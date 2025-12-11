I'm a Fashion Editor Living in London—This Is the Coat, Jeans and Trainer Formula I'm Seeing Everywhere RN

When it comes to winter outfits, warmth and comfort always come first for me. I’m definitely not a winter person and much prefer the height of summer, so cold-weather dressing has to be unfussy and practical. Because of that, I tend to reach for straightforward outfit formulas I can throw on without thinking, while still feeling stylish.
I’m a creature of habit in winter, gravitating towards pieces I know work and keep me warm (yes, I’m that person constantly commenting on how cold it is). Simplicity is essential, but never at the expense of style. Taking cues from London street style, one outfit combination I always come back to is the classic trio of a coat, jeans and trainers.
Fresh back from a trip to Regent Street earlier this week to complete my Christmas shopping, one thing I couldn’t stop noticing was just how effortlessly chic (yet still warm) London girls look in winter. Think jeans, coats and trainers on repeat—nothing overdone, nothing fussy, but always cool. It completely reaffirmed my go-to approach to winter dressing: simple, comfortable layers that feel easy but still look put together.
What I love most about this combination is how endlessly versatile it feels. With just a few key pieces, the outfit never feels boring or repetitive. With that in mind, I’ve pulled together my edit of the best wool coats, jeans and trainers to help you recreate this effortlessly chic, London-girl-inspired look. Discover my edit below.
Shop Wool Coats:
MANGO
Handmade Oversized Wool Coat
Chocolate brown is such a big colour trend this season.
The Frankie Shop
Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
Grey is such a classic colour that can be brought out year after year.
COS
Oversized Double-Breasted Wool Long Coat
I can't believe this is from the high-street.
TOVE
Yoonmi Belted Brushed Wool-Blend Coat
A black belted wool coat is so worth the investment, it's a piece you'll keep in your wardrobe forever.
Wool-Blend Coat
Another lovely high-street number.
& Other Stories
Voluminous Belted Wool Coat
I have this and think it's absolutely worth the price tag.
Rohe
Ezra oversized double-breasted wool-blend coat
My ultimate wish list item.
Shop Jeans:
Toteme
Twisted Seam Denim Full Length Worn Blue
I love the twisted seam detail of this pair.
MATTEAU
Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Matteau jeans are as good as their dresses.
ALIGNE
Low Rise Loose Wide-Leg Jeans
The size range of Aligne's jeans is incredibly impressive - these go from a W24-W40.
M&S
Mid Rise Barrel Jeans
For this price, these jeans went straight into my basket.
Agolde
Harper Mid-Rise Jeans
I love the wash on these.
COS
Arch Tapered Jeans
New icons.
hm
Wide High Jeans
Available in sizes 4-26.
Shop Trainers:
New Balance
MR530 Leather and Mesh Trainers
I love the contrast of the mesh against the leather.
ALOHAS
Tb.490 Rife Forest Green Leather Sneakers
A bright trainer instantly injects some colour into an outfit.