It goes without saying that we all book holidays to relax, and yet the packing process never fails to send our stress levels soaring. From trying to build a capsule wardrobe that covers every eventuality, to somehow finding space for all the shoes we want to take, it's easily the least enjoyable part of going away.
I've worked in fashion for over a decade, and I've only recently reached the point of mastering the art of holiday dressing. The secret? A combination of reliable sources of inspiration and a handful of tried-and-tested outfit formulas that never fail me. I know exactly where to go for looks that align with my personal style and what's already in my wardrobe, meaning all I need to do is maybe update with a few new accessories and play around with some new combinations.
Below I've compiled an edit of some of the outfit formulas I have seen on repeat, cementing themselves as holiday-worthy looks that will perform abroad and at home too.
Latest Videos From
So whether you're staring at an empty suitcase in despair or are looking to update the looks you love, read on to discover the looks that will solve all your holiday dressing problems.