Forget Bombers—Stylish Women in LA and Paris Much Prefer This Elegant Jacket Trend
First, let's clarify one thing before you misunderstand me: bomber jackets are forever. I am not, in any way, telling you to send your classic vintage bomber to the donation bin. What I meant to get across in the headline above was that, right now, stylish women aren't grabbing for theirs and are instead attached to one other very specific piece of outerwear. If you haven't already guessed, I'm referring to leather blazers, the elegant jacket option that well-dressed people in LA and Paris are leaning on heavily this winter. For proof, keep scrolling.
When I think of leather blazers and chic women, the first person who comes to mind is Jennifer Lawrence, who's been wearing her version from The Row—a now sold-out style called the Boise—all year long. Taking styling cues from the runways, she'll often pair hers with a button-down shirt of some sort and trousers, adding a trendy pair of slippers or flats to finish off the look. She took a new styling route, though, the last time she wore her Boice blazer.
On Jennifer Lawrence: The Row blazer
The No Hard Feelings actress was spotted in Los Angeles having dinner with a friend shortly after announcing that she and her husband Cooke Maroney are expecting their second child together. For the occasion, Lawrence topped a chocolate-brown shirt and midi skirt set with the blazer. On the accessories front, she embellished with an oversized brown tote, black The Row Eva flats, and her go-to earrings of late by Lisa Eisner.
If you ask me, the versatility and ease of leather blazers is what makes them such a key piece in every chic woman's closet. They can be belted, cropped, fitted, or relaxed. They can be styled with jeans, skirts, trousers, or dresses. Really, the possibilities are endless. Scroll down to see how other women in Los Angeles and Paris style theirs and shop the best leather jackets on the market for fall.
See How Women In Paris and LA Wear Their Leather Blazers:
Shop leather blazers:
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
-
From J.Lo to Selena Gomez, 5 Chic UGG Outfits I’m Stealing from Celebrities
A very "fashion" take.
By Natalie Munro
-
I'm a French Designer Living in London—These 6 Chic Buys Are the Key to Mastering Parisian Style
An expert's advice.
By Remy Farrell
-
J.Lo Just Wore the Trouser Trend Stylish Londoners Wear Instead of Skinny Jeans
The perfect alternative.
By Eliza Huber
-
4 Interesting Mini Trends Celebrities Wear When They Want to Be Told How Stylish They Look
Small updates, big impact.
By Natalie Munro
-
J.Lo Just Wore the Brand-New Uggs That'll Go Viral and Sell Out By December 1—Guaranteed
Don't say I didn't warn you.
By Eliza Huber
-
French Women Just Showed Me 5 Flawless Ways to Wear Jeans and Boots This Winter
Now you know.
By Natalie Munro
-
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore the Classic Trouser Trend That French Women Live in Every Winter
I can see why they love it.
By Natalie Munro
-
The Simple Styling Trick Dakota Johnson and J.Law Use to Make Their Outfits Look More Expensive
It's truly so easy.
By Nikki Chwatt