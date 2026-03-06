5 2026 Earring Trends That Are So Good You'll Want to Get More Piercings

These are too cool.

women wearing sculptural earrings, tassel earrings, and beaded earrings
(Image credit: @fisayolonge; @jen_wonders; @piamance)
I got my ears pierced as a newborn, and at 27 years old, I’ve been contemplating getting a few more ear piercings. I just love the way a stack of earrings can dress up even the plainest of outfits. There have been a few earring trends for 2026 that have popped up on my feeds that influenced me. These trends aren’t particularly new, but the cool girls I follow on Instagram have made them look fresh with their outfits. From bold sculptural statement earrings to elegant and simple drop earrings, there’s a trend for everyone to try with any aesthetic.

My personal style has always leaned toward simple clothing items, but my jewelry and other accessories have always been my way to stand out. Earrings are by far my favorite piece of jewelry to utilize to elevate my look. I’m not one to gatekeep, so if you’re looking for a few new fun and stylish earring trends to try for this year, keep scrolling for inspiration and shop each trend ahead.

Tassel Earrings

a woman wearing a pair of black sunglasses, black jacket, and green tassel earrings

(Image credit: @jen_wonders)

The tassel accessories trend has been major on Instagram and the runways, and I, for one, am glad about it. They add some boldness to an outfit without much effort. Try styling a pair of tassel earrings with your plain white tee, jeans, and a pair of flats.

Elegant Drop Earrings

a woman wearing a black top, black sunglasses, and pearl drop earrings

(Image credit: @livvperez)

Simple, sophisticated, and chic are exactly the characteristics I'm going for with any look. Elegant drop earrings are the answer. You can dress up a look in an instant with it. I'd style mine with a simple little black dress and heels.

Sculptural Shapes

a woman wearing a butter yellow sweater, brown leather bag, tortoise shell sunglasses, and gold earrings

(Image credit: @fisayolonge)

Statement earrings are my favorite. I love abstract sculptural shaped earrings the most and what I wear the most often. It's fun feeling like you have a piece of art hanging from your ear.

