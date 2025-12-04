I’m Not Bothering With Stilettos—This is the Chic Flat Shoe Alt Sarah Jessica Parker and French Women are Wearing Instead

While, in my books, December is normally earmarked as the season of stilettos, this time around I'm taking my cues from Sarah Jessica Parker and French women, and slipping into a chicer—and far more comfortable—pair of T-bar flats instead.
Stepping out in New York this week, Sarah Jessica elevated her knee-skimming skirt and warm grey knit with the flat shoe trend I've only spotted in the wardrobe of French women before.
Even without the lift of a heel, T-bar flats retain a natural sophistication. The delicate strap that traces the top of the foot adds poise, delivering a graceful, elongated look without any of the discomfort.
Long beloved by the most stylish French women I know, the T-bar brings a wearable, subtly preppy edge to their everyday uniforms—whether that’s a pleated skirt, straight-leg jeans or a tailored trouser.
And perhaps part of the charm lies in the nostalgia, as the silhouette it recalls the polished school-day shoes many of us once wore.
If, like me, you’re tempted to trade towering heels for a more grounded, but no less elegant, option this season, keep scrolling. Below, I’ve curated the best T-bar flats to wear right now.
Shop T-Bar Flats:
& Other Stories
T-Bar Leather Ballet Flats
Style with socks to give your look a preppy finish.
Boden
Round Toe T-Bar Flats-Green Patent
Add a pop of colour to your winter rotation.
Tommy Hilfiger
Leather Double T-Bar Ballerinas
While I love these in the classic black, they also come in beige and red.
Asos Design
Latham Mary Jane Ballets
The patent leather finish gives these shoes such a sleek edge.
The Row
Square T-Strap Leather Flats
Wear this with a swishy skirt or style it up with jeans.
Toteme
T-Strap Suede Point-Toe Flats
While I love these in the black, they also come in a rich shade of chocolate brown.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.