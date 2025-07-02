Stop With the Ankle Boots—Miniskirts Should Only Be Worn Like *This* in 2025

If you, like me, haven't touched your collection of miniskirts this summer and are giving far too much attention to midi and knee-length styles instead, take this as a sign to snap out of it. Miniskirts are second to none, especially in the summer, and fortunately for those of us who temporarily forgot that, Kaia Gerber just served as a well-timed reminder.

Perhaps we've all been neglecting our once-beloved miniskirts not because we don't like them anymore but because we've been styling them wrong—that is, with ankle boots. Gerber, on the other hand, is pairing hers with boots of the knee-high variety, and after seeing her miniskirt and knee-high boots, I can't remember why I ever packed away the warm-weather bottoms in the first place.

Kaia Gerber is seen at the private membership club the Living Room in Los Angeles wearing a black top, navy miniskirt, and knee-high leather boots.

The model and actress was spotted leaving Living Room, a private membership club in Los Angeles, alongside actor Lewis Pullman, and she was wearing the perfect casual date-night outfit. Specifically, she chose a black blazer paired with a belted navy-blue miniskirt, a black shoulder bag and knee-high Larroudé boots (a style she's been wearing a lot lately). She also added glasses and what appears to be a pendant necklace on a leather string. The look defines L.A. cool and instantly shook me out of my miniskirt rut. Knee-high boots are the perfect complement to miniskirts because they take away some of the drama associated with such a short length. Her choice of non-heeled boots only adds to the winning combination.

If you agree, you're in luck. Keep scrolling to shop Gerber's date-night outfit.

Shop Miniskirts and Knee-High boots:

Mia Low Waist Linen Skort
Reformation
Mia Low Waist Linen Skort

This classic mini also comes in five other shades.

Knee-High Boots
H&M
Knee-High Boots

Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.

Suede Leather Skirt Kate Moss X Zara
Zara
X Kate Moss Suede Leather Skirt

Style with knee-high boots or pair with strappy sandals.

Topshop Rosie Leather Knee High Chunky Boots in Black
Topshop
Rosie Leather Knee High Chunky Boots

With a miniskirt or shorts pairings, I firmly believe that knee-high boots can be styled throughout the summer months.

Sadaf Mini Skirt
Susamusa
Sadaf Mini Skirt

Style with a boxy tee or pair with a simple tank.

Henry Leather Knee Boots
Aeyde
Henry Leather Knee Boots

The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

A-Line Mini Skirt
& Other Stories
A-Line Mini Skirt

A little black skirt is a wardrobe hero you'll come back to over and over again.

Blaze Pull-On Boots
Free People
Blaze Pull-On Boots

These also come in five other shades.

Levi's Icon Skirt
H&M
Miniskirt

These come in UK sizes 4—26.

Frances Knee High Boot
Reformation
Frances Knee High Boot

With a simple design and flat silhouette, these are guaranteed to be among the shoes you reach for the most.

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

