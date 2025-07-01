When it comes to celebrity style, Laura Harrier will forever be my go-to muse. Whether she's walking the streets of New York or sitting front row at Fashion Week, her innate ability to create outfits that always feel considered but never overthought, sophisticated while being laid-back, is something I have always admired.

Favouring a sleek, timeless wardrobe (whilst somehow always managing to stay one foot ahead of the trends), this week she took to the streets of Paris in a head-to-toe matching set. Now you may ask, why was this so noticeable? Well, it all comes down to the skirt. At the centre of her recent look was an “awkward” knee-length skirt. A unique silhouette, and a trend that has been quietly bubbling up among the fashion set for some time, when I saw the image come through, I instantly knew I had to share it with you.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Now the outfit in question had all the makings of a Harrier special—effortless, sophisticated yet oh-so cool. Comprised of a sparkly silver bandeau top finishing just below the bust, a thick strapped thong heel (a shape that feels Y2K in all the best ways) and a breezy skirt that drapes just enough to dust the kneecap, Harrier’s look had me doing a second-take for all the right reasons. Am I surprised she pulled it off? No at all. With minimal accessories and toned-down makeup, Harrier’s look felt anything but awkward; it was cool and sophisticated in the best way and I’m so here for it.

If you’re a fan of the trends, our content at Who What Wear UK, or just Harrier herself, you’ll have seen that after the last few summers, the fashion cycle has been churning through almost every skirt trend imaginable. We saw the Micro-Mini revival (thanks to Miu Miu's viral spring/summer 2022 show). Maxi skirts returned at Chloé’s bohemian renaissance last autumn/winter 2025. But this new silhouette feels like something we truly never saw coming. The perfect marriage of both, it offers the carefree zest of the Mini with the refined elegance of the maxi and Harrier's polished take has me convinced: the awkward midi skirt is the unexpected trend to know about this summer, scroll on to see how other fashion people are styling the trend and shop the best awkward midi skirt trend below.

How Fashion People Are Styling The Awkward Skirt Trend:

Style Notes: For a summer-ready look, take prompts from Kendall Jenner and style with a contrasting colour top for a look that adds dimension and zest whilst maintaining its effortless sophistication.

Style Notes: Who What Wear UK’s very own senior branded content editor, Rebecca Rhys-Evans, is a big fan of this unique silhouette. In a stunning piece from Handover, her awkward midi was a cream, sequinned polka dot iteration that was delicately finished with a lace trim. If there’s anything to learn from Rhys-Evan's sense of style, it's to play with colours, textures and shapes fearlessly. She finished her outfit with a puffed-sleeved lilac top and cream bag, creating a look which looked every bit as sophisticated as it was cool and carefree.

Style Notes: If sheer is not you’re vibe, take a leaf from Nnennae Chem's (pictured above) book, who styled hers with a simple white halter, for the ultimate warm weather move. When it comes to shoes, the options are endless. Think strappy kitten heels or your favourite well-worn trainers. This skirt’s easy edge casts a powerful silhouette that plays well with just about anything.

Shop the Awkward Knee-Length Skirt Trend: