I'm a Fashion Editor Living in London—This Is the Coat, Jeans and Trainer Formula I'm Seeing Everywhere RN

This is the three-piece outfit formula that has quickly become my everyday go-to after seeing it on the streets of London this week.

Outfit formula
(Image credit: @_jessicaskye, @francescasaffari, @samreid___)
Jump to category:
Chloe Gallacher's avatar
By
published
in Features

When it comes to winter outfits, warmth and comfort always come first for me. I’m definitely not a winter person and much prefer the height of summer, so cold-weather dressing has to be unfussy and practical. Because of that, I tend to reach for straightforward outfit formulas I can throw on without thinking, while still feeling stylish.

Coat jeans trainers outfit formula

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

I’m a creature of habit in winter, gravitating towards pieces I know work and keep me warm (yes, I’m that person constantly commenting on how cold it is). Simplicity is essential, but never at the expense of style. Taking cues from London street style, one outfit combination I always come back to is the classic trio of a coat, jeans and trainers.

Fresh back from a trip to Regent Street earlier this week to complete my Christmas shopping, one thing I couldn’t stop noticing was just how effortlessly chic (yet still warm) London girls look in winter. Think jeans, coats and trainers on repeat—nothing overdone, nothing fussy, but always cool. It completely reaffirmed my go-to approach to winter dressing: simple, comfortable layers that feel easy but still look put together.

Coat jeans trainers outfit formula

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

What I love most about this combination is how endlessly versatile it feels. With just a few key pieces, the outfit never feels boring or repetitive. With that in mind, I’ve pulled together my edit of the best wool coats, jeans and trainers to help you recreate this effortlessly chic, London-girl-inspired look. Discover my edit below.

Coat jeans trainers outfit formula

(Image credit: @samreid___)

Shop Wool Coats:

Shop Jeans:

Shop Trainers: