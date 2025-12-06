It's Official: Leggings In This Exact Colour Look x100 Times More Up-to-Date

Don’t default to black leggings—they look chicest with knits when worn in this hue.

Jennifer Lopez wears a marl knit jumper with brown marl leggings and a knitted baker boy hat.
I report on celebrity style for a living, but I can confidently say that few outfits have ever made me want to mirror them quite as urgently as the look Jennifer Lopez wore in the image that landed on my desk this week.

Lopez anchored her ensemble with a warm knit (as all of my favourite winter outfits do). The light grey marl set a cosy tone, which she topped off with a warm baker boy hat, adding both texture and a dimension to her casual winter look. My favourite part of the look, however? Her warm brown leggings. Instead of defaulting to the black pair most of us reach for—whilst it's an easy option, it can sometimes feel a touch flat against a slouchy knit—Lopez’s choice of brown was far more complimentary. The earthy tone brought warmth to the cool grey knit, creating a harmonious palette that felt considered rather than casual.

Where black might have looked stark, the brown offered a relaxed richness that made the outfit feel intentional.

Inspired by Jennifer’s clever winter pairing, read on to discover the best brown leggings to shop this season.

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

