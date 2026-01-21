Sorry, Jeans—It Girls Are Wearing This Chic ‘90s Spring Outfit Formula Instead

Jeans will always have a place in my daily wardrobe rotation, but as spring approaches and the temperatures begin their slow climb, I'm definitely craving something lighter. With a penchant for less-is-more silhouettes and a minimalist approach to getting dressed, I often gravitate towards sleek '90s silhouettes—and this week, I was reminded of one particularly cool outfit formula that feels perfectly primed for spring 2026.

Posing for a photo, Bella Hadid swapped long-line jeans for a chic knee-length skirt, anchoring the look with a pair of knee-high boots. Skimming the hem of the skirt, the pairing creates a streamlined, cohesive silhouette with a distinct ’90s energy.

Keeping things simple, Bella styled the look with a white tank and a black knitted cardigan, creating exactly the kind of fuss-free and elevated outfit formula that fashion people will undoubtedly return to all spring long.

With a soft spot for nostalgic styling—Bella is no stranger to Y2K and ’90s-inspired looks—this restrained take feels especially wearable. While her checked skirt leans fully into the era, the formula itself is incredibly versatile and would work just as well with a sleek monochrome design.

Gwyneth Paltrow wears a knee-length skirt with knee-high boots and a sleeveless top in the &#039;90s.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gwyneth Paltrow wears a knee-length skirt with knee-high boots in 1999.

No, I’m not suggesting you abandon your jeans, but if you’re ready to embrace a lighter, more refined silhouette this season, this outfit formula is the perfect place to start. Read on to discover the knee-length skirts and knee-high boots I’m recommending below.

