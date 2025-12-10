Not Black, Not White—Victoria Beckham Just Proved This Elegant Shoe Colour Makes Navy Dresses Look Best

Victoria Beckham has held a spot on my styling inspiration board for as long as I can remember, so as party season rolls around, it’s only natural that she’s taking a lead role in shaping my festive outfits. This week, she inspired me as usual, stepping out for a Christmas party with her team, styling an elegant dress trend I’ve always found surprisingly tricky to wear.
Selecting an elegant navy piece from her namesake label, the Split Hem Midi Dress in Dark Navy Floral Print (£1100), Beckham crafted a beautifully refined palette. The design features a deep navy tone layered over a black base, with striking white florals scattered throughout. While I’ve always considered navy one of the most sophisticated hues, it’s also a shade I frequently struggle to finish with the right shoe. Black shoes tend to feel too heavy when worn with navy, whilst bright white often looks too stark. For the longest time, I’ve been stumped. Thankfully, Victoria came through.
Styling a rich, plummy shade of burgundy. This deep, moody hue harmonised perfectly with the dress’s dark tone while adding warmth and depth without overwhelming it. Burgundy brings richness to darker winter tones, whilst enhancing lighter shades with a subtle, polished contrast.
Seeing the combination has inspired me to give my navy dresses a renewed lease of life this season. If you’re equally tempted to try the burgundy shoe trend, keep scrolling to shop my edit of the best pairs to wear now.
Shop Burgundy Shoes:
H&M
Pointed Court Shoes
These also come in a pretty light grey shade.
Reformation
Natasha Pump
Pointed-toe pumps will never go out of style.
Mango
Kitten Heel Sandals
Style these with a navy floral dress to get Victoria's look.
Charles & Keith
Kyra Patent Peep-Toe Slingback Heels
These also come in two other shades.
Jimmy Choo
Isa 80
Pair these with semi-sheer tights and LBD for a chic, party-ready look.
Prada
Leather Pumps
The high-vamp heels trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Miu Miu
Patent Leather Slingbacks With Buckles
These also come in half-sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Marks & Spencer
Ankle Strap Kitten Heel Pointed Court Shoes
The short heel adds a little height without sacrificing any comfort.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.