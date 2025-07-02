Stop With the Ankle Boots—Miniskirts Should Only Be Worn Like *This* in 2025

If you, like me, haven't touched your collection of miniskirts this summer and are giving far too much attention to midi and knee-length styles instead, take this as a sign to snap out of it. Miniskirts are second to none, especially in the summer, and fortunately for those of us who temporarily forgot that, Kaia Gerber just served as a well-timed reminder.

Perhaps we've all been neglecting our once-beloved miniskirts not because we don't like them anymore but because we've been styling them wrong—that is, with ankle boots. Gerber, on the other hand, is pairing hers with boots of the knee-high variety, and after seeing her miniskirt and knee-high boots, I can't remember why I ever packed away the warm-weather bottoms in the first place.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

The model and actress was spotted leaving Living Room, a private membership club in Los Angeles, alongside actor Lewis Pullman, and she was wearing the perfect casual date-night outfit. Specifically, she chose a black blazer paired with a belted navy-blue miniskirt, a black shoulder bag and knee-high Larroudé boots (a style she's been wearing a lot lately). She also added glasses and what appears to be a pendant necklace on a leather string. The look defines L.A. cool and instantly shook me out of my miniskirt rut. Knee-high boots are the perfect complement to miniskirts because they take away some of the drama associated with such a short length. Her choice of non-heeled boots only adds to the winning combination.

If you agree, you're in luck. Keep scrolling to shop Gerber's date-night outfit.

