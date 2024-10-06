Forget Black—This Elegant and Expensive-Looking Colour Is Taking Over My Capsule Wardrobe This Winter

However well-intentioned I go into the autumn season, with high hopes and grand ambitions of curating a whole new look for myself, I inevitably fall back on the colour I can always trust: black. While the classic hue is undeniably elegant, effortless and versatile, wearing it on rotation through the dreary cold months can begin to feel a bit, well, mundane. Much to my relief, a new colour has entered the autumn chat, and it's an easy swap for my black favourites. Yes, it's true, brown is officially the must-have colour this season.

As a substitute for black, brown pieces offer a cosier, softer and—dare I say it—more polished alternative. It removes the hardness of black staples, and instead feels altogether softer and very seasonally appropriate. And with the number of brown style options available this season, from designer and high street favourites alike, I'm definitely sold on introducing this colour into my cold weather wardrobe.

So the question is: how to style it? As I mentioned, brown is a blissfully easy swap for your black go-tos. Pair with cream, white, navy, greens—pretty much anything. Personally, I've invested in a brown wool coat this season, and I'm surprised to find that it's actually even more versatile than my black style from last season. But if you're in search of more brown outfit inspiration, you're in luck—I've scoured Instagram to see what our favourite influencers are doing with brown pieces this autumn, and you'll be happy to hear there's outfit inspo for every aesthetic and occassion. Happy shopping.

1. Cardigan + Tailored Trousers

Style Notes: I'm such a huge fan of wearing a cardigan buttoned up as a top, and this is such a great example of using that trick as the basis of a monochromatic look. Thanks to the brown tones, the whole thing is much softer than if it was in all black.

ALIGNE Clay Waisted Cardigan £119 SHOP NOW The cinched waist is a real bonus.

Abercrombie & Fitch A&f Quinn Tailored Pant £65 SHOP NOW Such an elevated trouser for such a reasonable price.

& Other Stories Square-Toe Ballet Flats £97 SHOP NOW A satin brown flat? How chic.

TOTEME T-Lock Croc-Effect Leather Shoulder Bag £1100 SHOP NOW This rich, dark brown croc-effect leather is heaven.

Nobodys Child Gold Link Chain Necklace £45 SHOP NOW Brown pieces work particularly well with gold jewellery.

2. Knitted Dress + Wool Coat

Style Notes: Knit dresses are a cold weather essential, and this mole brown tone is especially versatile. I love how it works with another autumn staple—the wool coat.

Nobody's Child Brown Crew Neck Wool Knitted Midi Jumper Dress £145 SHOP NOW Effortlessly chic.

Jigsaw Wool Maxi City Coat | Chocolate £385 SHOP NOW Bring on the brown layers.

AEYDE Henry Leather Knee Boots £620 SHOP NOW Knee-high boots are very much trending this season.

& Other Stories Classic Leather Shoulder Bag £155 SHOP NOW Such a sophisticated bag for a high street find.

3. Leather Skirt + Jumper + Strappy Heels

Style Notes: One of my favourite iterations of brown is leather, which is why I'm obsessed with this brown leather skirt ensemble. The contrast of the shiny leather with the ultra soft knit is so delicious.

Arket V-Neck Merino Jumper - Dark Brown - Arket Gb £67 SHOP NOW I'm a huge fan of a slouchy fit jumper.

The Frankie Shop Hedi Leather Wrap Skirt £450 SHOP NOW The kind of leather skirt you can wear to the office or to weekend drinks.

AEYDE Elise Suede Sandals £320 SHOP NOW A brown suede heel is so elegant.

Demellier The Miami Clutch in Mocha Suede £325 SHOP NOW Oh yes.

4. Cords + Jumper + Loafers

Style Notes: Recently, I've spotted so many influencers embrace the Seventies style of wide-leg fit corduroy trousers. I love how Liv has layered hers with pale beige tones—it creates such a cosy autumn look.

M&S Collection Cloud-Yarn Ribbed V-Neck Split Hem Jumper £30 SHOP NOW I'll always love M&S knitwear.

MANGO Short-Sleeved Cotton T-Shirt £16 SHOP NOW Ideal for layering.

FRAME Le Easy Flare Stretch Cotton-Blend Corduroy Flared Pants £290 SHOP NOW This rich brown is irresistable.

Massimo Dutti Leather Penny Loafers £119 SHOP NOW A penny loafer really rounds out the preppy tones of this outfit.

5. Turtleneck Jumper + Tailored Trousers + Trench Coat

Style Notes: I'm bracing for the really cold weather, and this look is the one I'm planning on recreating once the brisk winds really pick up. It's so effortlessly sophisticated and classic (and practical), you could really wear for any occasion.

ARCH4 + Net Sustain World's End Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater £625 SHOP NOW It almost has me longing for colder weather.

MANGO Double-Breasted Trench Coat £100 SHOP NOW

Reformation Mason Pant £178 SHOP NOW So many of our editors swear by these Reformation trousers.

Reformation Ani Ruched Loafer £268 SHOP NOW I love the ruched leather.

6. Jeans + Jumper + Heeled Mules + Suede Bag

Style Notes: Yes, brown jeans really are a thing. My advice is to follow this example and opt for lighter wash jeans so you can layer with chocolate-toned knits.

Reformation Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater £168 SHOP NOW Who can resist a soft cashmere jumper?

Toteme Twisted Seam Denim Full Length Washed Beige £290 SHOP NOW A minimalist' dream pair of jeans.

MANOLO BLAHNIK Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules £595 SHOP NOW For a refined touch.