Jennifer Lawrence Just Tried the Colour Theory I See Fashion People Elevating Their Basic Outfits With

Any fashion person that's been around the block knows that Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most reliable sources for new season styling inspiration out there. Whilst her daily outfits most often involve simple, well-tailored items, the actor likes to liven up her looks by layering in something a little unexpected—often sparking a trend in the process.

Stepping out in a simple look composed of a fresh white tee and black voluminous trousers, Lawrence invigorated her outfit with the use of a simple and underrated styling trick. Inconspicuously layering a vivid red jumper over her shoulder, Lawrence utilised the unexpected red theory to add a playful wash of colour to her otherwise casual outfit.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

A fashion person's favourite way to refresh their daily style, the unexpected red theory colour trend utilises the colour's associations with passion and love to inject a fiery element to an outfit in the most subtle of ways. Adding dimension to a look when worn slung over the shoulders of a white tee à la Lawrence, this trend also looks chic when worn in the form of a LDB styled with vivid red heels, or a double denim look worn with a bright red cap.

It's no secret that the pop of red trend was a favourite within fashion circles last season, and now it's officially set to continue its reign. Read on the discover the poppy red items we'll be working into all of our casual looks this season.

SHOP OUR FAVOURITE WAYS TO WEAR THE POP OF RED COLOUR TREND:

& Other Stories Wool-Blend Knit Cardigan £77 SHOP NOW Style this over a white tee or wear on its own.

&Daughter Fionn Cashmere Foulard in Poppy Red £165 SHOP NOW The easiest way to elevate your daily style.

Zara Satin High-Heel Mules £36 SHOP NOW The heeled mule trend is taking off this season.

The Row Bourse Clutch in Leather £1480 SHOP NOW Style this without the strap as a clutch or wear it as a crossbody.

Reformation Ani Ruched Loafer £268 SHOP NOW The mock croc loafers trend is taking off this winter.

Falke Pure Matt 50 Den Women Tights £27 SHOP NOW Style with your favourite LBD to completely refresh the look.

Zara Leather Shoulder Bag £119 SHOP NOW Trust me—this won't be in stock for long.

Marks & Spencer Cashmere Blend Ribbed Ankle High Socks £15 SHOP NOW In my opinion, cashmere socks are one of the biggest luxuries out there.

With Nothing Underneath The Cap £32 SHOP NOW This also comes in navy and white.