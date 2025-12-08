Nobody Does Minimalist Dressing Like Gwyneth—4 Pared-Back Party Looks I’m Copying Now

I’ve always considered myself a minimalist dresser. My dream outfit consists of little more than a perfectly crisp shirt and an excellent pair of tailored trousers, finished with a couple of thoughtfully chosen accessories. So when I’m looking for style inspiration, I naturally gravitate toward those with a similarly pared-back approach. My favourite of all? It has to be Gwyneth Paltrow.
With her signature minimalist aesthetic, Gwyneth understands the quiet power of a carefully edited wardrobe—one built on simple, hard-working staples that make her feel her best. And now, with the festive season rapidly approaching, I’m turning to her once again for fresh styling ideas to see me through the next few weeks. From elegant tailoring to clean-lined dresses, I’ve pulled together four chic Gwyneth-inspired looks I’ll be recreating for every party on my calendar.
4 Chic Party Looks to Copy from Gwyneth
1. Boxy Suit + Pendant Necklace
Style Notes: When I want to feel polished without sacrificing comfort, a boxy suit is always my starting point. Gwyneth’s take, a slightly slouchy silhouette in winter white, feels at once relaxed and refined. A simple pendant necklace is all it needs to feel elevated, but not overdone.
Shop the Look:
Nobodys Child
White Tailored Virgo Bridal Blazer
Style over a sheer white tee to get Gwyneth's look.
Nobodys Child
White Wide Leg Viera Bridal Trousers
White trousers are such a fresh alternative to black pairs—but their neutral shade makes them just as easy to wear.
Pilgrim
Polpo Necklace
Shop this whilst it's on sale.
Zara
Leather High-Heel Shoes
Honestly, these look much more expensive than they actually are.
2. Statement Jacket + Jeans
Style Notes: Who says “nice tops” should have all the partywear fun? This season, I’m taking notes from Gwyneth, who let a chin-grazing, high-neck jacket do the talking. Paired with deep indigo jeans, it transforms a simple outfit into something chic—all with minimal effort.
Shop the Look:
Topshop
Wool Look Funnel Neck Bomber Jacket
The wool composition ensures a snug finish.
Marks & Spencer
High Waisted Smart Wide Leg Jeans
Whilst I love these in the dark indigo, they also come in black and white.
Missoma
Sculptural Chubby Dome Medium Hoop Earrings
Chunky hoop earrings are an accessories investment you'll continue coming back to.
3. Little White Dress + Red Heels
Style Notes: This winter, I’m swapping my usual LBDs for bright white dresses, just as Gwyneth often does. They feel fresher, lighter, but remain just as easy to style. Add a red heel for a subtle nod to the season without tipping into full-on novelty.
Shop the Look:
Sézane
Hillary Dress
Style this with knee-high boots or pair with a bright red heel.
H&M
Pointed Slingbacks
Trust me—you'll come back to these chic shoes for many festive periods to come.
4. Matching Skirt Set + High-Vamp Heels
Style Notes: Even when Gwyneth goes full party mode, she keeps things beautifully simple. A matching two-piece makes an impact without any fuss. Finish just as she would: with a pair of high-vamp heels in a rich chocolate brown to ground the look.
Shop the Look:
MORE TO COME
Carson Top
Style with the matching skirt or pair with high-waisted trousers.
MORE TO COME
Carson Skirt
The glossy satin finish gives this such a sleek edge.
Mansur Gavriel
Kiki Heel
These classic heels also come in silver and black.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.