Sorry, Jeans—It Girls Are Wearing This Chic ‘90s Spring Outfit Formula Instead

Jeans will always have a place in my daily wardrobe rotation, but as spring approaches and the temperatures begin their slow climb, I'm definitely craving something lighter. With a penchant for less-is-more silhouettes and a minimalist approach to getting dressed, I often gravitate towards sleek '90s silhouettes—and this week, I was reminded of one particularly cool outfit formula that feels perfectly primed for spring 2026.
Posing for a photo, Bella Hadid swapped long-line jeans for a chic knee-length skirt, anchoring the look with a pair of knee-high boots. Skimming the hem of the skirt, the pairing creates a streamlined, cohesive silhouette with a distinct ’90s energy.
Keeping things simple, Bella styled the look with a white tank and a black knitted cardigan, creating exactly the kind of fuss-free and elevated outfit formula that fashion people will undoubtedly return to all spring long.
With a soft spot for nostalgic styling—Bella is no stranger to Y2K and ’90s-inspired looks—this restrained take feels especially wearable. While her checked skirt leans fully into the era, the formula itself is incredibly versatile and would work just as well with a sleek monochrome design.
No, I’m not suggesting you abandon your jeans, but if you’re ready to embrace a lighter, more refined silhouette this season, this outfit formula is the perfect place to start. Read on to discover the knee-length skirts and knee-high boots I’m recommending below.
Shop Knee-Lengths Skirts + Knee-High Boots:
H&M
Pencil Skirt
This also comes in black and a houndstooth design.
H&M
Knee-High Boots
Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.
Zara
Leather Lace Skirt
Honestly, this looks so much more expensive than it actually is.
Zara
Leather Knee-High Boots
I'll always have a soft spot for a cowboy-inspired boot, and this dark brown pair has jumped to the top of my wish list.
& Other Stories
Knee-Length Slip Skirt
Add a pop of colour to your winter rotation.
& Other Stories
Leather Knee Boots
Style these with a knee-length skirt or pair them under loose-leg jeans.
Reformation
Layla Knee Length Skirt
The checked design gives this such a chic '90s finish.
Staud
Sebastian Leather Knee Boots
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.