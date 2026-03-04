No, Not Jeans—Kate Moss Just Wore Her Ankle Boots With This Surprising Dress Trend

Paris Fashion Week is one of my favourite times of year—and not solely for the runway shows. Of course, there’s a thrill in watching Jonathan Anderson’s latest creations glide down the runway, but for me, the real inspiration happens outside of the show. The street style set weaving between the city, the celebrity arrivals spilling onto cobbled pavements—this is where I derive most of my styling inspiration.
Right on cue, Kate Moss emerged in Paris for a whirlwind of fashion week appearances wearing an outfit that stopped me mid-scroll. Forgoing her trusty denim, she opted instead for a breezy throw-on dress, styled with a pair of heeled lace-up ankle boots.
A gentle nod to the promise of spring, Moss’s calf-grazing dress came in a rich shade of blue, scattered with painterly purple and white florals. A drawstring waist softly cinched, whilst delicate button fastenings, and an easy A-line cut brought a casual elegance.
But it was the footwear that actually caught my attention. Conventional styling wisdom would suggest a knee-high boot to bridge the expanse of skin beneath a midi hemline. Moss, naturally, did the opposite. Her ankle boots cut off well below the calf, creating a subtle throwback to the carefree proportions of the 2010s. The lace-up detailing—an accent we haven’t seen dominate ankle boots for some time—added a faintly nostalgic edge, lending bite to an otherwise romantic silhouette.
Delivering warmth and practicality, this pairing also offers a fresh way to start rotating your lighter dresses into play before spring has fully settled. Scroll on to shop the chicest throw-on dresses to recreate the look.
Shop Throw-On Dresses and Heeled Ankle Boots
H&M
Tie-Detail Dress
I live in throw-on dresses throughout the warmer months.
Doen
Imelda Dress
Doen's dresses are a fashion person's favourites.
H&M
Smocked Chiffon Dress
Style this with knee-high boots or pair with mary janes.
If Only If
Georgie Dress
I come back to my If Only If dresses ever single summer.
Free People
Clarise Mini Dress
This pretty shade of sage will never go out of style.
Sézane
Bailie Dress
In a comfortable, baby doll cut, this is perfect for daily styling.
