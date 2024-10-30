My Friends Asked Me How to Make Their Jumpers Look “More Elegant”—6 Chic Outfits I Suggested They Copy

Knitwear has come a long way from its roots as a cosy, off-duty staple to become a true wardrobe essential with serious style credentials. Once reserved for more casual outfit moments, today’s knitwear offering feels more elevated and sophisticated than ever, now outperforming more fanciful items that usually saturate new-in sections.

But I get it—some people I know still think jumpers and other knitted pieces are too “casual” to be truly elegant. This very discussion was had amongst my friendship group this weekend, as they each proclaimed they found it hard to feel elevated in their knitwear. Still, while jumpers are incredibly versatile, modern styling has proven that it can look just as polished as any tailored piece.

I firmly believe this, so I set out to prove it. Below, I'm sharing six elegant jumpers outfits I sent my friends as inspiration and that anyone will feel put-together in. With luxurious textures and sophisticated trends and silhouettes, these looks are here to inspire anyone looking to make knitwear the centrepiece of an effortlessly chic look.

Whether you’re headed out for a laid-back outing or something a bit more refined, these are the elegant jumper outfits you're going to want to bookmark. Scroll on to see them.

6 Elegant Jumper Outfits I'm Shamelessly Copying This Winter

1. Cream Coat + Beige Jumper + Blue Jeans

Style Notes: Most of us will live in the combination of jumpers and jeans this winter, and while the pairing is considered casual by many, adding in some refinements—such as a cream coat or luxurious brown suede boots—will give it an air of polish that everyone will pick up on.

Shop the Look:

ZARA Soft Long Coat £70 SHOP NOW A cream coat is the epitome of elegance.

H&M Turtleneck Jumper £28 SHOP NOW This will soon become your most reached for jumper.

DeMellier The Midi New York £445 SHOP NOW She's a classic!

KHAITE Danielle Stretch High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans £460 SHOP NOW Kendall Jenner wears Khaite's Danielle jeans on the regular.

Reformation Roberta Ankle Boot £348 SHOP NOW Brown boots that are still in stock in every size! Run, don't walk.

2. Black Jumper + Leather Skirt + Gold Bangles

Style Notes: A black outfit never fails to look elegant, but I think they come into their own in winter when you can add even more dimension with contrasting textures. Soft-to-the-touch wool works well against more structured leather—then, you can always break up the pairing with accessories—a burgundy bag or a flash of a golden bracelet will ensure your outfit doesn't look flat or uninteresting.

Shop the Look:

Whistles Black Ultimate Cashmere Crew Neck £195 SHOP NOW Cashmere in a timeless colour is always a good idea.

ASOS DESIGN Pack of 4 Bangle Bracelets in Mixed Design in Gold Tone £12 SHOP NOW A great way to update your look this season.

MANSUR GAVRIEL Cloud Mini Leather Clutch £545 SHOP NOW Clutches are back in a big way for 2025.

VERONICA BEARD Louise Faux Leather Midi Skirt £330 SHOP NOW The full skirt trend continues in leather form.

Jigsaw Leather Valerie Ankle Boot | Port £195 SHOP NOW If I didn't know better, I'd say these were designer.

3. Suede Jacket + Grey Jumper + Navy Trousers

Style Notes: For the days when you don't want to wear jeans, try pairing some tailored trousers with a roomy knit to give them a less formal spin. To finish, I recommend adding this year's hottest outerwear trend, a suede jacket and some sleek flat shoes; loafers will do the trick.

Shop the Look:

Arket Relaxed Suede Blazer £459 SHOP NOW I know this jacket won't hang around for long.

Navygrey The Winter Weekend £295 SHOP NOW Fashion editors love Navygrey knitwear.

MANGO Double-Handle Bowling Bag £36 SHOP NOW This bag has no business looking so expensive.

H&M Wide Trousers £30 SHOP NOW I always really rate H&M's wide-leg trousers.

M&S Collection Suede Loafers £50 SHOP NOW Don't forget your protectant!

4. Red Jumper + Cream Trousers + Slingback Shoes

Style Notes: A jumper is a no-brainer way to add a bit of colour into your neutral outfits without the need to overcommit to it or feel as if it's taking over your wardrobe. Opt for a classic hue like bright red or olive green and use it to breathe new life into your grey, black, camel and cream separates.

Shop the Look:

VICTORIA BECKHAM Asymmetric Cable-Knit Wool Sweater £350 SHOP NOW Such a great shawl neckline.

THOMAS SABO Yellow-Gold Plated Link Necklace With Ring Clasps and Zirconia £450 SHOP NOW This necklace will elevate any outfit.

Jimmy Choo Diamond Shoulder East-West £1095 SHOP NOW I have a feeling we'll be seeing a lot of this bag style this season.

Mint Velvet White Wide Leg Darted Trousers £135 SHOP NOW Would you look at that volume.

Sam Edelman Tarra2 Slingback Shoes £150 SHOP NOW In a word: Chic.

5. Oatmeal Jumper + White Skirt + Cream Accessories

Style Notes: It might be winter but that doesn't mean you need to pack away your white clothes until next summer. Utilise a creamy, oatmeal-coloured knit—it'll make breezy cotton skirts feel more seasonally appropriate. Oh, and I can't think of anything more elegant looking than a cream and white outfit (save perhaps from the next and final look on the list).

Shop the Look:

M&S Collection Cotton Blend Ribbed V-Neck Jumper £30 SHOP NOW This comes in a selection of colours, but this is the most elegant IMO.

ZARA Balloon Midi Skirt £30 SHOP NOW A fun addition to any wardrobe.

THOMAS SABO Ring in Organic Shape £90 SHOP NOW Simple but effective.

ACNE STUDIOS Musubi Leather Tote £1400 SHOP NOW I will always have a soft spot for a Musubi.

MAISON MARGIELA Tabi Split-Toe Leather Ballet Flats £750 SHOP NOW I know you're a fashion person if you're wearing these shoes.

6. Leather Jacket + Brown Jumper + Brown Trousers

Style Notes: Monochrome outfits—that's wearing one colour from top-to-toe—are a huge trend this season, and so many fashion people are choosing to channel it with brown pieces. Brown is the most elegant colour trend of the year by a mile—try pairing a chocolate knit with matching trousers and a coat, and your outfit will look as if it was pulled together by a pro stylist.

Shop the Look:

Whistles Brown Clean Bonded Leather Jacket £449 SHOP NOW This has been a bestseller for a few years now, and it's not slowing down.

Reiss Elena Wool-Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper £128 SHOP NOW The ideal amount of roominess.

MÉTIER Market Weekend Medium Suede Tote £2590 SHOP NOW The dream suede tote.

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Harper Tailored Premium Crepe Pant £72 SHOP NOW I have an hourglass figure and the Curve collection at Abercrombie really hugs my frame.