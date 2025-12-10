When it comes to shopping the high street, let's be honest: not all stores are created equal. For those of us with fashion week trends wired into our brains, Zara is ideal, as it's filled with runway-ready pieces and It items. Then you’ve got COS, a minimalist's dream whose high-quality and clean lines are quietly chic. But my personal favourite has to be Marks and Spencer.
For me, M&S is the sweet spot between the other two aforementioned high-street brands, and no matter the occasion, it always has me covered. Whether you’re after a pair of timeless cashmere-blend trousers or a trending and cosy argyle jumper, each piece feels elegant and totally relevant for autumn/winter 2025, making it the first place I head to when I'm in the market for an expensive-looking yet affordable buy.
Wondering around M&S this weekend, December's new-in edit instantly caught my eye. The high-street hero is well and truly in the festive spirit, and its current online offering has it all, from cosy knits to party-ready tops. But if you’re imagining garishly bold colours, bright prints and ugly Christmas jumpers, you’d be mistaken. There are plush printed faux-fur coats, sweeping collarless maxis and chocolatey hues of every iteration; each piece has a timeless refinement that will be right at home in any chic capsule wardrobe for years to come.
If you’re anything like me and become easily overwhelmed by pages and pages of products online, don't fret. I’ve perused the site for you and picked out the nine pieces I'm convinced will sell out soon. Scroll on to see them.
Shop M&S New-In December 2025
M&S
Argyle Relaxed Jumper With Wool
A softly tailored knit with an argyle pattern, perfect over trousers or tucked into a skirt for understated polish.
M&S
Tailored Cinched Waist Blazer
M&S
Borg Collarless Double Breasted Longline Coat
Sleek, sophisticated and so much more expensive-looking than £100!
M&S
Jersey Ribbed Midi Column Dress
Pair with your favourite heeled boots for an understated look this winter.
M&S
Flannel Wide Leg Trousers
M&S
Tipped Detail Relaxed Fit Jumper
The piping adds an elevated touch.
M&S
Faux Suede Wide Leg Trousers
A little something different when you're bored of your jeans.
M&S
Textured Cardigan With Wool
Pair with a knitted tee and ballet flats this winter.
M&S
High Waisted Embellished Stripe Wide Leg Jeans
The perfect jeans for festive season.