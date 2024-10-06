Forget Black—This Elegant and Expensive-Looking Colour Is Taking Over My Capsule Wardrobe This Winter
However well-intentioned I go into the autumn season, with high hopes and grand ambitions of curating a whole new look for myself, I inevitably fall back on the colour I can always trust: black. While the classic hue is undeniably elegant, effortless and versatile, wearing it on rotation through the dreary cold months can begin to feel a bit, well, mundane. Much to my relief, a new colour has entered the autumn chat, and it's an easy swap for my black favourites. Yes, it's true, brown is officially the must-have colour this season.
As a substitute for black, brown pieces offer a cosier, softer and—dare I say it—more polished alternative. It removes the hardness of black staples, and instead feels altogether softer and very seasonally appropriate. And with the number of brown style options available this season, from designer and high street favourites alike, I'm definitely sold on introducing this colour into my cold weather wardrobe.
So the question is: how to style it? As I mentioned, brown is a blissfully easy swap for your black go-tos. Pair with cream, white, navy, greens—pretty much anything. Personally, I've invested in a brown wool coat this season, and I'm surprised to find that it's actually even more versatile than my black style from last season. But if you're in search of more brown outfit inspiration, you're in luck—I've scoured Instagram to see what our favourite influencers are doing with brown pieces this autumn, and you'll be happy to hear there's outfit inspo for every aesthetic and occassion. Happy shopping.
1. Cardigan + Tailored Trousers
Style Notes: I'm such a huge fan of wearing a cardigan buttoned up as a top, and this is such a great example of using that trick as the basis of a monochromatic look. Thanks to the brown tones, the whole thing is much softer than if it was in all black.
2. Knitted Dress + Wool Coat
Style Notes: Knit dresses are a cold weather essential, and this mole brown tone is especially versatile. I love how it works with another autumn staple—the wool coat.
3. Leather Skirt + Jumper + Strappy Heels
Style Notes: One of my favourite iterations of brown is leather, which is why I'm obsessed with this brown leather skirt ensemble. The contrast of the shiny leather with the ultra soft knit is so delicious.
The kind of leather skirt you can wear to the office or to weekend drinks.
4. Cords + Jumper + Loafers
Style Notes: Recently, I've spotted so many influencers embrace the Seventies style of wide-leg fit corduroy trousers. I love how Liv has layered hers with pale beige tones—it creates such a cosy autumn look.
A penny loafer really rounds out the preppy tones of this outfit.
5. Turtleneck Jumper + Tailored Trousers + Trench Coat
Style Notes: I'm bracing for the really cold weather, and this look is the one I'm planning on recreating once the brisk winds really pick up. It's so effortlessly sophisticated and classic (and practical), you could really wear for any occasion.
It almost has me longing for colder weather.
6. Jeans + Jumper + Heeled Mules + Suede Bag
Style Notes: Yes, brown jeans really are a thing. My advice is to follow this example and opt for lighter wash jeans so you can layer with chocolate-toned knits.
Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.