No skirt style is making as many waves in 2026 as the knee-length kind. They're everywhere, in the form of sleek leather pencil skirts and linen or poplin versions that feel far more casual and easy. Mini and maxi skirts, beware—there's a new skirt in town, and it's beating you both by a mile. What makes them so good is that there really is no "wrong" way to wear them. They look good no matter what you pair with them; though, there is one very right way to style a knee-length skirt this summer, and Kendall Jenner just gave it her stamp of approval. Summer 2026 is about to be all about the all-white knee-length skirt. Add a minimalist strappy sandal for added effect.
The 818 founder and supermodel was seen wearing her all-white knee-length skirt outfit in New York City at Anua's Dew on the Go pop-up. Jenner recently starred in the Korean skincare brand's campaign for its PDRN Collagen Glow Facial Serum Spray ($19), thus her attendance, and her look glowed just as much as her skin post a spritz of Anua's mist. For the occasion, she donned a white, high-neck, long-sleeve tunic by The Row, called the Elione Top ($2650), with its matching knee-length skirt, the Ivera Skirt ($1500). Naturally, both are sold out. With the popular combo, she added The Row's gold, silk top-handle Cecily Bag ($1250), as well as a pair of '90s-inspired Jimmy Choo Jenn 100 Suede Sandals ($895).
The look was an instant hit, and one that's confirmed an outfit trend we've been watching since spring. It's already popped up in a variety of ways on chic women around the world. For a more affordable alt, pair a classic white T-shirt with a knee-length white skirt, adding a black belt for added elevation. You could also go for a more tonal ensemble by pairing a light tan or cream skirt with a white tank, if all "white" isn't your vibe. Play around with sandal colors by trying a burgundy sandal or perhaps tan. Again, there's no wrong way to wear a knee-length skirt, so exploring other avenues of Jenner's all-white version is always encouraged.
Keep scrolling for more all-white knee-length skirt outfits for summer 2026.
More All-White Knee-Length Skirt Outfits
Get the look: White sleeveless top + White linen knee-length skirt + Stretch thong sandals
Get the look: White T-shirt + Black belt + White knee-length skirt + Black thong sandals
Get the look: White T-shirt + Cream knee-length skirt + Strappy sandals
Get the look: White tank top + Cream knee-length skirt + Black flip-flops + Burgundy bag
Get the look: White long-sleeve T-shirt + White lace-trim knee-length skirt + Ballet flats