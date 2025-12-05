I'm Not Saying I'm Over Jeans, But These Leggings Outfits Are My New Winter Go-To

One of the easiest outfit combos in winter is a coat with leggings. To prove it, I've rounded up five stylish coat-and-leggings looks below.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn, @aidabadji_, @deborabrosa)
When it comes to my winter wardrobe, I have a few outfit formulas I tend to stick to on repeat. Whether it’s out of comfort or ease, I always get stuck in the same rotation of pieces consisting of some form of knitwear, jeans or a tailored trouser and boots. But as much as it’s a timeless look, I have to admit, I do get a bit bored of wearing the same iteration of this outfit over and over.

That’s why I’ve turned to Instagram for inspiration from my favourite accounts on how to style and elevate the coat-and-leggings outfit. I’ve always had the mindset that leggings are only for wearing at home with an oversized sweatshirt while I’m lounging around, so I rarely wear them out. But the more I see people styling them, the more I want to invest in a good-quality pair to add to my wardrobe.

I’ve also realised that leggings don’t have to be worn only with trainers. Curating the look around your coat and shoes can completely change the vibe and overall finish, transforming leggings from a comfort-zone piece into a chic, go-to staple.

So, whether they’re paired with the chic hybrid scarf coat or something more casual like a leather bomber jacket, I’ve rounded up five leggings and coat outfits that have gone to the top of my saved folder so I can recreate them myself.

5 Coat and Leggings Outfits to Wear This Winter:

1. Scarf Coat + Leggings + Riding Boots

Coats and leggings outfits

(Image credit: @aidabadji_)

Style Notes: Scarf coats are such a big trend this winter and I’m so obsessed with them myself. Paired with leggings and riding boots, this is such a stylish everyday go-to look that I’m instantly going to recreate.

Shop the Look:

Wool Coat + Leggings + Pointed Heels

Coats and leggings outfits

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Style Notes: A wool coat is a staple in any winter wardrobe and will be a style that you'll reach for year after year. Then pairing your leggings with a pointed heel makes them feel instantly more dressed up and can be a simple way to wear them for a night out.

Shop the Look:

3. Leather Bomber Jacket + Leggings + Heeled Knee-High Boots

Coats and leggings outfits

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

Style Notes: For a more casual feel, a leather bomber and leggings is the perfect combo. Make the overall look more elevated by adding a heeled knee-high boot, and take inspiration from Lena by finishing off with a pair of sunglasses. In all black, of course.

Shop the Look:

4. Shawl Collar Coat + Leggings + Slingback Heels

Coats and leggings outfits

(Image credit: @femmeblk)

Style Notes: Lydia’s look is one I’ll be recreating regularly. A shawl collar coat is so stylish and wearing it with a chic knitted cardigan ensures warmth on the coldest of days. Finish off with a slingback heel for a timeless appeal.

Shop the Look:

5. Statement Coat + Leggings + Mock Croc Knee-High Boots

Coats and leggings outfits

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: There’s nothing quite like a statement coat to really make an outfit. Whether you opt for suede, faux shearling like Marilyn, or faux fur, wearing it with a simple roll-neck top and leggings allows it to be the outfit's focal point. A mock croc boot brings more texture to the look.

Shop the Look:

