I'm Not Saying I'm Over Jeans, But These Leggings Outfits Are My New Winter Go-To

When it comes to my winter wardrobe, I have a few outfit formulas I tend to stick to on repeat. Whether it’s out of comfort or ease, I always get stuck in the same rotation of pieces consisting of some form of knitwear, jeans or a tailored trouser and boots. But as much as it’s a timeless look, I have to admit, I do get a bit bored of wearing the same iteration of this outfit over and over.
That’s why I’ve turned to Instagram for inspiration from my favourite accounts on how to style and elevate the coat-and-leggings outfit. I’ve always had the mindset that leggings are only for wearing at home with an oversized sweatshirt while I’m lounging around, so I rarely wear them out. But the more I see people styling them, the more I want to invest in a good-quality pair to add to my wardrobe.
I’ve also realised that leggings don’t have to be worn only with trainers. Curating the look around your coat and shoes can completely change the vibe and overall finish, transforming leggings from a comfort-zone piece into a chic, go-to staple.
So, whether they’re paired with the chic hybrid scarf coat or something more casual like a leather bomber jacket, I’ve rounded up five leggings and coat outfits that have gone to the top of my saved folder so I can recreate them myself.
5 Coat and Leggings Outfits to Wear This Winter:
1. Scarf Coat + Leggings + Riding Boots
Style Notes: Scarf coats are such a big trend this winter and I’m so obsessed with them myself. Paired with leggings and riding boots, this is such a stylish everyday go-to look that I’m instantly going to recreate.
Shop the Look:
Toteme
Embroidered Scarf Jacket Camel
The OG popular scarf coat and my all-time favourite iteration.
Alo Yoga
7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging
This is one of Alo Yoga's bestselling pairs of leggings.
STAUD
Harlow Leather Knee Boots
I love the subtle gold buckle detail.
DeMellier
The Paris Crossbody
A classic crossbody bag is such a staple style.
Wool Coat + Leggings + Pointed Heels
Style Notes: A wool coat is a staple in any winter wardrobe and will be a style that you'll reach for year after year. Then pairing your leggings with a pointed heel makes them feel instantly more dressed up and can be a simple way to wear them for a night out.
Shop the Look:
MANGO
Handmade Oversized Wool Coat
Mango's coats are some of the best on the high-street in my opinion.
lululemon
Align High-Rise Pant
These go from a size 4-24 and in an impressive 32 different colours and prints.
ZARA
Faux-Patent Kitten Heel Slingbacks
A pointed slingback heel instantly elevates any outfit.
Style Notes: For a more casual feel, a leather bomber and leggings is the perfect combo. Make the overall look more elevated by adding a heeled knee-high boot, and take inspiration from Lena by finishing off with a pair of sunglasses. In all black, of course.
Shop the Look:
MAGDA BUTRYM
Leather Jacket
This is at the top of my wishlist.
Spanx®
Mama High-Waisted Seamless Leggings
Spanx is my first stop for leggings.
LOEFFLER RANDALL
Gia Leather Knee Boots
My Loeffler Randall boot are the comfiest pair I own.
DIOR EYEWEAR
Verydior M1u Wrap-Around Acetate Sunglasses
Léna makes a statement in her black sunglasses.
4. Shawl Collar Coat + Leggings + Slingback Heels
Style Notes: Lydia’s look is one I’ll be recreating regularly. A shawl collar coat is so stylish and wearing it with a chic knitted cardigan ensures warmth on the coldest of days. Finish off with a slingback heel for a timeless appeal.
Shop the Look:
& Other Stories
Shawl-Collar Wool Maxi Coat
The deep chocolate tone is so chic and on trend right now.
Reformation
Holden Regenerative Wool Cardigan
I want so much of Reformation's knitwear right now.
Adanola
Ultimate Leggings
I have these in brown already and they're so comfy, I'll certainly be getting the black.
Style Notes: There’s nothing quite like a statement coat to really make an outfit. Whether you opt for suede, faux shearling like Marilyn, or faux fur, wearing it with a simple roll-neck top and leggings allows it to be the outfit's focal point. A mock croc boot brings more texture to the look.
Chloe Gallacher is a freelance fashion editor based in Essex. After graduating from university with a degree in Journalism, she worked for print publications including Hello! Fashion and You Magazine and has ten years of experience within the fashion industry. She was responsible for trend forecasting, runway reports, curating elevated and engaging shopping pages and articles, travel features, producing still-life shoots and working on the set of editorial and cover shoots, alongside commercial shoots for brands such as Next, Radley, Wyse and Wacoal.