If You're Not Into Pencil Skirts, This Pretty Short Style Is a Very Chic Alternative

I arrived at my office this morning to be greeted with the realisation that the satin miniskirt trend is taking off right now. Styled by two of my chicest colleagues—who act as my personal radar on whether or not a trend is going to take off—I suspected that I'd landed upon something special.

Furthering my suspicions, a quick scroll through Instagram led me to the inimitably chic Laura Harrier who has also put her weight behind the trend this week. So far, all paths are leading me towards a key spring silhouette.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stepping out post Miu Miu autumn/winter 2025 runway show—in which the actor took a cream satin minidress and a glossy pair of pointed-toe heels down the runway for the brand—Harrier slipped into a sheeny two-piece that championed the blossoming skirt trend. While we've seen long-line satin skirts rule city streets, this shorter, more playful cut hasn't broken through until now.

A little less serious than the pencil skirt trend that's been reigning supreme for the past few seasons, this elegant iteration welcomes movement and sheen into an outfit, leaving it with a lighter, brighter finish that feels just as polished.

While my stylish colleagues and Laura Harrier's adoption is already a very big tell that a new trend is emerging, I've seen that a third fashion heavy-weight has also incorporated the trend. Worn above my favourite French influencer @annelauremais , Mais styled her light cream skirt with a roomy jumper to weave a more casual energy into her pretty skirt look.

While Harrier's Miu Miu mini isn't currently available, there are a range of compelling options out there that have already hit the shelves. Lightweight, comfortable and easy to wear, read on to discover my edit of the best sain miniskirts below.

SHOP SATIN MINISKIRTS:

Reformation Neera Satin Skirt £148 SHOP NOW The lace detailing gives this such an elevated energy.

Vila Satin Mini Skirt £28 SHOP NOW This light beige shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Vince Satin Mini Skirt £220 £66 SHOP NOW Shop this while it's on sale.

Anthropologie The Tilda Mini Slip Skirt £78 SHOP NOW The powder pink colour trend is set to take off this season.

DÔEN Giulietta Skirt £250 SHOP NOW I always come back to Doen for their pretty summer staples.

Stella McCartney Lace-Trimmed Satin Skirt £690 SHOP NOW This also comes in butter yellow.