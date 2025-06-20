Caught on Camera: Every Fashion Girl Is Wearing This Unexpected Shoe Brand With Jeans, Dresses, and Skirts

If you keep an eye on what stylish celebrities wear, you've probably noticed that their wardrobes are filled with designer shoes that often come with eye-watering price tags. But occasionally, a more accessible brand enters the mix—and that’s exactly what's happening with Larroudé. Despite the usual presence of The Row or Saint Laurent in their closets, stars like Kaia Gerber, Selena Gomez, and Sydney Sweeney have been adding this chic, under-$500 label.

Launched in 2020 during the height of the pandemic, the Brazilian footwear brand Larroudé has quickly become a favorite for stylish shoppers seeking elegant shoes without the luxury markup. From sleek pumps and polished Mary Janes to edgy boots and retro sneakers, the brand strikes a perfect balance between on-trend and timeless.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Sydney Sweeney: Larroudé Christy Boots ($290); Miu Miu Arcadie Leather Bag ($3100)

Fashion editors and celebrities have been on board since the early days; however, it seems like Larroudé is everywhere lately. For example, in New York City, Sydney Sweeney was recently spotted wearing Larroudé’s Christy Boots with a white ruffled miniskirt and a sleek black halter top. Also in NYC, Selena Gomez chose the brand's Kaitlan pumps during a dinner outing with Taylor Swift, styling them with tan wide-leg trousers and a matching halter. And at Beyoncé's concert in L.A. last month, Kaia Gerber wore the cult-favorite Anne boots peeking out from under wide-leg jeans.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Selena Gomez: Larroudé Kaitlan Pumps ($231); Khaite Toto Bodysuit ($1680)

If you want to elevate your shoe game with a pair from Larroudé, now's a great time to do it—the brand is currently running its limited-time Weekend Rush sale. The offer includes 40% off best-selling styles from the Milan collection and 30% off selected preorder pieces, making it a great opportunity to score celebrity-approved shoes. With that said, keep scrolling because we've rounded up our favorite styles.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kaia Gerber: Larroudé Anne Boots ($243)

Shop the Best Larroudé Shoes