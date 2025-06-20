Caught on Camera: Every Fashion Girl Is Wearing This Unexpected Shoe Brand With Jeans, Dresses, and Skirts
Kaia, Selena, and Sydney are fans.
If you keep an eye on what stylish celebrities wear, you've probably noticed that their wardrobes are filled with designer shoes that often come with eye-watering price tags. But occasionally, a more accessible brand enters the mix—and that’s exactly what's happening with Larroudé. Despite the usual presence of The Row or Saint Laurent in their closets, stars like Kaia Gerber, Selena Gomez, and Sydney Sweeney have been adding this chic, under-$500 label.
Launched in 2020 during the height of the pandemic, the Brazilian footwear brand Larroudé has quickly become a favorite for stylish shoppers seeking elegant shoes without the luxury markup. From sleek pumps and polished Mary Janes to edgy boots and retro sneakers, the brand strikes a perfect balance between on-trend and timeless.
On Sydney Sweeney: Larroudé Christy Boots ($290); Miu Miu Arcadie Leather Bag ($3100)
Fashion editors and celebrities have been on board since the early days; however, it seems like Larroudé is everywhere lately. For example, in New York City, Sydney Sweeney was recently spotted wearing Larroudé’s Christy Boots with a white ruffled miniskirt and a sleek black halter top. Also in NYC, Selena Gomez chose the brand's Kaitlan pumps during a dinner outing with Taylor Swift, styling them with tan wide-leg trousers and a matching halter. And at Beyoncé's concert in L.A. last month, Kaia Gerber wore the cult-favorite Anne boots peeking out from under wide-leg jeans.
On Selena Gomez: Larroudé Kaitlan Pumps ($231); Khaite Toto Bodysuit ($1680)
If you want to elevate your shoe game with a pair from Larroudé, now's a great time to do it—the brand is currently running its limited-time Weekend Rush sale. The offer includes 40% off best-selling styles from the Milan collection and 30% off selected preorder pieces, making it a great opportunity to score celebrity-approved shoes. With that said, keep scrolling because we've rounded up our favorite styles.
On Kaia Gerber: Larroudé Anne Boots ($243)
Shop the Best Larroudé Shoes
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
