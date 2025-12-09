Hold the Leather Jacket, These 5 Blazer Trends Will Look Chicest With Your Jeans Next Year

At Who What Wear UK, we’re not shy about our love of a genuine wardrobe staple; those few pieces which manage to weather the trend cycle and stay with you for years, rather than a couple of seasons. Few garments truly earn their keep, and blazers? To us, they’re a capsule-wardrobe non-negotiable.
A true multitasker, a blazer's simplistic silhouette has allowed it to shape-shift through the years, fitting the desires and trends of the decade, which is why it has never truly fallen out of favour. Originally stolen from men's tailoring, Coco Chanel’s desire to liberate women of the ‘20s through soft tailoring and clever construction birthed the iconic tweed jacket (a favourite of French-fashion devotees to this day), and since then, blazers have only grown in cultural clout.
By the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, Diane Keaton'sAnnie Hall (from the film of the same name) made the pared-back blazer-and-trousers combo feel impossibly cool, shifting the mood from post-war practicality to intellectual chic. And then came the era of power dressing, where everyone from Princess Diana to Grace Jones embraced the sculptural excellence of the razor-sharp shoulder pad and the sophistication of the power suit. Fast forward to today, and blazers are still going strong. Whether draped over your shoulders with your favourite jeans-and-a-nice-top pairing or looking polished as part of a two-piece suit, there are very few outfits where blazers don't work hard.
From the soft, oversized and almost avant-garde structure of The Frankie Shop’s Bea Blazer to the waisted iterations spotted at the 2025 Met Gala on Kendall Jenner and Zendaya, this year has been awash with blazers in every imaginable iteration. Yet the fashion editor in me is always looking ahead, and in this instance, I’m thinking about the blazer trends 2026 will bring. Naturally, the runways have offered clues. From belted iterations at Stella McCartney paired with matching tailored trousers to the sharply cinched tailoring at Victoria Beckham (which feels oh-so '90s), designers have doubled down on the blazer’s enduring appeal, sending out version after version, each signalling that in 2026, this tailored jacket will move on from the classic lapelled style we all know.
Always trying to be one step ahead of the game, I’ve done some digging and found that some of the most fashionable people on my feed are already early adopters of these fresh blazer trends. From the collarless to the belted, they’ve been set on proving how wearable these styles truly are, and will continue to be in the year ahead. So without further ado, scroll to discover the five blazer trends taking over next year.
The Five Biggest Blazer Trends of 2026
1. Collarless Blazers
Style Notes: Style Notes: I could hardly talk about 2026 blazer trends without mentioning the collarless silhouettes that have been everywhere this year. True to its name, today's lapel-less styles are an ode to Chanel's neat, waist-skimming shapes from the ‘50s (the pink iteration is now a piece of history, given that it was worn by Jackie Kennedy-Onassis when her husband, President John F Kennedy, was shot). But recent versions feel updated with a distinctly modern twist.
Striking the balance between office-approved and evening-ready, the new wave of collarless blazers whisper quiet luxury. Perhaps it's this blazer's streamlined silhouette, or maybe it's because they tend to be demurely accessorised. Either way, their sophisticated edge lends them a vibe akin to The Row and Phoebe Philo–era Celine, adding a polished finish to everything from a sweeping maxi to your favourite pair of straight-leg jeans.
Shop the Trend:
ZARA
Fitted Blazer With Shoulder Pads
Swap your favourite jeans-and-a-nice-top combo for a a collarless waisted blazer instead?
COS
Collarless Wool-Blend Blazer
A coller-less blazer with an exaggerated shirt is a styling hck I'll be taking into the new year.
ALIGNE
Daphne Waisted Blazer
Year after year, the most stylish people on my feed pair their Daphne blazers with everything from slouch jeans to statement midi's.
Ronny Kobo
Finley crepe jacket
The asymmetric gold hardware? The subtle shoulder pad? This collarless blazer is pure perfection.
Tove
Moya virgin wool blazer
No notes!
2. Funnel-Neck Blazers
Style Notes: 2025 may have been the year of the funnel-neck jacket, but in 2026, funnel-neck blazers are poised to take centre stage. Whether crafted from buttery-soft leather or rendered in practical canvas, funnel-neck blazers will help shield your neck from the UK’s winter chill whilst doubling as a sleek, architectural styling piece come spring.
And with London-based brand Groes’ Kate blazer gaining virality on TikTok for its sophisticated edge and wearability, the momentum behind the trend is growing. The appeal lies in its hybrid nature and ability to do (and be) it all: part practical jacket, part sharp tailoring, part minimalist statement. It frames the face beautifully, elevates even the simplest jeans and tee outfit and offers that subtle fashion person energy without feeling too try-hard.
Shop the Trend:
Reiss
Wool-Blend Wrapover Blazer in Black
If your bigger busted like I, I'd advise you to size up as this has a more tapered.
ASOS DESIGN
Funnel Neck Wrap Blazer
If you like this, I'd be quick! A full size-range has just been re-stocked.
Massimo Dutti
Wool Blend Three-Button Blazer
Simply sublime.
Groes
The Kate Blazer
I daydream of this blazer of the regular.
McQueen
Wool and mohair jacket
A wool-mohair blend, this sleek silhouette will live in you capsule wardrobe for years to come.
3. Longline Blazer Dresses
Style Notes: Festive season has begun, and blazerdressesare back on the menu. These silhouettes are a stone's throw from the sculptural cuts that flooded Thierry Mugler's runways in the ‘80s. With a structured, boxy shape, these are a far cry from the loose fit, Vince Vaughn dinner jackets we've been loving for some time. A blend of two extremes, these blazers fall down to the knee, gliding as you do in a dramatic fashion and casting a powerful silhouette when you pair them with an exaggerated pointed-toe heel or knee-high go-go boot. Just ask Margot Robbie or Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, they’ve been loving the silhouette as of late!
Shop the Trend:
H&M
Double-Breasted Blazer Dress - Cream
For a more 'now' feeling look, finish with matching tights and shoes this festive season.
ZARA
Lace Blazer Dress Zw Collection Limited Edition
The lace trim is a nice touch!
Manière De Voir
Amelie - Hourglass Button Up Blazer Dress
Find me a chicer blazer dress I dare you!
NADINE MERABI
Monica Brown Blazer Dress
Available in six jaw-dropping colour ways, you'll be sure to find a Nadine Merabi dress to fit your aesthetic.
Saint Laurent
Tuxedo Dress in Grain De Poudre
Steal Hailey Biebers look and wear her exact Met Gala blazer dress.
4. Belted Blazers
Style Notes: With layers trending, a belted blazer feels like a natural progression. There are two camps: the belt-able and the belted. The former dominated the Dries van Noten spring/summer 2025 runway; an approach that creates shape without sacrificing ease. It's the modern answer to the classic cinched jacket: a little utility and a little couture, without having to invest in a new style (any blazer which fits oversized can easily achieve this look!).
And then we have the belted pieces, which are designed to give a more cinched silhouette than your standard blazer. Finished with everything from sleek toggle fastenings to heavy-duty metal hardware, these iterations embrace the waisted trend whilst adding subtle visual interest that never overpowers the outfit. Instead, they anchor a look with just the right amount of intention.
Shop the Trend:
Whistles
Black Corinna Belted Crepe Blazer
Simply sublime.
& Other Stories
Double-Breasted Wool Blazer
I've never checked out so quickly!
Odd Muse
Belted Blazer
This is the exact belted blazer that put Odd Muse on the map!
Rotate
Belted blazer
Anything Rotate is selling, I'm buying.
Sezane
Beryn Jacket
Pinstripes are set to be everywhere next year!
5. Shoulder-Pad Blazers
Style Notes: We all know that fashion moves in cycles, quietly regenerating the trends beloved by decades past, but it's safe to say that shoulder-pad blazers were definitely not on my 2026 bingo card. Yet, here we are. Since the 2025 Met Gala, where the Superfine: Tailoring Black Style theme helped to usher in a new wave of structured shapes and waisted pieces (if you want to see an example, look to Hailey Bieber and Zendaya), maximalist shoulders are on the rise once more.
Unlike their ‘20s Al Capone predecessors, today's versions maintain some loose ease. Suited and booted, the most fashionable people on my feed are slipping on a tie and leaning into a more powerful essence. From cropped herringbone iterations at Nili Lotan to the slouched pinstripe two-piece worn by Alex Consani at Chanel, off-season 2026 was awash with shoulder pads galore, styled with low-slung, tapered trousers and rendered almost exclusively in rich, grounded neutrals.
Shop the Trend:
ZARA
Oversize Pinstripe Double-Breasted Blazer
This is exactly how I want to be dressing come spring!
M&S x 16Arlington
Wool Blend Satin Trim Tailored Blazer
The M&S x 16Arlington collab is the gift that keeps on giving!
ASOS DESIGN
Tailored Wool Blend Oversized Power Shoulder Blazer
Pair this with your favourite trousers and tie and you're ready to go!
Helsa
Italian Wool Blend Blazer
The shoulders, the structure...if I won the lottery there would be signs!