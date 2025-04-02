Spotted on the Streets of L.A.: The Chicest Shoe Trend to Wear With Black Trousers

New York City used to house the best model off-duty style. Now, if you ask me, Los Angeles does. These days, whether they live in L.A. or are just visiting, models tend to mellow out in the California hub, leading to a laid-back street style that's easier to copy and more indicative of their genuine tastes. In New York, we see more special runway looks or rare, archival pieces, which, don't get me wrong, I appreciate as much as the next fashion person, but it's not exactly casual.

Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner's latest looks in L.A. are all the proof I feel I need to prove this point. Both were recently spotted out and about in the city sporting similar outfits featuring two things: black trousers and ballet flats. No, what they were wearing wasn't shocking or necessarily awe-worthy, but it was real. They're the kind of outfits I'd want to wear to run similar errands, which is why I bookmarked both for future reference.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kaia Gerber: Repetto Cendrillon Ballerina Flats (£205)

Gerber should be paid by Repetto given how often she wears her black ballet flats by the French footwear brand. She styled them effortlessly with a black sweater and trousers, adding glasses and a black tote bag to the mix. Everything about her look screams model off-duty to me, bringing forth memories from her mom, Cindy Crawford's modelling days, when simpler was better in terms of styling after shows and to fittings or castings.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: The Row top, sweater, trousers, and Marlo Bag (£3990)

Jenner styled her black trousers and ballet flats similarly, trading in Gerber's heavier knit for a gray sweater-vest and layered tee, both by The Row from the brand's Summer 2025 collection. Closing out the daytime combo, she added black sunglasses and The Row's sold-out Marlo Bag, a great Margaux alternative for anyone who wants something a touch lesser known.

Clearly, there's one cool, model-approved shoe choice to wear with black trousers, and no, it's not sneakers. Shop a variety of chic ballet flats and pants to go with below.

Shop black trousers and ballet flats:

COS Wool-Blend Wide-Leg Trousers £135 SHOP NOW A polished take on the wide-leg trend, these wool-blend trousers offer effortless volume with a structured edge.

STAUD Alba Leather Ballet Flats £330 SHOP NOW These sleek, round-toe ballet flats channel a timeless elegance, perfect for adding a sophisticated finish to any outfit.

Toteme Double-Pleat Summer Trousers Black £310 SHOP NOW A masterclass in tailoring, these pleated trousers are a go-to for understated refinement with a contemporary twist.

H&M Ballet Pumps £20 SHOP NOW A relaxed staple that blends comfort with minimalistic appeal—ideal for dressing up or down with ease

ARKET Linen Trousers £87 SHOP NOW Breathable, lightweight, these linen trousers are a warm-weather essential for a polished yet relaxed look.

The Row Ava Shoe in Leather £800 SHOP NOW The epitome of quiet luxury, they redefine simplicity with their impeccable craftsmanship.

LESET Barb Satin Wide-Leg Pants £260 SHOP NOW Fluid and refined—perfect for day-to-night dressing

MAISON MARGIELA Tabi Split-Toe Textured Leather Ballet Flats £750 SHOP NOW A cult classic, Margiela's signature Tabi flats bring an avant-garde edge to the ballet trend.

DEIJI STUDIOS Ease Organic Cotton-Poplin Pants £101 SHOP NOW Designed for ultimate comfort, they blur the line between loungewear and easy street style.

& Other Stories Almond-Toe Ballerina Flats £125 SHOP NOW I love these almond-toe flats!

MANGO Straight Suit Trousers £50 SHOP NOW Tailored yet relaxed, they'd pair seamlessly with everything from blazers to oversized knits.