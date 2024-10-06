Forget Black—This Elegant and Expensive-Looking Colour Is Taking Over My Capsule Wardrobe This Winter

However well-intentioned I go into the autumn season, with high hopes and grand ambitions of curating a whole new look for myself, I inevitably fall back on the colour I can always trust: black. While the classic hue is undeniably elegant, effortless and versatile, wearing it on rotation through the dreary cold months can begin to feel a bit, well, mundane. Much to my relief, a new colour has entered the autumn chat, and it's an easy swap for my black favourites. Yes, it's true, brown is officially the must-have colour this season.

@syvliemus_ wearing a brown dress and jumper

(Image credit: @syvliemus_)

As a substitute for black, brown pieces offer a cosier, softer and—dare I say it—more polished alternative. It removes the hardness of black staples, and instead feels altogether softer and very seasonally appropriate. And with the number of brown style options available this season, from designer and high street favourites alike, I'm definitely sold on introducing this colour into my cold weather wardrobe.

So the question is: how to style it? As I mentioned, brown is a blissfully easy swap for your black go-tos. Pair with cream, white, navy, greens—pretty much anything. Personally, I've invested in a brown wool coat this season, and I'm surprised to find that it's actually even more versatile than my black style from last season. But if you're in search of more brown outfit inspiration, you're in luck—I've scoured Instagram to see what our favourite influencers are doing with brown pieces this autumn, and you'll be happy to hear there's outfit inspo for every aesthetic and occassion. Happy shopping.

1. Cardigan + Tailored Trousers

@femmeblk wearing brown trousers and cardigan with flats

(Image credit: @femmeblk)

Style Notes: I'm such a huge fan of wearing a cardigan buttoned up as a top, and this is such a great example of using that trick as the basis of a monochromatic look. Thanks to the brown tones, the whole thing is much softer than if it was in all black.

Clay Waisted Cardigan
ALIGNE
Clay Waisted Cardigan

The cinched waist is a real bonus.

A&f Quinn Tailored Pant
Abercrombie & Fitch
A&f Quinn Tailored Pant

Such an elevated trouser for such a reasonable price.

Square-Toe Ballet Flats
& Other Stories
Square-Toe Ballet Flats

A satin brown flat? How chic.

T-Lock Croc-Effect Leather Shoulder Bag
TOTEME
T-Lock Croc-Effect Leather Shoulder Bag

This rich, dark brown croc-effect leather is heaven.

Gold Link Chain Necklace
Nobodys Child
Gold Link Chain Necklace

Brown pieces work particularly well with gold jewellery.

2. Knitted Dress + Wool Coat

@annabelrosendahl wearing a brown knit dress and long coat

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Style Notes: Knit dresses are a cold weather essential, and this mole brown tone is especially versatile. I love how it works with another autumn staple—the wool coat.

Brown Crew Neck Wool Knitted Midi Jumper Dress
Nobody's Child
Brown Crew Neck Wool Knitted Midi Jumper Dress

Effortlessly chic.

Wool Maxi City Coat | Chocolate
Jigsaw
Wool Maxi City Coat | Chocolate

Bring on the brown layers.

Henry Leather Knee Boots
AEYDE
Henry Leather Knee Boots

Knee-high boots are very much trending this season.

Classic Leather Shoulder Bag
& Other Stories
Classic Leather Shoulder Bag

Such a sophisticated bag for a high street find.

3. Leather Skirt + Jumper + Strappy Heels

@sylviemus_ wearing a leather skirt and jumper

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: One of my favourite iterations of brown is leather, which is why I'm obsessed with this brown leather skirt ensemble. The contrast of the shiny leather with the ultra soft knit is so delicious.

V-Neck Merino Jumper - Dark Brown - Arket Gb
Arket
V-Neck Merino Jumper - Dark Brown - Arket Gb

I'm a huge fan of a slouchy fit jumper.

Hedi Leather Wrap Skirt
The Frankie Shop
Hedi Leather Wrap Skirt

The kind of leather skirt you can wear to the office or to weekend drinks.

Elise Suede Sandals
AEYDE
Elise Suede Sandals

A brown suede heel is so elegant.

The Miami Clutch | Mocha Suede & Mocha Smooth

Demellier
The Miami Clutch in Mocha Suede

Oh yes.

4. Cords + Jumper + Loafers

@livvperez wearing brown cords and v-neck jumper

(Image credit: @livvperez)

Style Notes: Recently, I've spotted so many influencers embrace the Seventies style of wide-leg fit corduroy trousers. I love how Liv has layered hers with pale beige tones—it creates such a cosy autumn look.

Cloud-Yarn Ribbed V-Neck Split Hem Jumper
M&S Collection
Cloud-Yarn Ribbed V-Neck Split Hem Jumper

I'll always love M&S knitwear.

Short-Sleeved Cotton T-Shirt
MANGO
Short-Sleeved Cotton T-Shirt

Ideal for layering.

Le Easy Flare Stretch Cotton-Blend Corduroy Flared Pants
FRAME
Le Easy Flare Stretch Cotton-Blend Corduroy Flared Pants

This rich brown is irresistable.

Leather Penny Loafers
Massimo Dutti
Leather Penny Loafers

A penny loafer really rounds out the preppy tones of this outfit.

5. Turtleneck Jumper + Tailored Trousers + Trench Coat

@brittanybathgate wearing brown trousers, turtleneck and trench coat

(Image credit: @brittanybathgate)

Style Notes: I'm bracing for the really cold weather, and this look is the one I'm planning on recreating once the brisk winds really pick up. It's so effortlessly sophisticated and classic (and practical), you could really wear for any occasion.

+ Net Sustain World's End Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
ARCH4
+ Net Sustain World's End Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater

It almost has me longing for colder weather.

Double-Breasted Trench Coat
MANGO
Double-Breasted Trench Coat

Mason Pant
Reformation
Mason Pant

So many of our editors swear by these Reformation trousers.

Ani Ruched Loafer
Reformation
Ani Ruched Loafer

I love the ruched leather.

6. Jeans + Jumper + Heeled Mules + Suede Bag

@symphonyofsilk wearing pale jeans and a brown jumper

(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

Style Notes: Yes, brown jeans really are a thing. My advice is to follow this example and opt for lighter wash jeans so you can layer with chocolate-toned knits.

Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater
Reformation
Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater

Who can resist a soft cashmere jumper?

Twisted Seam Denim Full Length Washed Beige
Toteme
Twisted Seam Denim Full Length Washed Beige

A minimalist' dream pair of jeans.

Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules

For a refined touch.

The Large Tokyo Tote | Mocha Suede & Mocha Smooth | Demellier
Demellier
The Large Tokyo Tote in Mocha Suede

My new dream work tote.

Jess Kelham-Hohler
Freelance Fashion Editor

Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.

