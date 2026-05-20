I have to be honest, I’m very much a flat-shoe fashion person most of the time, but on those occasions that I do decide to throw on a heel, I can guarantee you it will be a very simple black one. Polished, put-together, and, most importantly, expensive-looking at any price point, I’ve only ever invested in classic black heels. But with summer 2026 on the horizon, I’ve decided to look for fresher heel trends to elevate my otherwise minimal outfits. And trust me when I say that the heel trends that I've found are already giving my flat shoes a run for their money.
Now, of course, this doesn’t mean that I’ll be investing in heel styles that are hard to style or feel too out there for my pared-back comfort zone. But it does mean that I’ve spent the last few weeks searching for non-flat shoe trends that feel as fresh for 2026 as they do timeless enough to last in my wardrobes for years to come
My first port of call? The runway, of course, and the spring/summer 2026 shows were filled with a myriad of chic heel styles that are set to dominate the upcoming season. And you’ll be pleased to know that they all come minimalist-approved. From elegant high-vamp iterations that are perfect for the office to playful PVC styles reminiscent of my early-2000s childhood, I’ve narrowed my attention down to the seven standout heels trends that everyone will be wearing this summer.
Keep scrolling to discover the seven heel trends set to dominate summer 2026 (and beyond).
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7 Heel Trends Every Fashion Person Will Wear In Summer 2026
1. Flip-Flop
Style Notes: If you’re a regular reader of Who What Wear UK, then you’ll know just how much we adore a flip-flop in summer. But for 2026, this classic sandal is getting an elegant update in the form of heeled silhouettes. Much more suited to formal occasions than my regular flat-shoe iterations, I’ll be reaching for this polished sandal trend for weddings, garden parties and dinner dates alike.
Shop the Trend:
Whistles
Black Toe Post Kitten Heel Mule
Simple, chic and easy to style.
Gucci
Vittoria Thong Sandals
I'd style these with a white linen co-ord and leather woven tote.
H&M
Heeled Leather Sandals
No one will guess these are a high-street find.
ZARA
Heeled Sandals With Square Toe
Pair with everything from light linen trousers to floaty midi dresses.
Bottega Veneta
Sampieri Thong
Understated elegance.
2. Snakeskin
Style Notes: With a pattern that’s bold enough to add interest to an outfit, but a colour palette that still remains muted and versatile, snake-print heels dominated the spring/summer 2026 runways with everyone from Mugler to Elie Saab hopping on the trend. Over the past few years, we’ve seen leopard, cow and even deer print take over the footwear market, but as a minimalist, the understated and sleek vibe of snake print makes it by far the most compelling high-heel choice.
Shop the Trend:
CHRISTOPHER ESBER
Blaze Snake-Effect Leather Sandals
These will pair well with neutrals and bold hues alike.
H&M
Kitten-Heeled Sandals
These won't stick around for long.
Khaite
Mia 45 Snake-Effect Leather Pumps
An investment heel that you'll keep in your wardrobe for many years to come.
Mint Velvet
Tori Neutral Snake Print Leather Heels
Mint Velvet is so good right now.
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Callasli 90 Elaphe Slingback Sandals
Manolo Blahnik always gets it right.
3. PVC
Style Notes: If you’re into the playful jelly sandal trend that’s also making a comeback this season, then let me introduce you to the shoe styles' chic older cousin. Enter the PVC heels. Reminiscent of the vinyl styles that dominated the late ‘80s and early 90’s, this heel trend is officially back for summer 2026, backed by the likes of Simone Rocha, Loewe, Leonard Paris, and so many more.