It's Official: Leggings In This Exact Colour Look x100 Times More Up-to-Date

I report on celebrity style for a living, but I can confidently say that few outfits have ever made me want to mirror them quite as urgently as the look Jennifer Lopez wore in the image that landed on my desk this week.
Lopez anchored her ensemble with a warm knit (as all of my favourite winter outfits do). The light grey marl set a cosy tone, which she topped off with a warm baker boy hat, adding both texture and a dimension to her casual winter look. My favourite part of the look, however? Her warm brown leggings. Instead of defaulting to the black pair most of us reach for—whilst it's an easy option, it can sometimes feel a touch flat against a slouchy knit—Lopez’s choice of brown was far more complimentary. The earthy tone brought warmth to the cool grey knit, creating a harmonious palette that felt considered rather than casual.
Where black might have looked stark, the brown offered a relaxed richness that made the outfit feel intentional.
Inspired by Jennifer’s clever winter pairing, read on to discover the best brown leggings to shop this season.
Shop Brown Leggings:
H&M
Pocket-Detail Leggings
While I love these in the dark brown, they also come in six other shades.
Marks & Spencer
Medium Thermal Brushed Leggings
The thermal finish will keep you cosy during winter's coldest days.
Hush
Essential Leggings
Style with a cosy knit and a baker boy hat to get JLo's look.
Adanola
Jacquard Seamless Stretch-Jersey Leggings
This dark brown shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Varley
Freesoft High Rise Legging
These come in two different inseam lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Selfridges
Caserta Stirrup Stretch-Woven Leggings
In my opinion, stirrup leggings are one of the chicest trousers you can add to your rotation.
Calzedonia
Thermal Leggings
Style these with knee-high boots or pair them with a tonal trainer.
Mango
Leggings With Seam Detail
Of all the leggings styles out there, I find I reach for flared styles the most.
Maje
Jersey Leggings
This elasticated, high-waist finish ensures a comfortable fit.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.