6 Chic Spring Jacket Trends Perfect for Every Kind of Weather

For the first time in months, it finally happened. I comfortably left the house without my winter coat. Call me optimistic, but it feels like the first day of spring might actually be in sight, and although we aren't quite bare-legged and sandal ready, we are finding outfit planning trickier than last month. After weeks of overheating in misjudged chunky knits and wool coats, it's time to reassess our wardrobes for spring, and with blue skies and sunshine back on the agenda, its the perfect time for a light spring jacket.
Given the unpredictable nature of the Great British weather, you're going to want something thats easy enough to throw on for spells of showers, but not so thick that you need to peel it off when the temperatures rises—so where do you find this holy grail of fashion meets function? You'll be pleased to know I have the answer.

After extensive research, I began to notice some very familiar jacket styles reappearing on fashion's best dressed, and there are six key trends in particular that are already showing signs of becoming the most popular for 2024. Whether there’s a gap in your wardrobe and you’re looking to invest in a new style this year or you just need some good old inspiration to shop your own closet, this edit should prove helpful. You’ll be pleased to hear that there are some tried and tested classics in the mix (you can never go wrong with a leather jacket), but there are also some forgotten favourites back for 2024 that we're excited to welcome too. So whatever your style, you're sure to find a strong option in one of the jackets below, they're all you need to take a simple spring outfit and make it a great one. Keep scrolling to see and shop.

1. The Polished Biker Jacket

spring jacket trends 2024

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Style Notes: It would appear that the biker jacket has undergone a transformation as of late. Gone are the heavy duty buckles and pockets and instead we have the chicer, sleeker leather jacket 2.0. This boxy, collared number is the perfect jacket for throwing on over a cute dress, but also does a lot of the heavy lifting when it comes to dressing up a white tee and jeans. Effortless elegance in a jacket.

Shop Biker Jackets:

Leather biker jacket
H&M
Leather Biker Jacket

H&M are one of my high-street go-tos for great leather jackets.

Clean Bonded Leather Jacket
Whistles
Clean Bonded Leather Jacket

This shade of dark chocolate brown is just so decadent.

Zip Front Leather Biker Jacket | Black
Jigsaw
Zip Front Leather Biker Jacket

A staple you'll wear forever.

OVERSIZED COLLARED LEATHER JACKET
COS
Oversized Collared Leather Jacket

The baggier fit is so much cooler than a tight fit.

Manon zipped leather jacket
Rag & Bone
Manon Zipped Leather Jacket

Minimalist perfection.

Faux-leather zip-up biker jacket
Monki
Faux-Leather Zip-Up Biker Jacket

You can't argue with that price.

2. The Minimalist Bomber Jacket

spring jacket trends 2024

(Image credit: @kimturkington_)

Style Notes: Scroll through the new-in section of any of your favourite retailers and you're guaranteed to spot a luxe bomber jacket. Just like the leather jacket, the bomber has been elevated to new heights simply by scaling back on detailing, and if the sales of favourites like the M&S bomber are anything to go by, we're set to see plenty of oversized, puffer jackets in neutral shades this season. Just add jeans and trainers a la Kim Turkington [pictured above] and voila, your new weekend uniform, sorted.

Shop Bomber Jackets:

Unlined Wool Jacket
ARKET
Unlined Wool Jacket

I'm screenshotting this whole outfit as a reference for later.

Padded Bomber Jacket
M&S Collection
Padded Bomber Jacket

A certified M&S bestselller.

SOFT BOMBER JACKET WITH POCKETS
Zara
Soft Bomber Jacket with Pockets

Zara is currently a bomber jacket paradise.

Padded shell bomber jacket
Ferragamo
Padded Shell Bomber Jacket

Once again, dark brown makes everything look so chic.

Acne Studios, Onnea Padded Faux Leather Bomber Jacket
Acne Studios
Onnea Padded Faux Leather Bomber Jacket

This Acne bomber is a cult favourite.

3. The Uptown Bouclé Jacket

spring jacket trends 2024

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Sorry shoulder pads, for us the bouclé jacket is the pinnacle of modern power dressing. For those who want to look rich, polished, or perfectly put together (or all of the above), the bouclé jacket deserves a spot in your wardrobe for its versatility alone. After all, this tailored jacket is a French wardrobe staple for good reason, and if you're looking for a piece you can wear to work, dinner, and off duty, it's well worth trying tweed.

Shop Bouclé Jackets:

Pocket tweed jacket - Women
Mango
Pocket Tweed Jacket

Just add stirrup leggings and a midi heel for a new take on retro styling.

Darla Jacquard Jacket
Veronica Beard
Darla Jacquard Jacket

I love everything about this jacket, just look at it.

Buttoned Tweed Jacket
& Other Stories
Buttoned Tweed Jacket

Bravo, & Other Stories. This is such a strong colour choice.

Crop tweed jacket - Women
Mango
Crop tweed jacket

And speaking of colour, this red is spot on.

Sezane, Valerio Jacket
Sezane
Valerio Jacket

If you want to nail French style, start at Sézane.

4. The Check Jacket

spring jacket trends 2024

(Image credit: @emswells)

Style Notes: It just wouldn't be a trend round up without a new print, and 2024 is treating us to plenty of check. Whether gingham, graphic, houndstooth or plaid, this pattern is the easy way to create a point of interest in a laidback ensemble, and while florals for spring might not be groundbreaking, wearing checks outside of autumn/winter does feel pretty fresh.

SHOP CHECK JACKETS:

Irene Linen Jacket
Reformation
Irene Linen Jacket

Quite possibly the best co-ord I've seen so far this year.

Winston Blazer
Reformation
Winston Blazer

There isn't an outfit that wouldn't benefit from this jacket.

STEFFI JACKET - COBALT CHOCOLATE
Rails
Steffi Jacket

I've already got this hanging in my wardrobe.

Black and White Houndstooth Jacket
Nobody's Child
Black and White Houndstooth Jacket

Act fast, this is currently on sale.

Burberry, Checked Quilted Gabardine Jacket
Burberry
Checked Quilted Gabardine Jacket

Burberry check made modern.

5. The Cropped Trench

spring jacket trends 2024

(Image credit: @borislavasekova)

Style Notes: It was only a matter of time before trench coat season rolled around again, and although the traditional camel midi will never go out of style, 2024 has given us a warm weather option too: the cropped trench. Let's be honest, some outfits don't need a sweeping coat to look their best, and a cropped trench jacket toes the line between luxury and low-maintenance, giving you the opportunity to make the most of your best skirts, dresses and trousers.

Shop Cropped Trench Coats:

Short Trench Coat
ARKET
Short Trench Coat

There's nothing not to love about this.

Short trench coat
H&M
Short Trench Coat

A great option for those who want something other than camel.

CROPPED HYBRID TRENCH COAT
COS
Cropped Hybrid Trench Coat

COS always manages to make the high street feel fashion forward.

Oversized cropped twill trench coat
Balenciaga
Oversized Cropped Twill Trench Coat

Unmistakably designer.

Short Trench Coat Jacket
& Other Stories
Short Trench Coat Jacket

Another great outfit to copy.

6. The Country Jacket

spring jacket trends 2024

(Image credit: @dianekari)

Style Notes: As it turns out, you don't actually have to live in the countryside to look like you own an estate. A surprising new trend on the French street style circuit are country jackets like waxed Barbours and boxy barn coats perfect for a quiet weekend away from the city. Leave your wellies behind though, the new way to wear this classic jacket is with polished flats and cute knits, an ideal outfit that takes five minutes to assemble, but looks like you took your time getting ready.

Shop Country Jackets:

Drummond Wax Jacket
Barbour
Drummond Wax Jacket

Such a good new-in piece from Barbour.

Boden, Barn Coat
Boden
Barn Coat

The pink touches are everything.

Gosford Quilted Jacket
Barbour
Gosford Quilted Jacket

Once again, it's all in the collar.

Oversized corduroy-trimmed quilted organic cotton-blend jacket
Toteme
Oversized Corduroy-Trimmed Quilted Organic Cotton-Blend Jacket

Toteme can do no wrong.

Quilted Jacket
Quilted Jacket

I predict a bestseller.

