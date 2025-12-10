Alexa’s Clever Layering Trick Just Made Denim and Knitwear Feel Impossibly Cool

It’s chilly outside, and staying warm without piling on endless layers of knitwear is no small task. Determined to keep cosy without disappearing under a mountain of wool, I’ve been re-learning the art of clever layering—and naturally, Alexa Chung is leading the lesson.
Demonstrating exactly how it’s done, the model and presenter built a cosy look from the foundation up. She began with a chin-skimming white turtleneck—fresh, bright and the perfect blank canvas. Rather than stopping there, Alexa locked in warmth by adding a classic crew-neck cardigan over the top. With the turtleneck subtly peeking out, her simple two-piece styling formula added instant depth and dimension in the easiest way.
She then completed her outfit with a pair of deep-indigo dungarees and black, rounded-toe heeled boots, styling her navy cardigan buttoned right to the top—save for the highest button she left undone to reveal an intentional flash of white beneath.
Rather than reaching for a slouchy jumper and stopping there, this clever knitwear combination worked extra hard to elevate her casual denim, giving the look more structure while maintaining a sleek silhouette that would style neatly under a heavy winter coat.
If you’re looking for the chicest way to pair knitwear with jeans (or dungarees), read on to discover and shop the chicest turtlenecks and cardigans of the season.
Shop Turtlenecks and Cardigans:
H&M
Cashmere-Blend Polo-Neck Jumper - Black
The cashmere composition ensured a snuggly fit.
Marks & Spencer
Pure Merino Wool Roll Neck Jumper
A turtleneck jumper might be one of winter's smartest buys.
Free People
We the Free Good Good Turtleneck
This also comes in 12 other shades.
Whistles
Black Essential Ribbed Polo
Style this underneath a boxy cardigan or wear it on its own.
COS
Merino Wool High-Neck Top
I won't change my mind on this—a sleek turtleneck will always look chic.
H&M
Loose-Fit Cardigan
Honestly, this looks more expensive than it actually is.
Soft Goat
Cardigan
Soft Goat's cashmere is some of the best on the market.
&Daughter
Ada Crewneck Cardigan in Grey
&Daughter's Ada cardigan is a fashion person's favourite.
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
This has a neater fit, so if you're after something a little looser, consider sizing up.
Navy Grey
The Easy Cardigan
The super soft wool will keep you cosy all winter.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.