6 Chic Spring Jacket Trends Perfect for Every Kind of Weather

For the first time in months, it finally happened. I comfortably left the house without my winter coat. Call me optimistic, but it feels like the first day of spring might actually be in sight, and although we aren't quite bare-legged and sandal ready, we are finding outfit planning trickier than last month. After weeks of overheating in misjudged chunky knits and wool coats, it's time to reassess our wardrobes for spring, and with blue skies and sunshine back on the agenda, its the perfect time for a light spring jacket.

Given the unpredictable nature of the Great British weather, you're going to want something thats easy enough to throw on for spells of showers, but not so thick that you need to peel it off when the temperatures rises—so where do you find this holy grail of fashion meets function? You'll be pleased to know I have the answer.

After extensive research, I began to notice some very familiar jacket styles reappearing on fashion's best dressed, and there are six key trends in particular that are already showing signs of becoming the most popular for 2024. Whether there’s a gap in your wardrobe and you’re looking to invest in a new style this year or you just need some good old inspiration to shop your own closet, this edit should prove helpful. You’ll be pleased to hear that there are some tried and tested classics in the mix (you can never go wrong with a leather jacket), but there are also some forgotten favourites back for 2024 that we're excited to welcome too. So whatever your style, you're sure to find a strong option in one of the jackets below, they're all you need to take a simple spring outfit and make it a great one. Keep scrolling to see and shop.

1. The Polished Biker Jacket

Style Notes: It would appear that the biker jacket has undergone a transformation as of late. Gone are the heavy duty buckles and pockets and instead we have the chicer, sleeker leather jacket 2.0. This boxy, collared number is the perfect jacket for throwing on over a cute dress, but also does a lot of the heavy lifting when it comes to dressing up a white tee and jeans. Effortless elegance in a jacket.

Shop Biker Jackets:

H&M Leather Biker Jacket £330 SHOP NOW H&M are one of my high-street go-tos for great leather jackets.

Whistles Clean Bonded Leather Jacket £449 SHOP NOW This shade of dark chocolate brown is just so decadent.

Jigsaw Zip Front Leather Biker Jacket £325 SHOP NOW A staple you'll wear forever.

COS Oversized Collared Leather Jacket £400 SHOP NOW The baggier fit is so much cooler than a tight fit.

Rag & Bone Manon Zipped Leather Jacket £940 SHOP NOW Minimalist perfection.

Monki Faux-Leather Zip-Up Biker Jacket £65 SHOP NOW You can't argue with that price.

2. The Minimalist Bomber Jacket

Style Notes: Scroll through the new-in section of any of your favourite retailers and you're guaranteed to spot a luxe bomber jacket. Just like the leather jacket, the bomber has been elevated to new heights simply by scaling back on detailing, and if the sales of favourites like the M&S bomber are anything to go by, we're set to see plenty of oversized, puffer jackets in neutral shades this season. Just add jeans and trainers a la Kim Turkington [pictured above] and voila, your new weekend uniform, sorted.

Shop Bomber Jackets:

ARKET Unlined Wool Jacket £249 SHOP NOW I'm screenshotting this whole outfit as a reference for later.

M&S Collection Padded Bomber Jacket £59 SHOP NOW A certified M&S bestselller.

Zara Soft Bomber Jacket with Pockets £36 SHOP NOW Zara is currently a bomber jacket paradise.

Ferragamo Padded Shell Bomber Jacket £1975 SHOP NOW Once again, dark brown makes everything look so chic.

Acne Studios Onnea Padded Faux Leather Bomber Jacket £750 SHOP NOW This Acne bomber is a cult favourite.

3. The Uptown Bouclé Jacket

Style Notes: Sorry shoulder pads, for us the bouclé jacket is the pinnacle of modern power dressing. For those who want to look rich, polished, or perfectly put together (or all of the above), the bouclé jacket deserves a spot in your wardrobe for its versatility alone. After all, this tailored jacket is a French wardrobe staple for good reason, and if you're looking for a piece you can wear to work, dinner, and off duty, it's well worth trying tweed.

Shop Bouclé Jackets:

Mango Pocket Tweed Jacket £80 SHOP NOW Just add stirrup leggings and a midi heel for a new take on retro styling.

Veronica Beard Darla Jacquard Jacket £598 SHOP NOW I love everything about this jacket, just look at it.

& Other Stories Buttoned Tweed Jacket £135 SHOP NOW Bravo, & Other Stories. This is such a strong colour choice.

Mango Crop tweed jacket £90 SHOP NOW And speaking of colour, this red is spot on.

Sezane Valerio Jacket £187 SHOP NOW If you want to nail French style, start at Sézane.

4. The Check Jacket

Style Notes: It just wouldn't be a trend round up without a new print, and 2024 is treating us to plenty of check. Whether gingham, graphic, houndstooth or plaid, this pattern is the easy way to create a point of interest in a laidback ensemble, and while florals for spring might not be groundbreaking, wearing checks outside of autumn/winter does feel pretty fresh.

SHOP CHECK JACKETS:

Reformation Irene Linen Jacket £268 SHOP NOW Quite possibly the best co-ord I've seen so far this year.

Reformation Winston Blazer £298 SHOP NOW There isn't an outfit that wouldn't benefit from this jacket.

Rails Steffi Jacket £298 SHOP NOW I've already got this hanging in my wardrobe.

Nobody's Child Black and White Houndstooth Jacket £95 £76 SHOP NOW Act fast, this is currently on sale.

Burberry Checked Quilted Gabardine Jacket £1190 SHOP NOW Burberry check made modern.

5. The Cropped Trench

Style Notes: It was only a matter of time before trench coat season rolled around again, and although the traditional camel midi will never go out of style, 2024 has given us a warm weather option too: the cropped trench. Let's be honest, some outfits don't need a sweeping coat to look their best, and a cropped trench jacket toes the line between luxury and low-maintenance, giving you the opportunity to make the most of your best skirts, dresses and trousers.

Shop Cropped Trench Coats:

ARKET Short Trench Coat £169 SHOP NOW There's nothing not to love about this.

H&M Short Trench Coat £40 SHOP NOW A great option for those who want something other than camel.

COS Cropped Hybrid Trench Coat £110 SHOP NOW COS always manages to make the high street feel fashion forward.

Balenciaga Oversized Cropped Twill Trench Coat £3150 SHOP NOW Unmistakably designer.

& Other Stories Short Trench Coat Jacket £135 SHOP NOW Another great outfit to copy.

6. The Country Jacket

Style Notes: As it turns out, you don't actually have to live in the countryside to look like you own an estate. A surprising new trend on the French street style circuit are country jackets like waxed Barbours and boxy barn coats perfect for a quiet weekend away from the city. Leave your wellies behind though, the new way to wear this classic jacket is with polished flats and cute knits, an ideal outfit that takes five minutes to assemble, but looks like you took your time getting ready.

Shop Country Jackets:

Barbour Drummond Wax Jacket £250 SHOP NOW Such a good new-in piece from Barbour.

Boden Barn Coat £156 SHOP NOW The pink touches are everything.

Barbour Gosford Quilted Jacket £150 SHOP NOW Once again, it's all in the collar.

Toteme Oversized Corduroy-Trimmed Quilted Organic Cotton-Blend Jacket £630 SHOP NOW Toteme can do no wrong.

Quilted Jacket £169 SHOP NOW I predict a bestseller.

Up Next, 6 Microtrends Redefining Spring 2024, According to an Expert