Not The Row, Not Dior—Jennifer Lawrence’s New Favourite Shoes Are a Surprising Amazon Find

When a new shot of Jennifer Lawrence lands, I rarely assume I’ll be adding her exact outfit to my basket. With her well-documented love of The Row and Dior, our wardrobes tend to sit on far ends of the budget spectrum. Today, however, was a welcome exception.
Stepping out in an ensemble that undoubtedly totalled a hefty price tag, Lawrence grounded her look with a surprisingly down-to-earth shoe. Soft and textural with a fuzzy felt finish and classic gum sole, her choice was worlds away from the polished party heels she’s favoured throughout events season.
A brief Google rabbit hole later, I’d tracked them down: a felted mule clog by British brand Haflinger. Known for crafting outdoor-friendly footwear from natural fibres, the brand’s offerings come in under £120—and, delightfully, are available on Amazon.
Whilst Jennifer often channels an honorary Olsen with her minimalist styling, this isn’t the first time she’s slipped into a humbler shoe. Already an early adopter of the rubberised garden-shoe revival, her earthy, unfussy approach to off-duty footwear continues to surprise (and charm) me.
As someone who logs an inevitable high step count living in the city, a comfortable, durable shoe is always welcome—and this pair ticks every box. Consider me officially inspired to follow Jennifer’s lead. If you’re tempted too, read on to discover and shop the best felted clogs on the market right now.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.