I Tapped the Internet’s Coolest People For Inspiration on Stylish Outfit Formulas—6 I’m Replicating

If there’s one thing that the end of the year brings me as a fashion editor, it’s a careful consideration of all the looks I’ve pulled in the last 12 months. The good, the bad and the downright fabulous, I like to give myself an end of year review—a Spotify wrapped, if you will—on the highs and lows of looks spotlighted in a year of mirror selfies. And then after this mental evaluation, I then like to think of the year ahead. What outfits will be trending in 2026? What will feel cool, and what—well, won't?
Like many, I find myself turning to certain ‘cool girls’ of the internet for inspiration when considering emerging trends and outfit formulas. Whilst I never like to rewrite the way I dress, I have a personal style that I’ve conquered over the years that I’m comfortable with, I do like to rethink certain pieces and consider new ways of wearing them. I also like to add the occasional piece that will help freshen up long, enduring staples.
Whilst trends by nature fade, a good outfit formula is (pretty much) forever. I have a few in my mind that I always fall back on, some classic (like jeans + a cute top), and some more timely (like jeans + your favourite skirt, anyone?). What remains to be true is that whilst you may change the actual pieces with your current faves that you may have on rotation, the principles stay the same.
In case what you’re really wondering here is who are the internet cool girls that I look to, let me tell you! (And yes, I have a folder!) For luxury, Scandi queen Hanna Stefansson is one of my most-frequented accounts. Another with an amazing luxury and vintage wardrobe, is Camille Charriere. She never fails to make even the most luxe and precious pieces look effortless. When I want something a little more casual, I look to Laura Klein; that girl that can style camo culottes like no other. When I want something playful, maybe a little experimental, Jess Cheng and Alessia Golfetto are my go-tos. And when I need inspo on how to style pieces I’ve stolen from my husband’s wardrobe, Tori Van Breugel is my ultimate reference—the way she plays with oversized silhouettes and sportswear is an never-ending source of inspiration to me.
So with that, see my list of 6 cool outfits created and brought to life by these aforementioned style insiders that I’ll be replicating in 2026.
6 Cool Outfit Ideas
1. Argyle knit + Skirt + Baggy Jeans
Style Notes: Oof, where to begin with this look. From the chunky, oversized argyle knit (ICYMI: a huge trend this winter), to the Chopova Lowena iconic Carabiner skirt, Laura Klein has achieved ultimate cool with this Y2K styling hack of layering a skirt over jeans. Of course, the obvious way to style skirts in winter is with tights, but this alternative is not only extra warm, but also gives it an edge. Along with this loose-fit knit, the overall silhouette is baggy and casual, and therefore effortless and fun.
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Fluffy Knitted Argyle Jumper in Plum
Chartreuse green is a big trend for spring/summer 2025, and this jumper makes it feel oh-so wearable.
Selfridges
Harry Lambert for Chopova Lowena X Disney Fantasia Checked Pleated Knee-Length Skirt - S
A Chopova Lowena Carabina skirt is one of the ultimate fashion editor wish list items.
ALIGNE
Low Rise Loose Wide-Leg Jeans
Aligne jeans are some of the best out there.
2. Leather Bomber Jacket + Shirt + Skirt + Tie
Style Notes: It's no secret that content creator Tori Van Breugel loves an outfit with a tie. Honestly, she wears them like no one else. Effortless and fundamentally fashion forward, she knows how to take them outside of a standard suit outfit and make them feel fresh. Here, she has elevated hers with a burgundy bomber jacket, but instead of opting for a casual piece on the bottom like jeans, she wears hers with a leather midi skirt, really nailing that high-low balance.
Free People
We the Free Farley Vegan Bomber Jacket
Bomber jackets are a winter staple.
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Lene Striped Silk-Blend Tie
Get your school uniform out from the loft, the tie is back and here to stay.
Whistles
Black Jamie Leather Midi Skirt
The ultimate leather midi skirt.
3. Asymmetrical Skirt + Matching Top + Boots
Style Notes: Whilst matching sets have been bubbling up in trends for a while now, it's Alessia Golfetto's chosen silhouette and print that makes it feel current. The skirt is low-slung on the waist, with a deep, pointed waistband and an asymmetric cut. This style has been huge in 2025, throughout the summer in lace and sheer options, and now as we're into winter, I've noticed many styling theirs with boots, leg warmers or tights to make them weather-appropriate. But this stripe is what I'm also intrigued in copying. Whilst I feel quite 'over' the classic blue and white breton stripe tops personally, this two-tone stripe, in a tighter fit, feels quite 2000s. Whilst of course to get more wear out of a two-piece set we could style these separately, it's the pairing together with boots that has me taking notes.
Style notes: When you want to look stylish, but are having decision paralysis, going all black is the easiest, safest bet. Danish influencer Hanna Stefansson nails this styling hack with a look that feels as if it's lifted straight from Winona Ryder's '90s wardrobe. Opting for a shearling-lined black jacket (a hugely trending item this season, thanks to Charlotte Simone), and black bootleg cut trousers, with a black heel (and some black sunglasses, obviously!), this image went straight into my saved folder when I saw it.
Style Notes: When it comes to cool outfits, Jess Cheng is one of my ultimate sources of inspiration. Whether she's wearing an independent brand I love, finding great secondhand pieces or styling the latest It item, Cheng has a way of putting pieces together that feel surprising and exciting. This one pictured is no exception. Colourful tights have been a trend for several months, so make the perfect base layer. Then adding a statement sequin skirt (a party season favourite) but pairing it with an ironic slogan t-shirt, dresses it down and makes it feel more wearable. 10/10, Jess—no notes.
Staud
Ciara beaded sheer tulle midi skirt
Staud is one of my favourite cult brands right now.
Selfridges
German Shepard Cotton T-Shirt - S
I love a slogan t-shirt.
Reclaimed Vintage
Reclaimed Vintage Lace Tights in Purple
And a bold tights moment!
6. Lacey Slip Dress + Knit + Socks + Heels
Style Notes: Outfits like this are born from designers like Miu Miu and Simone Rocha. Sweet and pretty, but not too polished. Camille Charriere here is wearing a Simone Rocha slip dress with a lace trim (this exact one is out of stock, but the below is just as good), and has paired it with a grey knit and socks—it's important to note the grey of the knit marries with the socks, because whilst this whole outfit looks low-key, it's simple things like this pairing that help feel it put together. To make this feel winter-ready, I would through over a faux fur coat over the top, and you could also layer some blue jeans below.
Simone Rocha
Crêpe de chine slip dress
So chic.
MANGO
Round-Neck Knitted Sweater - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Rebecca Rhys-Evans is a London-based fashion and beauty editor with a decade of editorial experience. She started working at Who What Wear UK in the summer of 2022, where she was hired to lead all branded content for the UK site. Be it styling the latest designer collections, or reviewing the most recent beauty skincare products, Rebecca is the voice (and often face) for Who What Wear UK’s commercial partnerships. A self-confessed internet obsessive, she loves all facets of content creation—be it writing, filming, art directing or styling—and revels in collaborating with brands to help harness their product and tell their story. Before Who What Wear, Rebecca contributed to FLANNELS.com, BURO., Polyester, Screenshot, Marie Claire, Refinery29 and Culture Trip, reporting on everything from internet culture, sustainability and trends.