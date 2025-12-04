I’m Not Bothering With Stilettos—This is the Chic Flat Shoe Alt Sarah Jessica Parker and French Women are Wearing Instead

If you’re tempted to trade towering heels for a more grounded option, discover the chic flats everyone is wearing now.

Sarah Jessica Parker walks down the street in New York wearing a polka dot skirt, grey jumper, green jacket and t-bar flats.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
While, in my books, December is normally earmarked as the season of stilettos, this time around I'm taking my cues from Sarah Jessica Parker and French women, and slipping into a chicer—and far more comfortable—pair of T-bar flats instead.

Stepping out in New York this week, Sarah Jessica elevated her knee-skimming skirt and warm grey knit with the flat shoe trend I've only spotted in the wardrobe of French women before.

Even without the lift of a heel, T-bar flats retain a natural sophistication. The delicate strap that traces the top of the foot adds poise, delivering a graceful, elongated look without any of the discomfort.

Long beloved by the most stylish French women I know, the T-bar brings a wearable, subtly preppy edge to their everyday uniforms—whether that’s a pleated skirt, straight-leg jeans or a tailored trouser.

Influencer @tamaramory wears a longsleeve top with a beige miniskirt and black t-bar ballet flats.

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

And perhaps part of the charm lies in the nostalgia, as the silhouette it recalls the polished school-day shoes many of us once wore.

If, like me, you’re tempted to trade towering heels for a more grounded, but no less elegant, option this season, keep scrolling. Below, I’ve curated the best T-bar flats to wear right now.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

