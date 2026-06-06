Chic Dressers Know That No Summer Wardrobe Is Complete Without These 6 Knitwear Trends

The hardest thing for me to say goodbye to come summer is my cosy knitwear. If I could live in jumpers all year, I would, and so I'm pleased to announce that these summer knitwear trends for 2026 are proof that I most certainly can. Swapping your knits for balmy versions feels like a total energy shift, similar to how replacing your boots with sandals feels—reinvigorating and enlivening. It's a notable moment, one that feels like we can finally welcome in the season of warmth, longer days and lighter fabrics.
To me, a summer knit is a gentle hug. It's that delicate layer that stretches evenings out for even longer. It holds in the warmth of a sun-kissed day. In an outfit, it's the missing piece. The texture you've been trying to add, the whimsical splash of colour or mesmerising pattern that can't be fulfilled by anything else in quite the same way.
Although summer knitwear sounds somewhat oxymoronic, it delivers on its promise. Trends for this year are leaning toward the romantic, ethereal and elegant. Just look to pointelle knits, sheer jumpers and crochet-inspired knitwear, three firm trends that feel care-free and elegant for really any occasion. Colourful cardigans and knit shorts are also in the mix, sprinkling in vibrancy and fun into our outfits.
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What I love most about these trends, and a commonality between all of them, is how well they work with the rest of your summer wardrobe. They complement skirts and shorts, sundresses and silk trousers, and they work with a myriad of personal styles, whether you lean into classic summer styles or more maximalist attire.
So whilst we may be folding away our thicker knits for later in the year, there are plenty of summer knitwear trends to enjoy in the here and now. Scroll on for six that are worthy of adding to your capsule.
6 Summer Knitwear Trends We're Wearing in 2026
1. Pointelle Knits
Style Notes: Cashmere is to winter as pointelle is to summer. With tiny eyelets creating a delicate lace-like texture, it's no wonder this breezy material is becoming a fashion-person staple for warmer weather this year. Something long appreciated and worn by French women, the pointelle knitwear trend expertly toes the line between laidback and elegant. Whilst it may have once been mainly a top-tier choice for sleepwear, it's now the perfect thing to wear out, whether you're in the South of France or simply dreaming about it.
Shop the Trend:
COS
Pointelle-Knit T-Shirt
I can't think of a more classic summer piece for trying this trend.
Cou Cou Intimates
The Long Cami: Black Pointelle
Cou Cou specialises in sultry pointelle pieces, including this top. You can also shop the skirt to match.
LESET
Pointelle-Knit Cotton-Jersey Tank
This dreamy tank boasts a scalloped strap and baby soft texture.
2. Knit Shorts
Style Notes: There are so many lovely summer shorts trends to try this summer. Though, nothing evokes softness and vintage styles like a pair of knit shorts. Not to mention, this trend is one of my favourite ways of embracing retro in a way that feels very modern. Knitted hot pants lit up summers in the 1960s (thank you to the iconic Mary Quant), and they're back. With so many colours to choose from, and even matching sets available, like London-based creative director Abisola Omole's chic mint green co-ord, they're an easy way to feel stylish and dressed for scorching temps. I'll be copying this exact look, or pairing mine with a wide-sleeved linen top this season.
Shop the Trend:
H&M
Pointelle-Knit Shorts
A very chic two trends blended into one.
Reformation
Darla Cotton Micro Short
The brown is such an earthy option for summer. They also come in a bright red.
CALLE DEL MAR
Striped Stretch-Knit Shorts
The stripes are so retro, and so ready for a trip to the riviera.
3. Sheer Jumpers
Style Notes: This trend is the equivalent of turning down the opacity of your thick winter knits. Sheer is here, and it's sticking around for the foreseeable. There is something so ethereal about a sheer jumper. The gossamer composition of translucent threads adds an airiness to summer outfits that no woolly counterpart can. They're exceptional for wearing over top of lace bralettes, draped around your shoulders whilst wearing a sundress or as a coverup to bring on a seaside holiday.
Shop the Trend:
MANGO
Openwork Lurex Knit Sweater
The lacy pattern is particularly eye-catching on this jumper.
Reformation
Elliot Boucle Crew
This bouclé jumper gives the prettiest coastal aesthetic to any look.
Massimo Dutti
Linen Blend Asymmetric Cropped Cape
This cape-like knit is actually made of breathable and light linen.