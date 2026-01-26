It's Not Even Spring, But Zara's Already Nailed the 5 Trending Jackets of the Season

We might still be in the midst of winter here in the UK, but I have my sights firmly set on spring. More specifically, I’m desperate for the temperature to rise so that I can finally shed my bulky wool coats for lighter alternatives. And when it comes to spring 2026 jackets trends, it’s all about those extra details that make your outerwear feel just that little bit more elevated.
After browsing the spring/summer 2026 runways, I discovered five key coat styles that I’m eager to try out next season. And it should come as no surprise that high-street hero Zara has already leaned into the defining outerwear trends of 2026 far faster than its counterparts. And the best part? In true Zara fashion, the brand has managed to make every jacket trend elegant and expensive-looking, easily passing as a luxury buy.
From the classy funnel-neck silhouettes fashion people can’t seem to get enough of, to playful pops of colour that are sure to boost your mood, keep scrolling to see and shop five of the spring jacket trends that Zara is backing for 2026.
5 Jacket Trends That Zara is Backing for Spring 2026
1. Funnel-Neck Silhouettes
Style Notes: If you were into the funnel-neck hype that dominated the end of last year, you’ll be pleased to know that this elegant silhouette is going nowhere for spring 2026. Whether it be leather, suede, or wool, high-neck jackets are set to be everywhere next season. They’re classy, intentional, and do most of the styling for you.
Shop the Trend:
Faux Leather Jacket
I can't decide between this and the black iteration.
Wool-Blend Topstitched Jacket
I adore the subtle contrast stitching.
Faux Leather Bomber Jacket
Between the high neckline and the balloon sleeves, this jacket is seriously elevated.
2. Muted Colour Pop
Style Notes: As a minimalist, bold shades will never be something I opt for. But Zara is slowly convincing me to inject some colour into my outfits in the form of muted, more subtle hues, whether it be an elegant deep blue or the slightly more eye-catching cherry reds that can easily be paired with my neutrals.
Shop the Trend:
Corduroy Jacket With Leather Effect Collar
The prettiest shade of muted pink.
100% Leather Bomber Jacket
This deep blue is just as versatile as black or chocolate brown.
100% Suede Leather Jacket
Cherry red suede? Yes, please!
3. Earthy Suede
Style Notes: Suede is not a new trend by any means, but that doesn’t mean that this expensive-looking fabric will be any less popular in 2026. The focus for spring? Natural, earthy tones that bring a touch of warmth to an outfit.
Shop the Trend:
100% Suede Leather Biker Jacket
Tick off two trends in one with this suede funnel-neck jacket.
Short Suede Leather Trench Coat
Cropped trenches will always get a yes from me.
Suede Leather Jacket
This buttery beige shade is perfect for warm-weather dressing.
4. Elevated Bombers
Style Notes: No one does a bomber jacket quite like Zara, and for 2026, the brand is all about incorporating those extra details that will take your outfit from classic to elevated. From stylish high-necks to comfy hooded iterations, there’s something for every occasion this spring.
Shop the Trend:
Hooded Bomber Jacket
Perfect for casual days out.
Zw Collection Check Bomber Jacket
Checks were a big deal last season, and I predict they're going nowhere.
Knit Double-Breasted Bomber Jacket
So chic.
5. Double-Faced
Style Notes: Let’s be honest, here in the UK, spring does not necessarily equate to warmth. So on those chiller spring days, Zara’s double-faced jackets will be my outerwear of choice. With sleek leather or suede on one side and faux fur on the other, you can reverse it depending on the occasion or the temperature. It’s no wonder Zara’s double-faced jackets are constantly selling out, and I can’t see the options below sticking around for long either.
Shop the Trend:
Zw Collection Double-Faced Jacket
Yes, to this entire outfit.
Reversible Double-Faced Jacket
This cream shearling/tan faux suede iteration is calling to me.