Spotted in Los Angeles: The Coolest Shoes to Wear With Denim Shorts This Season

It's a fact—denim shorts are made much more interesting with a knee-high boots pairing. Discover how Kaia Gerber styled the chic combination below.

If you live in London, you’ll understand the importance of having an extra layer on standby, even during the summer months. Between sweltering tube rides and overzealous office air con, city temperatures can swing wildly throughout the day. That’s why I like to start my summer outfits with a versatile base—something comfortable enough to handle whatever climate the day throws my way. This week, the summing styling inspiration for said base comes courtesy of model Kaia Gerber.

Understanding that great summer-in-the-city styling thrives on a little contrast, Gerber built her look around a pair of classic cut-off denim shorts. But, rather than opting for the usual suspects—trainers or flip-flops—she went for a shoe pairing that's far more striking: a pair of black, knee-grazing leather boots. It’s not the most obvious combination, but that’s exactly what makes it work. The boots add coverage and a sense of intentionality that makes the outfit feel dynamic as well as city-ready. And, while Gerber was spotted styling this look in L.A., I can't help but think it's perfect for navigating the famously fickle British weather.

Kaia Gerber walks down the street wearing a red boxy shirt, denim cut-off shorts and knee-high boots. She carries a black bag and accessorised with necklaces and hoop earrings.

Gerber layered her look with an oversized shirt in a rich ruby red and kept the accessories simple: gold hoop earrings and delicate layered necklaces. But it’s the boots that elevate the entire ensemble. For summer days that don’t hit boiling point, knee-high boots remain a personal favourite—especially when worn with short hemlines. They ground the outfit and add the visual interest that’s often overlooked during the warmer months.

This denim-shorts-and-knee-boots combo is a styling formula I’ll be returning to again and again. Read on for my edit of the best pieces to recreate the look yourself.

Shop Denim Shorts and Knee-High Boots:

Denim Bermuda Shorts
H&M
Denim Bermuda Shorts

These also come in a dark indigo hue.

We the Free Tippi Denim Shorts
Free People
We the Free Tippi Denim Shorts

Style with your pretty mary janes or pair these with knee-high boots on cooler days.

MANGO, Denim Shorts With Frayed Hem - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Denim Shorts With Frayed Hem

These also come in four other shades.

Hale High Rise 8” Jean Shorts
Reformation
Hale High Rise 8” Jean Shorts

The long-line shorts trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Parker Long Distressed Denim Shorts
Agolde
Parker Long Distressed Denim Shorts

I always come back to Agolde for their elevated denim collection.

Leather Boots
H&M
Leather Boots

The glossy finish gives these such an expensive-looking edge.

Blaze Pull-On Boots
Free People
Blaze Pull-On Boots

The low-heel boots are perfect for daily styling.

Bershka Flat Knee High Boots in Brown
Bershka
Flat Knee High Boots

This warm brown shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

Bridget Knee Boots - Smooth Black - Bovine Leather - Sézane
Sézane
Bridget Knee Boots

Style this with a swishy dress or pair with casual denim shorts.

Black Matteo Knee High Biker Boot
Whistles
Black Matteo Knee High Biker Boot

These slip-on boots will lend your daily styling an elevated edge.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

