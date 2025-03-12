If You're Not Into Pencil Skirts, This Pretty Short Style Is a Very Chic Alternative
I arrived at my office this morning to be greeted with the realisation that the satin miniskirt trend is taking off right now. Styled by two of my chicest colleagues—who act as my personal radar on whether or not a trend is going to take off—I suspected that I'd landed upon something special.
Furthering my suspicions, a quick scroll through Instagram led me to the inimitably chic Laura Harrier who has also put her weight behind the trend this week. So far, all paths are leading me towards a key spring silhouette.
Stepping out post Miu Miu autumn/winter 2025 runway show—in which the actor took a cream satin minidress and a glossy pair of pointed-toe heels down the runway for the brand—Harrier slipped into a sheeny two-piece that championed the blossoming skirt trend. While we've seen long-line satin skirts rule city streets, this shorter, more playful cut hasn't broken through until now.
A little less serious than the pencil skirt trend that's been reigning supreme for the past few seasons, this elegant iteration welcomes movement and sheen into an outfit, leaving it with a lighter, brighter finish that feels just as polished.
While my stylish colleagues and Laura Harrier's adoption is already a very big tell that a new trend is emerging, I've seen that a third fashion heavy-weight has also incorporated the trend. Worn above my favourite French influencer @annelauremais, Mais styled her light cream skirt with a roomy jumper to weave a more casual energy into her pretty skirt look.
While Harrier's Miu Miu mini isn't currently available, there are a range of compelling options out there that have already hit the shelves. Lightweight, comfortable and easy to wear, read on to discover my edit of the best sain miniskirts below.
SHOP SATIN MINISKIRTS:
The powder pink colour trend is set to take off this season.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
-
Simone Ashley Is in the Fast Lane
Since her breakout role in Bridgerton, our Spring Issue cover star has quickly risen to A-list status. Up next, she masters the rom-com leading lady.
By Liv Little
-
The Spring 2025 Shopping Guide: Where to Buy the Biggest Trends of the Season
Your short list of the season's key buys.
By Kristen Nichols
-
I Used to Hate This Skirt Trend, But Lucy Boynton's Cute Outfit Made Me Do a 180
True prep.
By Drew Elovitz
-
This Elegant Skirt Trend Resurfacing Just in Time for Spring Was Destined to Happen
Follow Zoë Kravitz's lead.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
It's Starting to Look Like This Skirt Color Will Upend Last Year's White-Skirt Trend
Ready for a change?
By Allyson Payer
-
Kendall Jenner Wore the Trend Everyone With Taste Is Wearing in 2025
A more formal take on model-off-duty style.
By Emma Spedding
-
Katie Holmes Is Signaling the Return of This Pretty '90s Skirt Trend
By Allyson Payer
-
This Dated Dress Trend Is Officially Everywhere Again (Like We Predicted)
Shop the style inside.
By Michelle Scanga
-
8 Flawless Outfits the Celebrity Set Is Wearing in Paris Right Now
Kelly! Zoë! Kendall!
By Anna LaPlaca
-
The Pretty Shoe Trend Celebs Can't Stop Wearing on the Red Carpet in 2025
It's no coincidence.
By Allyson Payer