year, you’ll be pleased to know that this elegant silhouette is going nowhere for spring 2026. Whether it be leather, suede, or wool, high-neck jackets are set to be everywhere next season. They’re classy, intentional, and do most of the styling for you.

2. Muted Colour Pop

Style Notes: As a minimalist, bold shades will never be something I opt for. But Zara is slowly convincing me to inject some colour into my outfits in the form of muted, more subtle hues, whether it be an elegant deep blue or the slightly more eye-catching cherry reds that can easily be paired with my neutrals.

3. Earthy Suede

Style Notes: Suede is not a new trend by any means, but that doesn’t mean that this expensive-looking fabric will be any less popular in 2026. The focus for spring? Natural, earthy tones that bring a touch of warmth to an outfit.

4. Elevated Bombers

Style Notes: No one does a bomber jacket quite like Zara, and for 2026, the brand is all about incorporating those extra details that will take your outfit from classic to elevated. From stylish high-necks to comfy hooded iterations, there’s something for every occasion this spring.

5. Double-Faced

Style Notes: Let’s be honest, here in the UK, spring does not necessarily equate to warmth. So on those chiller spring days, Zara’s double-faced jackets will be my outerwear of choice. With sleek leather or suede on one side and faux fur on the other, you can reverse it depending on the occasion or the temperature. It’s no wonder Zara’s double-faced jackets are constantly selling out, and I can’t see the options below sticking around for long either.

