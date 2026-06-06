If you follow celebrity news, you’re probably aware that Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are having their wedding celebration in Palermo, Italy this weekend after having their civil ceremony in London. And if you weren’t aware, now you are. I mention this because the couple flew from London to Italy for the celebration, and it’s my duty to report on what Dua wore for the journey. It happens to be the biggest denim trend of summer 2026, but it’s also one I’d truthfully be hesitant to wear to the airport. That said, her wedding-weekend sneaker airport outfit is swaying me.
The denim trend I’m referring to is white jeans, which doesn’t seem all that groundbreaking, but all the coolest dressers are suddenly wearing them everywhere—including Dua Lipa. She paired her straight-leg white jeans with a long-sleeve black tee, white sneakers, and a two-tone baseball cap. And while wearing white pants of any type is a bit risky for a travel day, especially if you’re a coffee drinker, she looks chic and fresh—more so than she would in jeans of any other wash, in my opinion. So, if you’re willing to take the risk for the sake of looking stylish at the airport, follow Dua Lipa’s lead and wear white jeans for your next flight.
Keep scrolling for the travel-day outfit inspiration and to shop a handful of white jeans to wear to the airport and everywhere else this summer.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.