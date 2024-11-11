Forget Bombers—Stylish Women in LA and Paris Much Prefer This Elegant Jacket Trend

First, let's clarify one thing before you misunderstand me: bomber jackets are forever. I am not, in any way, telling you to send your classic vintage bomber to the donation bin. What I meant to get across in the headline above was that, right now, stylish women aren't grabbing for theirs and are instead attached to one other very specific piece of outerwear. If you haven't already guessed, I'm referring to leather blazers, the elegant jacket option that well-dressed people in LA and Paris are leaning on heavily this winter. For proof, keep scrolling.

When I think of leather blazers and chic women, the first person who comes to mind is Jennifer Lawrence, who's been wearing her version from The Row—a now sold-out style called the Boise—all year long. Taking styling cues from the runways, she'll often pair hers with a button-down shirt of some sort and trousers, adding a trendy pair of slippers or flats to finish off the look. She took a new styling route, though, the last time she wore her Boice blazer.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: The Row blazer

The No Hard Feelings actress was spotted in Los Angeles having dinner with a friend shortly after announcing that she and her husband Cooke Maroney are expecting their second child together. For the occasion, Lawrence topped a chocolate-brown shirt and midi skirt set with the blazer. On the accessories front, she embellished with an oversized brown tote, black The Row Eva flats, and her go-to earrings of late by Lisa Eisner.

If you ask me, the versatility and ease of leather blazers is what makes them such a key piece in every chic woman's closet. They can be belted, cropped, fitted, or relaxed. They can be styled with jeans, skirts, trousers, or dresses. Really, the possibilities are endless. Scroll down to see how other women in Los Angeles and Paris style theirs and shop the best leather jackets on the market for fall.

See How Women In Paris and LA Wear Their Leather Blazers:

