Spring has just started here in the UK, and although we’re very much still feeling the cold weather, I’m determined to get the most out of sandal season this year. So, of course, this means that I already have my eyes on the trending sandal styles that I’ll be investing in as early as possible.
My first port of call? The runway, of course, and the spring/summer 2026 shows were filled with a myriad of different sandal styles that are set to dominate the upcoming season. You’ll be pleased to know that there’s something to suit everyone this season, from the barely-there minimalist styles that those of us with a pared-back sense of style will love, to playful jelly iterations for the bolder dressers out there. And after hours of scrolling through the look books of my favourite designers, I’ve narrowed my attention down to the seven standout sandal trends that everyone will be wearing this summer.
Keep scrolling to discover the seven sandal trends set to dominate summer 2026.
7 Sandal Trends Every Fashion Person Will Wear in Summer
1. Snakeskin
Style Notes: Over the past two years, we’ve seen leopard, cow and even deer print take over the footwear market. However, for 2026, fashion people have their eyes set on a classic pattern that both minimalists and maximalists can get behind. Enter the snakeskin sandals. With a pattern that’s bold enough to add interest to an outfit, but a colour palette that still remains muted and versatile, I have a feeling that we’ll be seeing snakeskin sandals everywhere this summer
Shop the Trend:
ASOS DESIGN
Heartfelt Barely There Kitten Heel Sandals
These look way more expensive than their £26 price tag.
Staud
Laurel Leather Sandals
I'd style these with a black linen co-ord and leather woven tote.
Khaite
Loop 35 Leather Sandals
Pair with everything from light linen trousers to floaty dresses.
M&S
Leather Toe Post Mules
I know that these will sell out fast.
RIXO ⋆
Ciervo Leather Sandals
The perfect summer event heel.
2. Barely-There
Style Notes: If you’re a pared-back dresser, then you’ll be pleased to know that minimalist, barely-there sandals are trending again for summer 2026. Timeless, easy to style and effortlessly elegant, you cannot go wrong with investing in a pair of minimal sandals to keep in your wardrobe for years to come. But the best part? This inherently polished summer shoe style looks expensive at every price point, meaning there’s something to suit each and every budget this season.
Shop the Trend:
AEYDE
Nettie Leather Slingback Sandals
These are a bestseller for good reason.
ZARA
Flat Strap Sandals
Simple, chic and easy to style.
Reformation
Ludo Toe Ring Strappy Flat Sandal
Understated and elegant.
Lauren
Lainee Nappa Leather Sandal
These will go with everything.
Sézane
Adeline Low Sandals
You'll keep these in your wardrobe for many years to come.
3. Jelly
Style Notes: From Caroline Bessette-Kennedy’s outfits to the chic makeup trends that are making a comeback, it's clear that 2026 is the year of the ‘90s fashion revival. However, one trend that I did not expect to kick off this season was jelly sandals. Reminiscent of the playful shoe styles that dominated the late ‘90s and early 00’s, jelly sandals are back, but now, in much more wearable, clear iterations that lend themselves to easy styling.