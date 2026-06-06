Chic Dressers Know That No Summer Wardrobe Is Complete Without These 6 Knitwear Trends

Reinvigorate your summer attire with these knitwear trends that fit seamlessly into outfits, from sheer jumpers to knit shorts to colourful cardigans.

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Three summer knitwear trends for 2026
(Image credit: @abimarvel, @emmanuellek_, @_jessicaskye)
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The hardest thing for me to say goodbye to come summer is my cosy knitwear. If I could live in jumpers all year, I would, and so I'm pleased to announce that these summer knitwear trends for 2026 are proof that I most certainly can. Swapping your knits for balmy versions feels like a total energy shift, similar to how replacing your boots with sandals feels—reinvigorating and enlivening. It's a notable moment, one that feels like we can finally welcome in the season of warmth, longer days and lighter fabrics.

To me, a summer knit is a gentle hug. It's that delicate layer that stretches evenings out for even longer. It holds in the warmth of a sun-kissed day. In an outfit, it's the missing piece. The texture you've been trying to add, the whimsical splash of colour or mesmerising pattern that can't be fulfilled by anything else in quite the same way.

Anouk in beige cardigan, yellow top and white linen trousers

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Although summer knitwear sounds somewhat oxymoronic, it delivers on its promise. Trends for this year are leaning toward the romantic, ethereal and elegant. Just look to pointelle knits, sheer jumpers and crochet-inspired knitwear, three firm trends that feel care-free and elegant for really any occasion. Colourful cardigans and knit shorts are also in the mix, sprinkling in vibrancy and fun into our outfits.

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What I love most about these trends, and a commonality between all of them, is how well they work with the rest of your summer wardrobe. They complement skirts and shorts, sundresses and silk trousers, and they work with a myriad of personal styles, whether you lean into classic summer styles or more maximalist attire.

So whilst we may be folding away our thicker knits for later in the year, there are plenty of summer knitwear trends to enjoy in the here and now. Scroll on for six that are worthy of adding to your capsule.

6 Summer Knitwear Trends We're Wearing in 2026

1. Pointelle Knits

Jeanette in a pointelle skirt and camisole

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

Style Notes: Cashmere is to winter as pointelle is to summer. With tiny eyelets creating a delicate lace-like texture, it's no wonder this breezy material is becoming a fashion-person staple for warmer weather this year. Something long appreciated and worn by French women, the pointelle knitwear trend expertly toes the line between laidback and elegant. Whilst it may have once been mainly a top-tier choice for sleepwear, it's now the perfect thing to wear out, whether you're in the South of France or simply dreaming about it.

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2. Knit Shorts

Abisola wearing pistachio green knit shorts

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Style Notes: There are so many lovely summer shorts trends to try this summer. Though, nothing evokes softness and vintage styles like a pair of knit shorts. Not to mention, this trend is one of my favourite ways of embracing retro in a way that feels very modern. Knitted hot pants lit up summers in the 1960s (thank you to the iconic Mary Quant), and they're back. With so many colours to choose from, and even matching sets available, like London-based creative director Abisola Omole's chic mint green co-ord, they're an easy way to feel stylish and dressed for scorching temps. I'll be copying this exact look, or pairing mine with a wide-sleeved linen top this season.

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3. Sheer Jumpers

Jessica in a sheer jumper and with a green handbag

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

Style Notes: This trend is the equivalent of turning down the opacity of your thick winter knits. Sheer is here, and it's sticking around for the foreseeable. There is something so ethereal about a sheer jumper. The gossamer composition of translucent threads adds an airiness to summer outfits that no woolly counterpart can. They're exceptional for wearing over top of lace bralettes, draped around your shoulders whilst wearing a sundress or as a coverup to bring on a seaside holiday.

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4. Colourful Cardigans