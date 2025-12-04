Hold The Jeans—These “Dated” Trousers Make Your Boots, Loafers and Flats Look Extra Chic This Winter

It wouldn’t be fashion without a new notable trend arriving at the very tail end of the year. On the heels of Matthieu Blazy’s masterful Métiers d'art 2026 show for Chanel, Demna has delivered his sophomore offering at Gucci and made a case for this signature silhouette to make its return: cigarette trousers.
Reimagining the Italian house’s codes through a time-warping lens, the creative director presented a look book that imagined a “show that never happened”, as the luxuriate put it in a press release. However, from the very initial glimpse of Alex Consani dressed in a bubblegum pink suit set for the opening look, it was immediately clear that whilst this exact staging never occurred, it’s not far off from the slinky cuts and iconic designs made famous by Tom Ford during his tenure at the helm of the brand in the ‘90s.
To know the Texan-born multi-hyphenate is to be aware of his legendary oeuvre—plunging body-conscious silk tops that trim the naval worn by everyone from Amber Valetta to Madonna, a chianti-coloured velvet suit worn by Gwyneth Paltrow and campaigns that can only be described as erotic. But out of all of these silhouettes in his impressive sartorial vocabulary, it’s the humble cigarette trouser that remained the most overlooked. Well, that was until now.
For the uninitiated, cigarette trousers refer to a specific slim-fit shape that runs straight down the leg and resembles, as the name suggests, something you find in a packet of Marlboro Reds. The piece usually crops right at the ankle and is the direct antithesis to the slew of languid and relaxed bottoms like barrel-leg trousers and wide-leg pants that have reigned supreme.
Of course, it’s this context that makes us primed for the return of cigarette trousers. The past few months have been defined by a renewed interest in 2010s style tropes, including the Alexander McQueen skull scarf, Isabel Marant wedge trainers and the Celine New Luggage.
Though the cigarette trousers might date slightly further back in time, the svelte shape is assuredly fitting for the indie sleaze revival and slightly grunge aesthetic that’s currently in fashion.
Of course, wearing a pair of cigarette trousers doesn’t have to mean you look like a young Mary-Kate Olsen wearing her beat-up Birkin. Hailey Bieber has secretly been pioneering the return of this trend in line with her polished and uncomplicated approach to personal style.
Indeed, while promoting Rhode during a slew of press appearances in New York back in September, the billionaire opted for a pair of glossy cigarette trousers, a layered long-sleeved shirt with a built-in tank top from The Row and Phoebe Philo accessories.
Topping it all off with a jumbo takeaway iced latte, the look was proof that you need not be intimidated by the name or tropes associated with the style. In fact, to prove this point further, I’ve rounded up the best cigarette trousers currently available to shop, including expensive-looking high-street options from H&M and lavish iterations to invest in.
Not only do they pair perfectly with your kitten-heeled boots, gathered loafers and deluxe flats, but they’ll give you a reason to step into the new year looking your chicest yet. (And that’s a quality I’ll happily inhale.)
Shop the Cigarette Trouser Trend:
With Nothing Underneath
Regent Cigarette Trouser
Everything about this pair, from the suiting fabric to the striking editorial image, makes this a compelling purchase.
Sezane
Gustavo Trousers - Black - Sézane
Très chic, as the Parisians would say.
COS
Slim-Leg Cropped Trousers
COS does modern tailoring so well, and this style ensures that the proportions are perfected.
M&S
Cotton Rich Straight Leg Ankle Grazer Trousers
For a well-edited wardrobe on a shoestring budget, don't overlook M&S.
