Stop With the Ankle Boots—Miniskirts Should Only Be Worn Like *This* in 2025
Kaia Gerber has landed on the chicest shoe pairing to wear with miniskirts this summer. Discover her chic styling formula below.
If you, like me, haven't touched your collection of miniskirts this summer and are giving far too much attention to midi and knee-length styles instead, take this as a sign to snap out of it. Miniskirts are second to none, especially in the summer, and fortunately for those of us who temporarily forgot that, Kaia Gerber just served as a well-timed reminder.
Perhaps we've all been neglecting our once-beloved miniskirts not because we don't like them anymore but because we've been styling them wrong—that is, with ankle boots. Gerber, on the other hand, is pairing hers with boots of the knee-high variety, and after seeing her miniskirt and knee-high boots, I can't remember why I ever packed away the warm-weather bottoms in the first place.
The model and actress was spotted leaving Living Room, a private membership club in Los Angeles, alongside actor Lewis Pullman, and she was wearing the perfect casual date-night outfit. Specifically, she chose a black blazer paired with a belted navy-blue miniskirt, a black shoulder bag and knee-high Larroudé boots (a style she's been wearing a lot lately). She also added glasses and what appears to be a pendant necklace on a leather string. The look defines L.A. cool and instantly shook me out of my miniskirt rut. Knee-high boots are the perfect complement to miniskirts because they take away some of the drama associated with such a short length. Her choice of non-heeled boots only adds to the winning combination.
If you agree, you're in luck. Keep scrolling to shop Gerber's date-night outfit.
Shop Miniskirts and Knee-High boots:
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
