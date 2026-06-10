If Londoners have got anything right, it's knowing how to dress for fluctuating British weather. In the capital you're just as likely to encounter drastic downpours as you are a baking heatwave, so it can be difficult knowing what to wear on a daily basis. Given then how much juggling is required to get it right, I've noticed that the city's best dressed all rely on a tight edit of the hardest working pieces to nail every dress code.
Inspired by their impeccable restraint, I decided to go on a shopping hiatus and to lean into an easy capsule rotation for the next six months. Gone are the 'lovely-to-look-at-but-hard-to-walk-in' shoes, and no more 'buy-it-now-and-wear-it-later' dresses, instead my new city wardrobe is all about classic pieces, wearability, and lots of the cool-girl edge that makes London unlike anywhere else in the world.
Wondering exactly which pieces are making up the London summer capsule in 2026? Well, there's something for everyone in the mix. Minimalists will love the simple staples, maximilists will be drawn to the prints and colours and everyone (I mean everyone) will appreciate the comfy shoe trend that is everywhere this season. In short, I've just made it even easier for you to get ready in the morning with just the simple addition of one or two of the 7 items on this list.
So, if you've been caught out by the weather this year, keep scrolling to the see the everyday pieces that you'll want to wear on repeat this summer.
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1. Long-Sleeve Tees
Style Notes: We know that the great British weather is interchangeable, and rather than subjecting themselves to shivering in chillier spells, London's chicest dressers are swapping fitted tees for sized-up long-sleeves. If it looks like you borrowed it from your partner's wardrobe, it fits the brief—and there's something undeniably chic about casual cotton in looser silhouettes, smartened up with tailoring, black denim or polished accessories.
Shop Long-Sleeved Tees:
Navygrey
The LINEN / The Scoop
I'm obsessed with the quality of Navygrey basics, but the lightness of the linen longsleeve is second to none.
COS
Cotton Long-Sleeved T-Shirt
Long-sleeved grey good enough to tempt you away from short-sleeved white tees.
Arket
Signature Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
This comes in thirteen different colours and prints, but the cocoa brown is so luxurious.
GUEST IN RESIDENCE
Layer Cotton, Cashmere and Silk Blend T-Shirt
Layer up with Guest in Residence's curated stack.
2. Pyjama Pants
Style Notes: This summer is the opportunity to roll out of bed and into a pair of loose, soft trousers that look just at home under the duvet as they do heading out for brunch. White is an eternal classic, but colours like blue, red and yellow are currently trending, and are just as versatile as your everyday black and grey. Wear with your long-sleeve tees or a pretty blouse to keep things light (but pretty) this summer.
Shop Pyjama Trousers:
With Nothing Underneath
The Palazzo: Linen, Lapis Blue
Such a good shade of blue.
H&M
Wide Pull-On Trousers
You can't argue with a price this good.
The White Company
Organic Cotton Stripe Relaxed Pull-On Trousers
This is how to wear pull-on trousers and feel expensive.
Toteme
Monogram Silk Pj Bottoms Black
I'll never get tired of Toteme monogram.
3. Minimalist Flip Flops
Style Notes: If there's anything we can get behind, its a functional trend that is as wearable as it is chic—enter the minimalist flip flop. With no need for fussy heels in the city, Londoners are pairing back their shoe style in favour of versatile sandals that go with everything. Flip flops are the easiest choice for a day spent on the go, especially when the heatwave does eventually hit.
Shop Flip Flops:
KHAITE
Archer Leather Sandals
Khaite always get quiet luxury right.
EMME PARSONS
Meta Suede Thong Sandals
The slightly thicker sole means a more cushioned wear.