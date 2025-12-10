Alexa’s Clever Layering Trick Just Made Denim and Knitwear Feel Impossibly Cool

There's an art to layered knitwear, and Alexa Chung has perfected it.

Alexa Chung takes a mirror selfie wearing dark wash dungarees with black rounded-toe boots and a white turtleneck jumper layered under a black cardigan.
(Image credit: @alexachung)
Jump to category:
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News

It’s chilly outside, and staying warm without piling on endless layers of knitwear is no small task. Determined to keep cosy without disappearing under a mountain of wool, I’ve been re-learning the art of clever layering—and naturally, Alexa Chung is leading the lesson.

Demonstrating exactly how it’s done, the model and presenter built a cosy look from the foundation up. She began with a chin-skimming white turtleneck—fresh, bright and the perfect blank canvas. Rather than stopping there, Alexa locked in warmth by adding a classic crew-neck cardigan over the top. With the turtleneck subtly peeking out, her simple two-piece styling formula added instant depth and dimension in the easiest way.

Alexa Chung takes a mirror selfie wearing dark wash dungarees with black rounded-toe boots and white turtleneck jumper layered under a black cardigan.

(Image credit: @alexachung)

She then completed her outfit with a pair of deep-indigo dungarees and black, rounded-toe heeled boots, styling her navy cardigan buttoned right to the top—save for the highest button she left undone to reveal an intentional flash of white beneath.

Rather than reaching for a slouchy jumper and stopping there, this clever knitwear combination worked extra hard to elevate her casual denim, giving the look more structure while maintaining a sleek silhouette that would style neatly under a heavy winter coat.

If you’re looking for the chicest way to pair knitwear with jeans (or dungarees), read on to discover and shop the chicest turtlenecks and cardigans of the season.

Shop Turtlenecks and Cardigans:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.