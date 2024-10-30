My Friends Asked Me How to Make Their Jumpers Look “More Elegant”—6 Chic Outfits I Suggested They Copy
Knitwear has come a long way from its roots as a cosy, off-duty staple to become a true wardrobe essential with serious style credentials. Once reserved for more casual outfit moments, today’s knitwear offering feels more elevated and sophisticated than ever, now outperforming more fanciful items that usually saturate new-in sections.
But I get it—some people I know still think jumpers and other knitted pieces are too “casual” to be truly elegant. This very discussion was had amongst my friendship group this weekend, as they each proclaimed they found it hard to feel elevated in their knitwear. Still, while jumpers are incredibly versatile, modern styling has proven that it can look just as polished as any tailored piece.
I firmly believe this, so I set out to prove it. Below, I'm sharing six elegant jumpers outfits I sent my friends as inspiration and that anyone will feel put-together in. With luxurious textures and sophisticated trends and silhouettes, these looks are here to inspire anyone looking to make knitwear the centrepiece of an effortlessly chic look.
Whether you’re headed out for a laid-back outing or something a bit more refined, these are the elegant jumper outfits you're going to want to bookmark. Scroll on to see them.
6 Elegant Jumper Outfits I'm Shamelessly Copying This Winter
1. Cream Coat + Beige Jumper + Blue Jeans
Style Notes: Most of us will live in the combination of jumpers and jeans this winter, and while the pairing is considered casual by many, adding in some refinements—such as a cream coat or luxurious brown suede boots—will give it an air of polish that everyone will pick up on.
Shop the Look:
Kendall Jenner wears Khaite's Danielle jeans on the regular.
2. Black Jumper + Leather Skirt + Gold Bangles
Style Notes: A black outfit never fails to look elegant, but I think they come into their own in winter when you can add even more dimension with contrasting textures. Soft-to-the-touch wool works well against more structured leather—then, you can always break up the pairing with accessories—a burgundy bag or a flash of a golden bracelet will ensure your outfit doesn't look flat or uninteresting.
Shop the Look:
A great way to update your look this season.
3. Suede Jacket + Grey Jumper + Navy Trousers
Style Notes: For the days when you don't want to wear jeans, try pairing some tailored trousers with a roomy knit to give them a less formal spin. To finish, I recommend adding this year's hottest outerwear trend, a suede jacket and some sleek flat shoes; loafers will do the trick.
Shop the Look:
4. Red Jumper + Cream Trousers + Slingback Shoes
Style Notes: A jumper is a no-brainer way to add a bit of colour into your neutral outfits without the need to overcommit to it or feel as if it's taking over your wardrobe. Opt for a classic hue like bright red or olive green and use it to breathe new life into your grey, black, camel and cream separates.
Shop the Look:
This necklace will elevate any outfit.
I have a feeling we'll be seeing a lot of this bag style this season.
5. Oatmeal Jumper + White Skirt + Cream Accessories
Style Notes: It might be winter but that doesn't mean you need to pack away your white clothes until next summer. Utilise a creamy, oatmeal-coloured knit—it'll make breezy cotton skirts feel more seasonally appropriate. Oh, and I can't think of anything more elegant looking than a cream and white outfit (save perhaps from the next and final look on the list).
Shop the Look:
This comes in a selection of colours, but this is the most elegant IMO.
I know you're a fashion person if you're wearing these shoes.
6. Leather Jacket + Brown Jumper + Brown Trousers
Style Notes: Monochrome outfits—that's wearing one colour from top-to-toe—are a huge trend this season, and so many fashion people are choosing to channel it with brown pieces. Brown is the most elegant colour trend of the year by a mile—try pairing a chocolate knit with matching trousers and a coat, and your outfit will look as if it was pulled together by a pro stylist.
Shop the Look:
This has been a bestseller for a few years now, and it's not slowing down.
I have an hourglass figure and the Curve collection at Abercrombie really hugs my frame.
