Linen Shorts, Boho Blouses and Chic Sandals—7 Easy, Elegant Outfits You'll Want to Pack For Your Next Trip

From exploring old towns to beach-side dinners, these 7 looks have you covered.

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Influencers Johanna Lager, Lucy Williams and Julie Sergent Ferreri wearing summer holiday outfits.
(Image credit: @johannalager @lucywilliams02 @juliesfi)
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It goes without saying that we all book holidays to relax, and yet the packing process never fails to send our stress levels soaring. From trying to build a capsule wardrobe that covers every eventuality, to somehow finding space for all the shoes we want to take, it's easily the least enjoyable part of going away.

I've worked in fashion for over a decade, and I've only recently reached the point of mastering the art of holiday dressing. The secret? A combination of reliable sources of inspiration and a handful of tried-and-tested outfit formulas that never fail me. I know exactly where to go for looks that align with my personal style and what's already in my wardrobe, meaning all I need to do is maybe update with a few new accessories and play around with some new combinations.

Below I've compiled an edit of some of the outfit formulas I have seen on repeat, cementing themselves as holiday-worthy looks that will perform abroad and at home too.

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So whether you're staring at an empty suitcase in despair or are looking to update the looks you love, read on to discover the looks that will solve all your holiday dressing problems.

1. White Dress + Pastel Knit + Flip Flops

Influencer Alice Satterthwaite wearing a white maxi dress and pastel yellow jumper.

(Image credit: @thealiceedit)

Style Notes: A white dress is a summer staple, but the key to a head-turning look is a white maxi dress. It's fluid, effortless, and can be worn casually for day with sandals and slouchy knits or smarter for evenings with heels and a sleek bag. Add textural accessories like beaded jewellery to complete the look.

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2. Bohemian Top + Linen Shorts + Kitten Heel Sandals

Influencer Julie Sergent Ferreri wearing a boho top, linen shorts and kitten heel sandals.

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Style Notes: These boho tops are everywhere right now, and with good reason. They strike the perfect balance between maximalism and minimalism, with subtle bohemian lace and embroidery detail, while working in your wardrobe like an elevated basic. They pair effortlessly with shorts, especially linen .

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3. Bandana Top + Bloomers + Jelly Shoes

Influencer Rebecca Ferraz Wyatt wearing a bandana top, bloomers and jelly flats.

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

Style Notes: If you're a lover of 90s bohemian style then this is a combination for you. The