Jennifer Lawrence Just Tried the Colour Theory I See Fashion People Elevating Their Basic Outfits With

Any fashion person that's been around the block knows that Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most reliable sources for new season styling inspiration out there. Whilst her daily outfits most often involve simple, well-tailored items, the actor likes to liven up her looks by layering in something a little unexpected—often sparking a trend in the process.

Stepping out in a simple look composed of a fresh white tee and black voluminous trousers, Lawrence invigorated her outfit with the use of a simple and underrated styling trick. Inconspicuously layering a vivid red jumper over her shoulder, Lawrence utilised the unexpected red theory to add a playful wash of colour to her otherwise casual outfit.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a white tee and red jumper.

A fashion person's favourite way to refresh their daily style, the unexpected red theory colour trend utilises the colour's associations with passion and love to inject a fiery element to an outfit in the most subtle of ways. Adding dimension to a look when worn slung over the shoulders of a white tee à la Lawrence, this trend also looks chic when worn in the form of a LDB styled with vivid red heels, or a double denim look worn with a bright red cap.

Influencer wears a red jumper.

It's no secret that the pop of red trend was a favourite within fashion circles last season, and now it's officially set to continue its reign. Read on the discover the poppy red items we'll be working into all of our casual looks this season.

SHOP OUR FAVOURITE WAYS TO WEAR THE POP OF RED COLOUR TREND:

Wool-Blend Knit Cardigan
& Other Stories
Wool-Blend Knit Cardigan

Style this over a white tee or wear on its own.

Fionn Cashmere Foulard in Poppy Red
&Daughter
Fionn Cashmere Foulard in Poppy Red

The easiest way to elevate your daily style.

Satin High-Heel Mules
Zara
Satin High-Heel Mules

The heeled mule trend is taking off this season.

Bourse Clutch in Leather
The Row
Bourse Clutch in Leather

Style this without the strap as a clutch or wear it as a crossbody.

Ani Ruched Loafer
Reformation
Ani Ruched Loafer

The mock croc loafers trend is taking off this winter.

Pure Matt 50 Den Women Tights
Falke
Pure Matt 50 Den Women Tights

Style with your favourite LBD to completely refresh the look.

Leather Shoulder Bag
Zara
Leather Shoulder Bag

Trust me—this won't be in stock for long.

Cashmere Blend Ribbed Ankle High Socks
Marks & Spencer
Cashmere Blend Ribbed Ankle High Socks

In my opinion, cashmere socks are one of the biggest luxuries out there.

The Cap: Cotton, Washed Red
With Nothing Underneath
The Cap

This also comes in navy and white.

Extra Soft 100% Wool Sweater
Zara
Extra Soft 100% Wool Sweater

Style this with a sequin skirt or pair with your favourite jeans.

