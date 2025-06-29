Spotted in Los Angeles: The Coolest Shoes to Wear With Denim Shorts This Season

If you live in London, you’ll understand the importance of having an extra layer on standby, even during the summer months. Between sweltering tube rides and overzealous office air con, city temperatures can swing wildly throughout the day. That’s why I like to start my summer outfits with a versatile base—something comfortable enough to handle whatever climate the day throws my way. This week, the summing styling inspiration for said base comes courtesy of model Kaia Gerber.

Understanding that great summer-in-the-city styling thrives on a little contrast, Gerber built her look around a pair of classic cut-off denim shorts. But, rather than opting for the usual suspects—trainers or flip-flops—she went for a shoe pairing that's far more striking: a pair of black, knee-grazing leather boots. It’s not the most obvious combination, but that’s exactly what makes it work. The boots add coverage and a sense of intentionality that makes the outfit feel dynamic as well as city-ready. And, while Gerber was spotted styling this look in L.A., I can't help but think it's perfect for navigating the famously fickle British weather.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Gerber layered her look with an oversized shirt in a rich ruby red and kept the accessories simple: gold hoop earrings and delicate layered necklaces. But it’s the boots that elevate the entire ensemble. For summer days that don’t hit boiling point, knee-high boots remain a personal favourite—especially when worn with short hemlines. They ground the outfit and add the visual interest that’s often overlooked during the warmer months.

This denim-shorts-and-knee-boots combo is a styling formula I’ll be returning to again and again. Read on for my edit of the best pieces to recreate the look yourself.

Shop Denim Shorts and Knee-High Boots: