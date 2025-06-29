Spotted in Los Angeles: The Coolest Shoes to Wear With Denim Shorts This Season
It's a fact—denim shorts are made much more interesting with a knee-high boots pairing. Discover how Kaia Gerber styled the chic combination below.
If you live in London, you’ll understand the importance of having an extra layer on standby, even during the summer months. Between sweltering tube rides and overzealous office air con, city temperatures can swing wildly throughout the day. That’s why I like to start my summer outfits with a versatile base—something comfortable enough to handle whatever climate the day throws my way. This week, the summing styling inspiration for said base comes courtesy of model Kaia Gerber.
Understanding that great summer-in-the-city styling thrives on a little contrast, Gerber built her look around a pair of classic cut-off denim shorts. But, rather than opting for the usual suspects—trainers or flip-flops—she went for a shoe pairing that's far more striking: a pair of black, knee-grazing leather boots. It’s not the most obvious combination, but that’s exactly what makes it work. The boots add coverage and a sense of intentionality that makes the outfit feel dynamic as well as city-ready. And, while Gerber was spotted styling this look in L.A., I can't help but think it's perfect for navigating the famously fickle British weather.
Gerber layered her look with an oversized shirt in a rich ruby red and kept the accessories simple: gold hoop earrings and delicate layered necklaces. But it’s the boots that elevate the entire ensemble. For summer days that don’t hit boiling point, knee-high boots remain a personal favourite—especially when worn with short hemlines. They ground the outfit and add the visual interest that’s often overlooked during the warmer months.
This denim-shorts-and-knee-boots combo is a styling formula I’ll be returning to again and again. Read on for my edit of the best pieces to recreate the look yourself.
Shop Denim Shorts and Knee-High Boots:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
This Pant Style With Flip-Flops Creates the Chicest Combo We've Seen All Summer
If you're looking for a way to summerify your favorite fancy pants, this is it.
-
25 Criminally Good Madewell Sale Finds That Fashion People Are Adding to Their Carts
Up to 60% off? Yes, please!
-
27 Incredibly Tempting Summer Picks From Nordstrom and Zara That Scream It Girl
Did I mention everything is under $150?
-
Found: The Hyper-Elegant Summer Finds That'll Make You Look Like You Buy Your Groceries at Erewhon
Fake it till you make it.
-
Stop With the Ankle Boots—Miniskirts Should Only Be Worn Like *This* in 2025
Period.
-
31 Zara Summer Standouts Fashion People Are Swooning Over
Shop them before they sell out.
-
I'm a Fashion Editor—30 Must-Have Lightweight Denim Finds From Nordstrom I'm Loving This Summer
Everything from dresses to jeans to shorts.
-
The Euro-Casual Outfit Combo We're Suddenly Obsessed With
You probably already own the essentials.