Now that spring is finally finding its feet, it's time to pack away the winter coats and embrace a lighter approach to dressing. Heavy wool layers are making their seasonal exit, and breezy jackets are coming to the fore. And if you’re looking for the chicest way to navigate the change of season, Elsa Hosk may have just delivered the perfect formula.
Stepping out this week, Hosk shed the bulky layers of winter in favour of an elegant spring jacket. Rendered in a timeless black-and-white palette composed of sleek stripes, the piece felt polished yet unfussy. Pinned with one of Chanel’s camellia brooches, the jacket offered just enough protection from spring’s unpredictable gusts while still feeling light and fresh.
Keeping the rest of her outfit streamlined, Hosk paired the elegant jacket with blue wide-leg jeans that pooled softly towards the ground. The sweeping silhouette skimmed over the top of her white pointed-toe heels, lending ease that balanced the jacket’s tailored feel and prevented the ensemble from feeling overly prim.
To finish, Hosk slipped into bright white pointed-toe heels that echoed the fresh monochrome palette of her jacket. Tucked under her arm was every fashion person’s new favourite tote—Chanel’s latest flap bag—while the rest of her styling remained deliberately pared back.
All the more proof that sometimes the simplest formulas are the most effective, Hosk’s jacket, jeans and heels make a chic blueprint for easy spring dressing.
Ever inspired by Hosk’s chic styling formulas, read on to shop her look below.
Shop Elsa's Outfit Formula:
H&M
Short Jacket
This comes in sizes XXS—XXL.
Reformation
Bex Super Stretch High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
This also comes in four other shades.
Mango
Kitten-Heel Pointed Shoes
Style these with jeans or pair with a longline skirt.
CHANEL
Small Flap Bag
All of a sudden, the chicest dressers are completing their outfits with Chanel's new Flap Bag.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.