Sorry, Not Sorry—These Iconic ‘90s Outfits Prove Winter Dressing Was So Much Chicer Back Then

It was the best of times (sleek minimalism, distinct sub-cultures and Karl Lagerfeld at Chanel), it was the worst of times (gaudy trainers, ultra-baggy denim and a lack of online stores). But either way you cut it, the ‘90s were a time of memorable fashion, at least that’s the case for iconic ‘90s winter outfits.

From the reign of supermodels on the runway to the rise of legendary film starlets gaining cultural cache both on and off the red carpet, this decade delivered so many moments to take stock of. Yet, in my personal and professional opinion, there’s no better season for these tropes to excel than in cold weather.

Those with taste always turn to the past for sartorial inspiration. It’s why you’ll always see Alexa Chung channel her inner Courtney Love in a minidress and leopard-print coat, or Lila Moss take cues from her mother’s archive in a silky slip, fur-trimmed jacket or cigarette trousers. Whilst there’s no shortage of looks to mine if you’re ever in need of exemplary displays of style, I’ve always found that cooler settings are where these ensembles shine.

Prolific dressers of the time period delivered a masterclass in how to combat the elements with aplomb, mixing fuzzy coats with thermal layers to showcase how keeping frostbite at bay can actually be a chic affair.

An image of Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell wearing iconic &#039;90s winter outfits.

There’s, of course, Carolyn Basette-Kennedy roaming the streets of New York in vintage Prada and Calvin Klein. Or, the likes of Cindy Crawford, who made every outing all the more sophisticated in her commitment to pared-back but well-edited wardrobe staples. Even, on the other side of the country in Los Angeles, someone like Winona Ryder, who proved that tailoring never goes astray.

The best of all, however, is simply how timeless these looks are. Though nearly 30 years have passed since these iconic ‘90s winter outfits were worn, they haven’t been subjected to the way the passing of time can age things. Classic and contemporary in equal measures, these are silhouettes that will only increase in relevance the further that we get away from them. (You only need to see the fervour that surrounds Tom Ford’s collections for Gucci for evidence of this fact.)

But to me, these iconic ‘90s winter looks serve more as an antidote to the vicious hyper-accelerated trend cycle or constant regurgitation of niche aesthetics than anything else. Yes, triangle scarves and textured hats might be trending now, but to truly wear them well, you must look back at when these pieces originated. In fact, I’d even wager that these items are only relevant now because of the elegant It girls who wore them first.

At least, that’s the mood I’m channelling, with the impactful looks I’ve chronicled ahead, ones I’ve pegged to replicate over the next few months. So, without further ado, keep scrolling through for the 11 most iconic ‘90s winter outfits that will certainly influence your own, as they have mine.

The 11 Most Iconic '90s Winter Outfits

1. Gwyneth Paltrow

An image of Gwyneth Paltrow wearing a leopard print coat in 1996.

Style Notes: Gwyneth Paltrow has always been a beacon of discerning minimalism. Whilst her looks today lean more clean-cut with a coastal, Californian edge, the actress and wellness maven's sense of dress back in the '90s was fitting with the grit and industrial slant of New York, where she spent her teenage years. From charcoal-coloured sets to animal print coats, her wardrobe is a case for polish with an attitude.

2. Carolyn Basette-Kennedy

An image of Carolyn Besette-Kennedy wearing a black jacket, blue bootcut jeans and black loafers while out in New York in 1997.

Style Notes: Known mononymously as CBK, the late Calvin Klein publicist is a perennial enigma. She was exceptionally private, especially as her marriage to political scion John F. Kennedy Jr. brought her closer to the limelight, meaning the only glimpses at her personal life were through the clothes she armoured herself in. Thankfully, these were always equally remarkable, including an arsenal of Manolo Blahnik, Jean Paul Gaultier and Cartier.

3. Winona Ryer

An image of Winona Ryder wearing a black t-shirt, oversized black blazer, black wide-leg trousers and black derby shoes in 1991.

Style Notes: From Heathers to Hawkins, Winona Ryder has always been something of fashion's enfant terrible. As one of the original scream queens, the actress has never shied away from a darker sensibility made popular today by Gabriette or Jenna Ortega. Slightly gothic, slightly grungy, but always fitted and austere, her looks are the definition of haunting glamour.

4. Cindy Crawford

An image of Cindy Crawford wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, black blazer, oversized brown sweater and velvet ballet flats in 1992.

Style Notes: Olivia Rodrigo might have herself pegged as this century's All-American girl, but if we were to look back to the '90s, it's Cindy Crawford who would've been crowned this title. Having grown up on the outskirts of Chicago, Crawford's proximity to fashion's elite in style capitals like Paris and Milan never strayed her from her inimitable penchant for effortless, breezy style. Her winter outfits demonstrate that considered cuts and thoughtful shapes will never falter.

5. Sarah Jessica Parker

An image of Sarah Jessica Parker dressed in costume as Carrie Bradshaw while on set of Sex And The City while in New York in the &#039;90s.

Style Notes: Whether on screen as Carrie Bradshaw or off-duty in her own right, Sarah Jessica Parker has always held her own. This textured coat is the exact thing you'd find in so many modern savant's wardrobes, including a up-cycled Conner Ives version, a leopard-print style from Queens of Archive and a rebelliously fringed iteration from East London-based brand Jakke.

6. Jennifer Aniston

An image of Jennifer Aniston wearing a black fur coat, cigarette trousers and square-toe heeled boots in 1999.

Style Notes: If you were to stroll through Primrose Hill on a Saturday morning or any Hackney cocktail bar on a Saturday evening, you'll be sure to find someone wearing something similar to what Jennifer Aniston wore here to the second annual Women in Film event in 1999. From the shearling-effect coat to the straight-leg trousers and square-toe boots, this is an outfit that's as easy to copy as it is to shop.

7. Julia Roberts

An image of Julia Roberts wearing a grey floor-length belt coat with straight-leg black trousers and square-toe loafers in 1999.

Style Notes: Winter fashion isn't as fickle as other seasons tend to be. But, if there is one piece that will always endure, it's the grey coat. Here, whilst filming something in New York in 1999, Julia Roberts shows exactly why. Pairing it with her megawatt smile, chunky loafers and pleated trousers, the iconic look demonstrates that when it comes to battling cold weather, sometimes your coat can be your entire outfit.

8. Halle Berry

An image of Halle Berry wearing a velvet button-down shirt, a mini skirt and knee-length boots in 1995.

Style Notes: A velvet shirt? Check. A boxy blazer? Tick. Leather boots that graze the knee? Yes, indeed. Halle Berry's '90s winter outfit isn't a far cry from something you'd find in suburbs like Greenwich Village or Le Marais today. Take notes from the Catwoman star and opt for sumptuous materials and evening-appropriate shapes.

