Jennifer Lawrence Just Tried the Colour Theory I See Fashion People Elevating Their Basic Outfits With
Any fashion person that's been around the block knows that Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most reliable sources for new season styling inspiration out there. Whilst her daily outfits most often involve simple, well-tailored items, the actor likes to liven up her looks by layering in something a little unexpected—often sparking a trend in the process.
Stepping out in a simple look composed of a fresh white tee and black voluminous trousers, Lawrence invigorated her outfit with the use of a simple and underrated styling trick. Inconspicuously layering a vivid red jumper over her shoulder, Lawrence utilised the unexpected red theory to add a playful wash of colour to her otherwise casual outfit.
A fashion person's favourite way to refresh their daily style, the unexpected red theory colour trend utilises the colour's associations with passion and love to inject a fiery element to an outfit in the most subtle of ways. Adding dimension to a look when worn slung over the shoulders of a white tee à la Lawrence, this trend also looks chic when worn in the form of a LDB styled with vivid red heels, or a double denim look worn with a bright red cap.
It's no secret that the pop of red trend was a favourite within fashion circles last season, and now it's officially set to continue its reign. Read on the discover the poppy red items we'll be working into all of our casual looks this season.
SHOP OUR FAVOURITE WAYS TO WEAR THE POP OF RED COLOUR TREND:
Style this without the strap as a clutch or wear it as a crossbody.
In my opinion, cashmere socks are one of the biggest luxuries out there.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
Jennifer Lawrence Wore Her Favorite Casual Outfit Trend After Announcing Her Second Pregnancy
It's a good one.
By Allyson Payer
-
The Color Report: Every Shade Worth Remembering From the Spring 2025 Shows
No neutrals here.
By Eliza Huber
-
If You Want to Look On-Trend This Fall, Try These 6 Fresh Color Combos
Enliven your look.
By Judith Jones
-
Kate Middleton Paired 2024's Two Biggest It Colors With Winter's Most Coveted Shoe Trend
She's the definition of seasonally appropriate.
By Allyson Payer
-
Forget Black—Fashion People Are Buying Leather Jackets in This Rich-Looking Color Instead
Follow in their footsteps.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Shoe Color People Used to Never Wear With Black Pants
It's chic now.
By Allyson Payer
-
Espresso Brown and Merlot Red Are Everywhere—These Are the 41 Best Pieces
The colors of the season.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
J.Law and Gwyneth Paltrow Wore the Bag Color That Makes Any Casual Fall Outfit Look Rich
Sofia Richie is a fan too.
By Natalie Munro